Go
Toast

Bacari Social

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

63 Pilots point Drive

Avg 3 (18 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations

Location

63 Pilots point Drive

Westbrook CT

Sunday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Westbrook Lobster

No reviews yet

Outdoor, Indoor + Takeout!

Cuckoo's Nest

No reviews yet

Serving the Connecticut Shoreline for over 40 years. Voted "Best Mexican", Connecticut Magazine & Shoreline Times. Voted Best Bartender" Connecticut Magazine!
Come in and enjoy!

Liv's Dockside Grill

No reviews yet

Lobster Rolls and more...

Chow Food & Beverage Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston