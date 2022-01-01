Go
Indian

Aroma Indian Bistro

Open today 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1834 Reviews

$$

43 South Centre Street

Merchantville, NJ 08109

Popular Items

Paneer Tikka Masala$16.99
Paneer Tikka Masala is a gourmet dish which is simple to cook but very flavorful. Marinated paneer with tomato gravy makes a delightful dish served with basmati rice
Veg Samosa$6.99
Potato and vegetable wonton deep fried.
Tandoori Naan$2.99
White bread baked in clay oven.
Butter Chicken$16.99
This is everyone's favorite! Chicken thigh pieces, grilled in clay oven and then simmered slowly in mix of butter, tomato paste, fenugreek leaves & fresh cream curry. Can't go wrong with this one!
Side of Tikka Masala Sauce$4.00
Tikka Masala Sauce side
Lunch Special$14.99
Chicken 65$9.99
This spicy one is pan-fried chicken sauteed with curry leaves, sambal and garlic with aroma to perfection.
Chicken Tikka Masala$16.99
This is everyone's favorite! Red & White meat are grilled in clay oven and then simmered slowly in mix of butter, tomato paste, fenugreek leaves & fresh cream curry. Can't go wrong with this one!
Garlic Naan$3.99
Naan Bread crusted with chopped garlic.
Cheese Naan$5.99
Signature 5 cheese blend inside hot naan! Cheese it up!
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

43 South Centre Street, Merchantville NJ 08109

