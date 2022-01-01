Go
Attman's Potomac Deli

WE ARE NOW OPEN IN OUR NEW LOCATION! 12505 Park Potomac Avenue
12505 Park Potomac Ave.

Popular Items

Hot Corned Beef
Attmann's Famous Corned Beef that Melts in your mouth! Served with our signature homemade Idaho potato chips and a Pickle.
Matzo Ball Soup$6.99
Our slow simmered chicken soup, with carrots and celery and a jumbo matzo ball. Made from scratch, just like Bubbe's!
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.49
Our slow simmered chicken soup, with carrots and celery and noodles. Made from scratch, just like Bubbe's!
River Road Reuben
Attman's Famous Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on grilled rye. Served with our signature homemade Idaho potato chips and a pickle
Egg Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
Start your day with a custom made Breakfast Sandwich! Served on your choice of Toast, Toasted Bagel or a Roll.
Dr. Brown's Cans$1.99
Dr. Brown's Sodas have been a staple in New York Jewish delicatessens since 1869!
Baked Jumbo Knishes$4.99
Hot Pastrami
Served with our signature homemade Idaho potato chips and a Pickle.
Rugelach (each)$1.29
Chocolate Top Cookie (each)$1.99
Location

12505 Park Potomac Ave.

Potomac MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
