Baci Bistro
Family run business that serves European cuisine with an Italian flair in a quaint bistro style setting and seating.
PASTA
30 Aulike St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
30 Aulike St
Kailua HI
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Beet Box Cafe
Vegetarian and Vegan food never tasted so good !
Ninja Sushi Kailua
Come and enjoy Ninja Sushi Kailua! Starting November 16, you can order online for takeout.
Over Easy
Brunch with aloha
Uahi Island Grill
When we opened Uahi Island Grill in September of 2007 our mission statement was simple: strive to serve delicious, fresh island flavors using wholesome, housemade products, local produce whenever possible, and take-out containers and utensils made from biocompostable plant fibers.
We hope to see you soon. Mahalo!