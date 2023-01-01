Villa Artigiano Ristorante
53 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
Lunch
Antipasta
Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
Broccoli Rabe and sausage sauteed in olive oil, garlic and hot pepper flakes
Funghi Trentino
trio of mushrooms sautéed in olive oil and garlic with basil and a touch of demi-glaze
Burrata
semi-soft mozzarella with a creamy center served with an eggplant caponata crostini and balsamic glaze
Calamari e Piselli
tender calamari rings sauteed in olive oil and garlic, fresh peas and chopped tomato served over a bed of baby arugula
Bruschetta
toasted italian bread topped with diced tomato, onions and fresh basil with ricotta
Scallops e Cannelloni
sautéed sea scallops over a bed of cannellini beans and asparagus spears
Zuppa Del Giorno
Insalata
Insalata di Caeser
crisp romaine lettuce with seasoned garlic croutons tossed in our homemade caesar dressing
Insalata Trecolore
radicchio, arugula and belgian endive topped with shaved reggiano parmigiana cheese in a lemon vinaigrette dressing
Caprese
fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes and chopped basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction
Nizzardo
tuna salad with romaine lettuce, fresh tomato, string beans, sliced raw onions and a hard boiled egg, tossed in a red wine vinegar dressing
Mista
house salad with mixed greens, sliced raw onions and fresh chopped tomato, tossed in an aged balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Insalata Speciale
Panini
Veal Panini
sliced veal with sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions, topped with creamy gorgonzola cheese
Italiano Panini
prosciutto, genoa salami, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil topped with balsamic glaze
Parmigiano Panini
breaded chicken breast topped with a fresca pomodoro sauce and mozzarella
Paisano Panini
grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and avocado topped with basil mayonnaise
Vegetale Panini
balsamic marinated mushrooms, eggplant, roasted red peppers and mozzarella
Pasta
Tagliatelle Bolognese
wide pasta served with a homemade traditional meat sauce
Penne Grano Mare
whole wheat pencil point pasta with jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, cherry tomatoes and arugula in a garlic white wine sauce
Penne Vodka
short pencil point pasta with prosciutto, shallots and peas in a pink vodka sauce
Lobster Ravioli
small cases of pasta stuffed with lobster and topped with cherry tomatoes and asparagus tips in a pesto cream sauce
Gnocchi Mascarpone
homemade potato dumplings in a mascarpone cream sauce with sliced almonds and balsamic glaze
Spaghetti Primavera
Seasonal vegetables served with a choice of house marinara or white wine garlic sauce
Pappardelle Campagna
flat broad noodles with sauteed broccoli rabe and sausage topped with shaved parmesan cheese in an oil and garlic sauce
Pasta Special
Entrees
Pollo Felice
pounded and grilled chicken breast topped with chopped arugula, fresh tomatoes, roasted red peppers and chopped artichoke hearts
Pollo Piccatta
sautéed chicken with extra virgin olive oil and capers in a white wine lemon sauce and a side of pasta
Vitello Marsala
veal medallions sautéed with wild mushrooms in a marsala wine demi-glaze and a side of pasta
Vitello Roma
veal medallions sautéed in olive oil and garlic with a touch of tomato sauce, fresh basil, roasted red peppers and shitake mushrooms and a side of pasta
Salmone Mantecato
grilled filet of salmon topped with pearl onions in a white wine lemon sauce over broccoli rabe
Griglia Di mare
jumbo shrimp and sea scallops grilled to perfection and dressed with a touch of extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice
Entree Special
Dinner
Antipasta
Charcuterie Board
chef's hand selected artisanal cheeses and traditional cured meats with olives
Funghi Trentino
trio of mushrooms sautéed in olive oil and garlic with basil and a touch of demi-glaze
Burrata
Served w/ eggplant Caponata served w/ Crostini and balsamic glaze
Grilled Calamari
Served over baby arugula w/ fresh diced tomatoes, kalamata olives, and capers dressed w/ fresh lemon juice, garlic & extra virgin
Grilled Artichokes
Topped w/ diced sautéed shrimp. shaved parmigiano cheese and chopped arugula topped with a white truffle oil
Cozze
steamed mussels and clams in a white wine or spicy tomato sauce
Zuppa del Girono
Special Appetizer
Insalata
Insalata di Caeser
crisp romaine lettuce with seasoned garlic croutons tossed in our homemade caesar dressing
Caprese
resh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, chopped basil, drizzled w/ extra virgin olive oil and blasamic reduction
Mista
Our house salad w/ mixed greens, sliced raw onions and fresh chopped tomato, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Insalata Arugula
Arugula salad w/ pine nuts, hearts of palm, & warm goat cheese, tossed w/ balsamic vinaigrette
Insalata Gorgonzola
Mixed greens w/ fresh pears, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, dressed w/ extra virgin olive oil & red wine vinaigrette
Insalata Speciale
Pasta
Lobster Ravioli
small cases of pasta stuffed with lobster in a brandy tomato cream sauce
Gnocchi Artigiano
homemade spinach and ricotta dumplings in a fresh tomato basil sauce topped with feta cheese
Farfalle Morava
bow-tie pasta in a pesto cream or pomodoro sauce topped with shrimp
Penne Vodka
short pencil point pasta with prosciutto, shallots and peas in a pink vodka sauce
Cappellini Amalfitano
angel hair pasta with jumbo lump crab meat, cherry tomatoes and fresh basil in garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Tagliatelli alla Bolognese
wide pasta served with a homemade traditional meat sauce
Linguini Pescatore
linguini with mussels, clams and shrimp in a garlic white wine or spicy tomato sauce
Paccheri Funghi
long tubular pasta with sauteed wild mushrooms, toasted walnuts, shaved parmesan and roasted garlic truffle oil
Risotto Scaloppine
Italian short grain rice with saffron, seared scallops and fresh parsley
Pasta Special
Entrees
Pollo Artigiano
chicken breast topped with asparagus, prosciutto and fresh mozzarella in a light marinara sauce
Pollo Rollatini
pounded chicken breast stuffed with prosciutto, spinach, roasted red peppers and fontina cheese in a mushroom cream sauce
Pollo Parmigiana
breaded chicken cutlet topped with fresh mozzarella and homemade pomodoro sauce
Vitello Carciofi
medallions of veal sautéed with artichokes and sun dried tomatoes in a garlic white wine lemon sauce
Vitello Milanese
breaded and pounded bone-in veal chop, pan seared and topped with chopped arugula and cherry tomatoes in extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice
Vitello Marsala
medallions of veal sautéed with wild mushrooms topped with shrimp in a marsala wine demi-glaze
Salmon alla Griglia
grilled filet of salmon on a bed of sautéed spinach in a white wine garlic sauce with sun dried tomatoes
Langoustine (market price)
grilled deep sea baby lobster dressed with fresh lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze
Branzino
Whole or filet tableside
Meat - Chef's selection
chef's selection of the day
Fish Special
Desserts
Dolce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
53 West Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003