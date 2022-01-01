Go
Toast

Baci Bistro

Family run business that serves European cuisine with an Italian flair in a quaint bistro style setting and seating.

PASTA

30 Aulike St • $$

Avg 4.7 (2162 reviews)

Popular Items

Rigatoni con Salsiccia$18.95
Insalata della Casa$7.95
Insalata Caesar$9.95
Ravioli d'Aragosta$23.95
Vitello alla Baci$27.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

30 Aulike St

Kailua HI

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Beet Box Cafe

No reviews yet

Vegetarian and Vegan food never tasted so good !

Ninja Sushi Kailua

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy Ninja Sushi Kailua! Starting November 16, you can order online for takeout.

Over Easy

No reviews yet

Brunch with aloha

Uahi Island Grill

No reviews yet

When we opened Uahi Island Grill in September of 2007 our mission statement was simple: strive to serve delicious, fresh island flavors using wholesome, housemade products, local produce whenever possible, and take-out containers and utensils made from biocompostable plant fibers.
We hope to see you soon. Mahalo!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston