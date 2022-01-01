Go
ATTIC BAR & BISTRO

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

949 Walnut St • $

Avg 4.4 (1636 reviews)

Popular Items

Chipoltle Chicken$12.95
Spicy grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, bacon, chipotle aioli and pepper jack cheese on a toasted bun
Fish N Chips$14.95
Lightly breaded cod served with steak fries, house made tartar sauce and coleslaw
Wisconsin Mac & Cheese$11.25
Macaroni noodles tossed in our own Attic cheese blend. Baked with bread crumbs
Attic Burger$12.95
Smoked bacon, caramelized onions and provolone cheese
Wings$12.95
Buffalo, Jerk, BBQ, Sweet Chili, or Volcano served with bleu cheese dressing
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.95
House made chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, cheddar/jack cheeses and ranch dressing
Classic Burger$11.25
Hamburger cooked to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato and pickles.
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger$12.95
Slathered in the Attic’s house made BBQ sauce
Chicken Tenders$10.95
Marinated strips of chicken breast, breaded and lightly fried. Served with ranch dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad$13.50
Mixed greens tossed with Caesar salad tossed with our house dressing, made from blackened chicken, black bean & corn salsa and cheddar jack cheese blend. Topped with corn tortilla strips and a side of Jalapeño Ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

949 Walnut St

Boulder CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
