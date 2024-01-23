Dan Dan Restaurant - 30 Parking Plaza
30 Parking Plaza
Ardmore, PA 19003
Small Plates & Soup
Cold Small Plates
- Crisp Spicy Cucumbers$8.25
sliced cucumber in a sweet garlic chili oil - spice: 2 out of 5
- Pork Belly w/ Sweet Garlic Chili Oil$13.25
thin-sliced pork belly in a sweetened soy & chili oil sauce - spice: 4 out of 5
- Beef & Tripe in Chili Oil$14.95
thin sliced beef & tripe tossed in chili oil and crushed peanuts - spice: 4 out of 5
- Beef Tendon$14.75
thin sliced beef tendon tossed in chili oil w/ scallions - spice: 4 out of 5
Warm Small Plates (not GF)
- Scallion Pancakes (8pc)$4.95
flaky pancake layered with scallions - vegetarian - spice: 0 out of 5
- Spring Rolls (2pc)$4.45
fried spring rolls filled with carrots, cabbage, & mushroom - vegetarian - spice: 0 out of 5
- Wontons in Chili Oil (8pc)$9.95
pork-filled wontons in a black vinegar & chili oil sauce - spice: 3 out of 5
- Dumplings in Chili Oil (8pc)$9.95
pork-filled dumplings in a sweet soy & chili oil sauce - spice: 3 out of 5
- Chicken Potstickers (5pc)$8.45
pan-fried chicken dumplings - spice: 0 out of 5
- Vegetable Potstickers (5pc)$9.95
pan-fried vegetable dumplings (contains mushrooms) - spice: 0 out of 5
- Turmeric Fried Chicken Wings (8pc)$12.95
turmeric battered chicken wings (flats), fried and served with a side of our house dry pepper rub - spice: 0 out of 5
- Dry Pepper French Fries$8.25
french fries tossed in our housemade dry pepper seasoning and served with an orange-prosecco aioli - spice: 3 out of 5
- Pork Soup Dumplings (6pc)$10.95
pork-filled dumplings filled with soup - spice: 0 out of 5
- Crab & Pork Soup Dumplings (6pc)$11.95
crab meat and pork-filled dumplings filled with soup
- Shredded Duck Bao (2pc)$12.95
shredded duck served on bao buns with cucumbers, scallions and hoisin sauce - spice: 0 out of 5
- Taiwanese Pork Belly Burger (2pc)$10.95
thick-sliced braised pork belly served on bao buns with pickled mustard greens and crushed peanuts - spice: 0 out of 5
Soups
- Hot & Sour Soup$9.75
mushrooms, bamboo, egg drop, and tofu in a spicy & sour chicken broth - spice: 1 out of 5
- Pork Wontons in Chicken Broth$12.45
pork-filled wontons in a chicken broth - spice: 1/5
- Happy Madison Chicken Wonton Soup$13.45
chicken and water chestnut filled wontons in a chicken broth - spice: 1/5
- Pumpkin Seafood Tofu Soup$13.45
shrimp, flounder, tofu, peas, carrots, and egg drop in a pumpkin broth - spice: 0/5
- West Lake Beef Soup$14.45
minced beef, tofu, cilantro, and egg drop in a beef broth - spice: 0/5
Auth Noodles
Authentic Noodles
- DanDan Noodles$9.75
flour lo-mein style noodles tossed with sesame paste, soy sauce, chili oil, preserved vegetables and scallions, choice of adding minced pork, pressed tofu, or completely without - spice: 3/5
- Vegetarian DanDan Rice Noodles$9.75
rice noodles tossed with sesame paste, soy sauce, chili oil - spice: 3/6
- Sichuan Cold Chili Noodles$9.75
flour lo-mein style noodles tossed with chili oil, soy sauce, and crushed peanuts, topped with cucumbers - vegetarian - spice: 4/5
- Cold Sesame Noodles$9.75
flour lo-mein style noodles tossed with sesame paste, and soy sauce, topped with cucumbers - vegetarian - spice: 0/5
- Sichuan Hot & Sour Glass Noodles$12.25
glass noodles in chili oil & black vinegar broth with bok choy and crisp soy beans - vegetarian - spice: 4/5
- Crystal Glass Noodles w/ Minced Pork$14.45
glass noodles in a meat sauce with cilantro and pickled chili peppers - spice: 1/5
- Spicy Beef Hand-Ripped Noodles (not GF)$16.95
sliced braised beef on top of hand ripped noodles with chili oil and bok choy - spice: 3/5
- Sichuan Beef Noodle Soup (not GF)$16.95
sliced braised beef, flour noodles, and bok choy served in a spicy beef broth - spice: 3/5
Spicy Crispy Noodles (not GF)
Cumin Hand-Ripped (not GF)
Entrees
Fermented Black Bean Dish (not GF)
- Fermented Black Bean Chicken$16.95
sautéed with fermented black bean sauce, red & green bell peppers, and onions - spice: 0/5 served with white rice
- Fermented Black Bean Beef$20.75
sautéed with fermented black bean sauce, red & green bell peppers, and onions - spice: 0/5 served with white rice
- Fermented Black Bean Fish$22.95
sautéed with fermented black bean sauce, red & green bell peppers, and onions - spice: 0/5 served with white rice
- Fermented Black Bean Shrimp$23.95
Long Hot Pepper Dish
- Long Hot Pepper Chicken$16.95
cooked in a flaming wok with sweet bean sauce and shredded long hot peppers - spice: 2/5 served with white rice
- Long Hot Pepper Pork$17.95
cooked in a flaming wok with sweet bean sauce and shredded long hot peppers - spice: 2/5 served with white rice
- Long Hot Pepper Beef$20.75
cooked in a flaming wok with sweet bean sauce and shredded long hot peppers - spice: 2/5 served with white rice
- Long Hot Pepper Pressed Tofu (not GF)$17.45
cooked in a flaming wok with sweet bean sauce and shredded long hot peppers - spice: 2/5 served with white rice
Scallion Dish
- Scallion Chicken$16.95
cooked in a flaming wok with broad bean sauce, onions, and scallions - spice: 0/5 served with white rice
- Scallion Pork$17.95
cooked in a flaming wok with broad bean sauce, onions, and scallions - spice: 0/5 served with white rice
- Scallion Beef$20.75
cooked in a flaming wok with broad bean sauce, onions, and scallions - spice: 0/5 served with white rice
- Scallion Lamb$20.75
cooked in a flaming wok with broad bean sauce, onions, and scallions - spice: 0/5 served with white rice
- Scallion Pressed Tofu (not GF)$17.45
cooked in a flaming wok with broad bean sauce, onions, and scallions - spice: 0/5 served with white rice
- Scallion Shrimp$23.95
cooked in a flaming wok with broad bean sauce, onions, and scallions - spice: 0/5 served with white rice
Twice Cooked Dish
- Twice Cooked Chicken$16.95
twice cooked in a flaming wok infused with fermented black beans, leeks, and long hot peppers - spice: 2/5 served with white rice
- Twice Cooked Pork Belly$18.45
twice cooked in a flaming wok infused with fermented black beans, leeks, and long hot peppers - spice: 2/5 served with white rice
- Twice Cooked Fish$22.95
twice cooked in a flaming wok infused with fermented black beans, leeks, and long hot peppers - spice: 2/5 served with white rice
Dry Pepper Dish
Dry Pot Dish
Pickled Sichuan Dish
Ginger Scallion Dish
Garlic Sauce Dish
Kung Pao Dish
Delicacies
DanDan Delicacies
- Ginger Shredded Duck$24.75
shredded braised GF duck sautéed with ginger, red & green bell peppers and scallion - spice: 0/5
- Pickled Vegetable Whole Fish$36.25
Whole fish deboned and sliced in tangy broth with pickled vegetables with glass noodles, and enoki mushrooms - spice: 2/5
- Jiang Bei Whole Fish$36.25
Whole fish deboned and sliced in an authentic Sichuan chili oil hot sauce - spice: 4/5
- Sichuan Prime Rib Tips$27.45
prime rib tips sauteed with long hot peppers, bell peppers, onions, sichuan peppercorn, and bok choy - spice: 1/5
- Lychee Fish$23.25
Flounder fillets lightly battered and fried, served with our house made sweet and sour sauce - spice: 0/5
- Homestyle Fish$23.25
Flounder fillets lightly battered and fried, served with our house made sweet, sour, spicy home style sauce - spice: 1/5
- Honey Pine Nut Shrimp$28.95
fried shrimp tossed in a homemade cream sauce with diced red & green bell peppers and pine nuts - spice: 0/5
- Golden Bunapi Mushrooms$19.25
crisp bunapi mushrooms lightly folded in duck yolk batter with red & green bell pepper - spice: 0/5
- Sizzling Wonton Platter$32.95
six fried pork wontons meet a sweet and sour sauce with chicken, beef and shrimp on a sizzling platter - spice: 0/5
- Sweet & Sour Beef$22.95
flash fried beef covered in a sweet & sour sauce - spice: 0/5
- Spicy & Sour Ribeye Pot$29.45
thinly sliced ribeye cooked with red hot peppers, pickled mustard greens, enoki mushroom, and glass noodles in pumpkin broth, topped with fresh cilantro - spice: 2/5
- Country-Style Beef w/ Cilantro$28.45
beef stir-fried with mountain chili peppers, cilantro, pickled chili peppers, and oyster sauce - spice: 6/5
- Golden Spicy Stew$37.25
lamb, enoki mushrooms, tripe and pigs’ blood meld together to create this hearty stew - spice: 4/5
Spicy Aromatic Pot
Spicy Mixed Tofu Pot
Green Peppercorn Hot Sauce Dish
Taiwanese Dishes & Vegetable
Taiwanese Specialties
- Three Cup Chicken$17.75
dark meat chicken simmered with cooking wine, sweet soy, sesame oil, garlic, and basil - spice: 0/5
- Salt & White Pepper Crispy Chicken$17.95
salt & white pepper battered chicken, deep-fried with basil - spice: 1/5
- Soybean Crisp Soft-Shelled Shrimp (not GF)$24.95
soft-shell shrimp fried with soybeans and fried shallots - spice: 0/5 cannot be made gluten-free
- Taiwanese Intestine Stew$20.45
pig's blood, intestines, and soft tofu in pickled chili pepper sauce - spice: 3/5
- Taiwanese Minced Pork Rice (not GF)$4.75
single serving of rice topped with braised minced pork - spice: 0/5 - cannot be made gluten-free - *NOT available for individual sale*
- Hakka-Style Sauteed Pork & Pressed Tofu (not GF)$25.25
pressed tofu, dried squid, and shredded pork sauteed with pickled chili peppers and Chinese celery - spice: 1/5
- Spicy Black Bean Minced Pork & Chives$16.95Out of stock
minced pork prepared in a flaming wok with black beans, chili peppers and chives - spice 2/5
- A-Ma's Ginger Shrimp Fried Rice$15.45
ginger-charred fried rice with baby shrimp, eggs, topped with goji berries - spice 0/5
- Pumpkin Rice Noodles w/ Shredded Pork (not GF)$15.25
rice noodles cooked in a pumpkin broth and stir-fried with shredded pork and fried shallots - spice: 0/5 **cannot be made gluten-free
Vegetables
- Vegetarian String Beans$16.25
Green beans made in a flaming wok with fermented pickled vegetable and garlic - spice 0/5
- Cauliflower w/ Dried Baby Shrimp$16.95
Cauliflower made in a flaming wok with dried baby shrimp skins, goji, and garlic - spice 0/5
- Chinese Cabbage w/ Dried Peppers$15.25
Braised sweet cabbage cooked with dried peppers and garlic - spice 1/5
- Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce$15.95
Eggplant (mildly sweet) sautéed with “sweet, sour, and spicy sauce”, scallion, and wood ear mushroom - spice 2/5
- Baby Bok Choy w/ Garlic$16.25
Bok choy (lightly sweet flavor and crunchy texture) sautéed in flaming wok with garlic - spice 0/5
- Spicy & Sour Shredded Potatoes$14.95
Shredded potatoes sautéed in a flaming wok with black vinegar and dried chili peppers - spice 1/5
- Three Cup King Oyster Mushrooms$16.45
Traditional Taiwanese dish prepared with one cup of sweet soy sauce, 1 cup of sesame oil, and one cup of rice wine with king oyster mushroom - spice 0/5
- Spicy Soft Tofu Pot$15.95
Soft tofu in spicy Sichuan pepper hot sauce with pickled vegetables and Chinese celery, topped with sesame seeds, crisp soybeans and cilantro - spice 4/5
- Vegetarian Mapo Tofu$15.45
Soft tofu prepared in chili oil, broad bean sauce, sweet bean sauce and black bean topped with scallions and peppercorn powder (can add minced pork with no additional charge) - spice 2/5
- Golden Napa Cabbage$16.25
Napa cabbage braised in a pumpkin broth and topped with goji berries - spice 0/5
- Ginger Soy Chinese Broccoli$19.95
Steamed Chinese broccoli (slightly bitter and earthy taste) drizzled with chef’s special sauce - spice 0/5
- Dry Fried Brussel Sprouts$18.75
Flash fried Brussel sprouts stir-fried with bacon, dry pepper, garlic, ginger (can be made without bacon for vegetarian) - spice 1/5
LM/FR/RN
Lomein (not GF)
Rice Noodle
Fried Rice
Other FR/RN
- Sichuan Style Fried Rice$15.75
Bacon fried rice with eggs, pickled chili, preserved vegetables and soy sauce - spice 2/5
- Sichuan Curry Rice Noodles$15.95
Curry flavored rice noodles with chicken, bacon, eggs, scallion, onion, long hot pepper, and mushroom - spice 2/5
- Scallion Fried Rice$13.75
Scallion puree fried rice with eggs and goji berries - spice 0/5
- XO Sauce Fried Rice (not GF)$19.45
Seafood fried rice with eggs, xo sauce and scallion - spice 1/5
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Authentic Sichuan & Taiwanese fare with a Rittenhouse twist.
