Villa Artigiano Ristorante

53 West Lancaster Avenue

Ardmore, PA 19003

Lunch

Antipasta

Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$12.00

Broccoli Rabe and sausage sauteed in olive oil, garlic and hot pepper flakes

Funghi Trentino

$11.00

trio of mushrooms sautéed in olive oil and garlic with basil and a touch of demi-glaze

Burrata

$13.00

semi-soft mozzarella with a creamy center served with an eggplant caponata crostini and balsamic glaze

Calamari e Piselli

$15.00

tender calamari rings sauteed in olive oil and garlic, fresh peas and chopped tomato served over a bed of baby arugula

Bruschetta

$10.00

toasted italian bread topped with diced tomato, onions and fresh basil with ricotta

Scallops e Cannelloni

$14.00

sautéed sea scallops over a bed of cannellini beans and asparagus spears

Zuppa Del Giorno

$7.00

Insalata

Insalata di Caeser

$9.00

crisp romaine lettuce with seasoned garlic croutons tossed in our homemade caesar dressing

Insalata Trecolore

$11.00

radicchio, arugula and belgian endive topped with shaved reggiano parmigiana cheese in a lemon vinaigrette dressing

Caprese

$10.00

fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes and chopped basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction

Nizzardo

$13.00

tuna salad with romaine lettuce, fresh tomato, string beans, sliced raw onions and a hard boiled egg, tossed in a red wine vinegar dressing

Mista

$7.00

house salad with mixed greens, sliced raw onions and fresh chopped tomato, tossed in an aged balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Insalata Speciale

$14.00

Panini

Veal Panini

$15.00

sliced veal with sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions, topped with creamy gorgonzola cheese

Italiano Panini

$14.00

prosciutto, genoa salami, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil topped with balsamic glaze

Parmigiano Panini

$12.00

breaded chicken breast topped with a fresca pomodoro sauce and mozzarella

Paisano Panini

$13.00

grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and avocado topped with basil mayonnaise

Vegetale Panini

$11.00

balsamic marinated mushrooms, eggplant, roasted red peppers and mozzarella

Pasta

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$16.00

wide pasta served with a homemade traditional meat sauce

Penne Grano Mare

$18.00

whole wheat pencil point pasta with jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, cherry tomatoes and arugula in a garlic white wine sauce

Penne Vodka

$15.00

short pencil point pasta with prosciutto, shallots and peas in a pink vodka sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$17.00

small cases of pasta stuffed with lobster and topped with cherry tomatoes and asparagus tips in a pesto cream sauce

Gnocchi Mascarpone

$14.00

homemade potato dumplings in a mascarpone cream sauce with sliced almonds and balsamic glaze

Spaghetti Primavera

$16.00

Seasonal vegetables served with a choice of house marinara or white wine garlic sauce

Pappardelle Campagna

$17.00

flat broad noodles with sauteed broccoli rabe and sausage topped with shaved parmesan cheese in an oil and garlic sauce

Pasta Special

$17.00

Entrees

Pollo Felice

$17.00

pounded and grilled chicken breast topped with chopped arugula, fresh tomatoes, roasted red peppers and chopped artichoke hearts

Pollo Piccatta

$15.00

sautéed chicken with extra virgin olive oil and capers in a white wine lemon sauce and a side of pasta

Vitello Marsala

$16.00

veal medallions sautéed with wild mushrooms in a marsala wine demi-glaze and a side of pasta

Vitello Roma

$18.00

veal medallions sautéed in olive oil and garlic with a touch of tomato sauce, fresh basil, roasted red peppers and shitake mushrooms and a side of pasta

Salmone Mantecato

$19.00

grilled filet of salmon topped with pearl onions in a white wine lemon sauce over broccoli rabe

Griglia Di mare

$20.00

jumbo shrimp and sea scallops grilled to perfection and dressed with a touch of extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice

Entree Special

$16.00

Dinner

Antipasta

Charcuterie Board

$17.00

chef's hand selected artisanal cheeses and traditional cured meats with olives

Funghi Trentino

$13.00

trio of mushrooms sautéed in olive oil and garlic with basil and a touch of demi-glaze

Burrata

$14.00

Served w/ eggplant Caponata served w/ Crostini and balsamic glaze

Grilled Calamari

$15.00

Served over baby arugula w/ fresh diced tomatoes, kalamata olives, and capers dressed w/ fresh lemon juice, garlic & extra virgin

Grilled Artichokes

$16.00

Topped w/ diced sautéed shrimp. shaved parmigiano cheese and chopped arugula topped with a white truffle oil

Cozze

$14.00

steamed mussels and clams in a white wine or spicy tomato sauce

Zuppa del Girono

$9.00

Special Appetizer

$18.00

Insalata

Insalata di Caeser

$10.00

crisp romaine lettuce with seasoned garlic croutons tossed in our homemade caesar dressing

Caprese

$12.00

resh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, chopped basil, drizzled w/ extra virgin olive oil and blasamic reduction

Mista

$9.00

Our house salad w/ mixed greens, sliced raw onions and fresh chopped tomato, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Insalata Arugula

$14.00

Arugula salad w/ pine nuts, hearts of palm, & warm goat cheese, tossed w/ balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata Gorgonzola

$14.00

Mixed greens w/ fresh pears, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, dressed w/ extra virgin olive oil & red wine vinaigrette

Insalata Speciale

$16.00

Pasta

Lobster Ravioli

$20.00

small cases of pasta stuffed with lobster in a brandy tomato cream sauce

Gnocchi Artigiano

$23.00

homemade spinach and ricotta dumplings in a fresh tomato basil sauce topped with feta cheese

Farfalle Morava

$24.00

bow-tie pasta in a pesto cream or pomodoro sauce topped with shrimp

Penne Vodka

$21.00

short pencil point pasta with prosciutto, shallots and peas in a pink vodka sauce

Cappellini Amalfitano

$27.00

angel hair pasta with jumbo lump crab meat, cherry tomatoes and fresh basil in garlic and extra virgin olive oil

Tagliatelli alla Bolognese

$21.00

wide pasta served with a homemade traditional meat sauce

Linguini Pescatore

$26.00

linguini with mussels, clams and shrimp in a garlic white wine or spicy tomato sauce

Paccheri Funghi

$22.00

long tubular pasta with sauteed wild mushrooms, toasted walnuts, shaved parmesan and roasted garlic truffle oil

Risotto Scaloppine

$26.00

Italian short grain rice with saffron, seared scallops and fresh parsley

Pasta Special

$28.00

Entrees

Pollo Artigiano

$23.00

chicken breast topped with asparagus, prosciutto and fresh mozzarella in a light marinara sauce

Pollo Rollatini

$25.00

pounded chicken breast stuffed with prosciutto, spinach, roasted red peppers and fontina cheese in a mushroom cream sauce

Pollo Parmigiana

$22.00

breaded chicken cutlet topped with fresh mozzarella and homemade pomodoro sauce

Vitello Carciofi

$26.00

medallions of veal sautéed with artichokes and sun dried tomatoes in a garlic white wine lemon sauce

Vitello Milanese

$37.00

breaded and pounded bone-in veal chop, pan seared and topped with chopped arugula and cherry tomatoes in extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice

Vitello Marsala

$26.00

medallions of veal sautéed with wild mushrooms topped with shrimp in a marsala wine demi-glaze

Salmon alla Griglia

$27.00

grilled filet of salmon on a bed of sautéed spinach in a white wine garlic sauce with sun dried tomatoes

Langoustine (market price)

$50.00

grilled deep sea baby lobster dressed with fresh lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze

Branzino

$36.00

Whole or filet tableside

Meat - Chef's selection

$34.00

chef's selection of the day

Fish Special

$32.00

Beverages

Drinks

Soda

$3.50

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Desserts

Dolce

Dolce

$8.00

Cafe

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Contorni

Gluten Free Pasata or Risotto

$9.00

Homemade Pasta Side

$9.00

Side of Pasta

$7.00

Potatoes

$6.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$7.00

Spinach

$7.00

Broccoli Rappa

$7.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Cutlet w Veggies

$9.00

Kids Pasta Order

$9.00
53 West Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

