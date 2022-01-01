Go
Toast

Avli Estiatorio

Come in and enjoy!!

566 chestnut street

No reviews yet

Location

566 chestnut street

winnetka IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Lan’s

No reviews yet

Little Lan's specializes in Chinese, serving the North Shore since 1992.

Pomeroy

No reviews yet

Pomeroy, loosely translated by the French to mean "The King's Apple," is a neighborhood bistro for great friends and fine foods in the charming heart of Winnetka. Inspired by the Parisian greats, the restaurant is comfortable and elegant, bringing accessible French-inspired fare to the North Shore.

Bake Homemade Pizza - Winnetka

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little Honeycomb

No reviews yet

EAT. DRINK. RELAX...
Little Honeycomb is the place where great cooking and fantastic vibes meet. Our food is nutritious, delicious, and affordable, and we welcome diners young and old, stop by and get a taste of Little Honeycomb.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston