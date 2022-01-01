Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges
Brother Mike's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
steaks, sports & friends
Location
56 Academy Street, Madison, CT 06443
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bacari Social - 63 Pilots point Drive
3.0 • 18
63 Pilots point Drive Westbrook, CT 06498
View restaurant
The Stand - American Roadside Food, Bar & Music - 196 S Montowese St
4.1 • 522
196 S Montowese St Branford, CT 06405
View restaurant