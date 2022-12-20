Arlo Kitchen and Bar

Restaurant info

Located on the Gold Coast of Long Island, nestled into a hilltop which sits on 2 acres of lush forest like property. Designed by The Standard Hospitality Group, Arlo offers a Multi-level dining experience with an open kitchen, two bars and a magnificent outdoor patio. Every detail was carefully curated with endless wood detail, luxurious banquets and custom finishings. Our Executive chef offers an exciting well rounded menu that is sure to delight every pallet. The menu focuses on sourcing the finest ingredients available to create dishes that will excite diners taste buds. Arlo’s menu includes a wide range from Appetizers, Salads, Fresh Raw Bar offerings to Fresh Pastas, Wild Caught Seafood and Prime Steaks.For the wine lover’s, Arlo will be your top destination. With hundreds of selections by the bottle and dozens by the glass you will be able to enjoy varieties from around the world. The cocktail program has been designed by some of the top mixologists on Long Island.