Brother Mike's imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges

Brother Mike's

review star

No reviews yet

56 Academy Street

Madison, CT 06443

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

KIDS CHIX TENDERS
KIDS HOT DOG
CHICKEN WINGS

STARTERS

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

6 fresh wings twice cooked, tossed in one of our sauces

CHILI

$10.00

Made daily, dusted in bacon bits

*HALF* ORDER NACHOS

$10.00

EDDIES NACHOS

$12.00

Chips, salsa, cheese, olives, jalapeño, & guacamole

STEAK TIPS

$15.00

Marinated tips topped with steak aioli on bread

SCALLOPS

$18.00

Bacon wrapped or lightly breaded and fried

MEATBALLS

$12.00

House favorite with marinara & Parmesan cheese

SESAME CRUSTED AHI TUNA

$16.00

Over Asian ginger sesame salad

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$18.00

CHIX PEPPER ONION QUESADILLA

$19.00

STEAK PEPPER ONION QUESADILLA

$20.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$16.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL (4)

$12.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$8.00

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Romaine & croutons dressed with Parmesan, lemon, olive oil, egg, Worcestershire, garlic & black pepper

COBB SALAD

$16.00

Mixed greens, sliced egg, avocado, tomato, bacon & croutons dusted with blue cheese

GREEK SALAD

$14.00

HOUSE CHOPPED

$14.00

The freshest chopped iceberg, red leaf lettuce, red onion, cucumber, tomato, green olive & crumbled bacon

ICEBERG WEDGE

$15.00

Fresh quartered iceberg lettuce served with the best tomatoes available, bacon & crumbled gorgonzola

MEATBALL SALAD

$16.00

Homemade meatballs served with fresh chopped iceberg

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE CAESAR

$6.00

SOUP

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Topped with cheese & croutons

Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Vir's fantastic recipe

Soup of the Day

$7.00+

BUILD A BURGER

BUILD A BURGER

$13.00

SANDWICHES

GYRO

$15.00+

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Choice of blackened, teriyaki, parmigiana, or BBQ on a hard roll

CLASSIC BLT

$14.00

FISH SANDWICH

$15.00

Fresh-as-can-be cod, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce, your choice of bread

MEATBALL GRINDER

$14.00

Our homemade meatballs, roasted peppers & melted provolone

REUBEN SANDWICH

$15.00

Boar's Head corned beef steamed with kraut & Thousand Island

SALMON BURGER

$19.00

Minus the turkey, add salmon and a citrus mayo

STEAK SANDWICH

$17.00

Thin-sliced rib eye with melted American & sautéed onion

TUNA MELT

$14.00

Marinade portobello mushroom with roasted peppers, spinach, tomatoes & cheddar

TURKEY CLUB

$14.00

Boar's Head fresh sliced turkey with lettuce, tomato, avocado & bacon on only two slices of bread

KIDS MENU

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$7.00

KIDS CHIX TENDERS

$8.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$6.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

SIDES

SMALL SIDES

$3.00+

LARGE SIDES

$4.00+

DINNER

CHICKEN PARM

$22.00

Served over pasta with side salad

FISH & CHIPS

$22.00

Served with cole slaw

PORK CHOP

$24.00

SALMON

$27.00

Your choice of grilled or pan-blackened

STEAK TIP DINNER

$27.00

LEMON GARLIC SCALLOPS

$26.00

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$16.00+

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$14.00+

SPECIALS

GRILLED OCTOPUS SALAD

$22.00

OPEN FACE RIBEYE

$24.00

SEARED HALIBUT

$27.00

JAMBALAYA PASTA

$28.00

APPLE STUFFED PORK CHOPS

$28.00

PORK OSSOBUCO

$30.00

TAILGATE MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$25.00

9 WINGS

$25.00

CHOP SUEY

$14.00

BUFFALO MAC N CHEESE

$14.00

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$14.00

2 CHILI CHEESE DOGS

$14.00

CALI TURKEY WRAP

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

steaks, sports & friends

Location

56 Academy Street, Madison, CT 06443

Directions

Gallery
Brother Mike's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chapter One Food & Drink - Guilford
orange starNo Reviews
25 Whitfield Street Guilford, CT 06437
View restaurantnext
Westbrook Lobster - Clinton
orange star4.2 • 448
346 E Main St Clinton, CT 06413
View restaurantnext
Bacari Social - 63 Pilots point Drive
orange star3.0 • 18
63 Pilots point Drive Westbrook, CT 06498
View restaurantnext
Little Pub - Old Saybrook
orange starNo Reviews
1231 Boston Post Road Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
The Stand - American Roadside Food, Bar & Music - 196 S Montowese St
orange star4.1 • 522
196 S Montowese St Branford, CT 06405
View restaurantnext
Grano Arso
orange starNo Reviews
6 Main St Chester, CT 06412
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Madison

Cohen's Bagel Company
orange star4.3 • 335
1347 Boston Post Road Madison, CT 06443
View restaurantnext
Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Madison
orange star4.6 • 114
752 Boston Post Rd Madison, CT 06443
View restaurantnext
RJ Cafe & Bistro
orange star4.2 • 56
768 Boston Post Rd Madison, CT 06443
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison
Guilford
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Branford
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
East Haven
review star
No reviews yet
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Middlefield
review star
No reviews yet
New Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston