Back Bistro

We survived Covid and are back for lunch, brunch and dinner! Join us at the bar for amazing cocktails or great wines. Make a reservation for indoor or patio dining online. Come and enjoy our Sunday Brunch 10-2pm.

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

230 Palladio Parkway • $$

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Stroganoff$29.00
Slow braised trimmings of New York, filet, and short rib meat in a house made creamy mushroom sauce, chives, truffle oil
Large Caesar$12.00
Large side salad with housemade caesar dressing, fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and roasted tomatoes
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.50
Crispy fried with reduced balsamic, maldon salt and red pepper flakes
Small Caesar$7.50
Small side salad with housemade caesar dressing, fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and roasted tomatoes
Small House Salad$7.50
gf. Spring mix lettuce, dried cranberries, toasted pepitas and goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette
Grilled Prime New York$36.00
10 oz grilled New York, grilled to perfection, garlic mash, crispy brussels sprouts, shallot and red wine compound butter
Surf n Turf w/Prawns 7
PLAIN FRIES$5.50
Fries with just salt
Seasonal Vegetables$8.50
gf. Seasonal blend of Veggies with garlic, shallots, salt, pepper and butter.
Creamy Polenta$8.50
Gluten Free. Made with cream, butter and cornmeal
Kids Pasta$7.99
Kids portion of fettucine with butter and cheese
Location

230 Palladio Parkway

Folsom CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
