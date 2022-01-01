ATTIC BAR & BISTRO
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
949 Walnut St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
949 Walnut St
Boulder CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
My Neighbor Felix
My Neighbor Felix Boulder
Corrida
Come in and enjoy!
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Located in the heart of downtown Boulder, Centro is your home for soulful, authentic Mexican cuisine. Centro’s kitchen takes you on a coast-to-coast culinary tour across Mexico, showcasing specialties from Jalisco, Baja, Veracruz, Yucatán, and Oaxaca. Behind the bar, the team mixes up your favorite margaritas and palomas, while the year-round patio offers Pearl Street’s best people watching.
WEST END TAVERN
Serving long-smoked BBQ & happy belly-making tavern fare to the wild & free Boulder community since 1987.