Bacari Social
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD
63 Pilots point Drive
Attributes and Amenities
Location
63 Pilots point Drive
Westbrook CT
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Westbrook Lobster
Outdoor, Indoor + Takeout!
Cuckoo's Nest
Serving the Connecticut Shoreline for over 40 years. Voted "Best Mexican", Connecticut Magazine & Shoreline Times. Voted Best Bartender" Connecticut Magazine!
Come in and enjoy!
Liv's Dockside Grill
Lobster Rolls and more...
Chow Food & Beverage Co.
Come in and enjoy!