Batata Cafe & Macadoo's Grille

Welcome to Batata Cafe & Macadoo's Grille where fresh ingredients and friendly service will bring you back for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

847 Fort Salonga Rd

Popular Items

California Chicken$12.00
Crispy Chicken, Swiss, Tomato, Avocado, Tomato, Alfalfa Sprouts, Zesty Ranch
Build Your Own Burger/Sandwich$8.00
It's all about your style
Mediterranean Salad$12.00
Romaine, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Peppers, Goat Cheese, House made Herb Vinaigrette
Acai Bowl$11.00
Banana, Strawberries, Coconut, Granola
Mobster Panini$12.00
Chicken, Smoked Mozzarella, Tomato, Spinach, Basil Pesto Mayo
Garlickly Roast Beef Panini$12.00
House made Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper on Garlic Bread, Au jus
Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
Make Your Own Sandwich$8.00
Get creative!
847 Fort Salonga Rd

Northport NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
