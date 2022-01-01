Go
Toast

Bajio

Come on in and enjoy!

4801 N. University Dr. Suite 51

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Extra Bajio Ranch LG$0.99
Burrito$9.99
Quesadilla$10.99
Half Salad$8.99
1 Enchiladas$8.99
Chips & Queso$5.99
Chimichangas$10.99
2 Enchiladas$10.99
Full Salad$10.99
2 Tacos$9.99
See full menu

Location

4801 N. University Dr. Suite 51

Provo UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lucys NY Pizza - Orem

No reviews yet

THE BEST DOUGH & SAUCE IN THE BUSINESS!
Give your family the quality time they need and the down time you want. Have a sit down, family style meal at Lucy’s. Here at Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria, our dough is prepped fresh daily. Always hand-made, hand-tossed from the best ingredients, you can taste the authenticity of New York.

Costa Vida - Orem UMall

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Via 313

No reviews yet

The pizza at Via 313 is inspired by our memories of traditional Detroit-Style pies from our youths (Cloverleaf, Buddy's, Loui's, Niki's) and the best traditional pizzas in the region. We're proud to serve Austin genuine Detroit Style Pizza out of our two customized pizza trailers and three brick-and-mortar locations, with our signature dough prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. If you're new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it's all about.

Tandoor Provo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston