Main picView gallery

Arlo Kitchen and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1036 fort salonga road

Northport, NY 11768

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$20.00

Grilled Octopus

$26.00

Hamachi Crudo

$18.00

Chicken Spiedini

$16.00

Crab Cake

$28.00

Baked Clams

$18.00

Charcuterie Board for 2

$28.00

Bread

Salads

Arlo Salad

$18.00

Caesar salad

$18.00

Wedge Salad

$19.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$18.00

Burrata Salad

$19.00

Asian Salad

$18.00

Fish

Crispy Steelhead Salmon

$42.00

Pan Seared Halibut

$39.00

Crispy Branzino

$39.00

Mediterranean Prawns

$42.00

Raw Bar

Kumamoto Oysters

$4.00

Beau Soleil Oysters

$3.00

Littleneck Clams

$1.50

Fresh Crabmeat

$25.00

Lobster Cocktail

$30.00

Seafood Plateau

$75.00

Seafood Tower

$125.00

Shrimp cocktail

$4.00

Pasta

Lobster Papperdelle

$38.00

Mafalda Bolognese

$28.00

Paccheri Pesto

$25.00

Duck Gnocchi

$28.00

Pasta marinara

$12.00

Pasta Butter

$12.00

Steaks & Chops

Bone-In NY Strip

$75.00Out of stock

Cowboy Ribeye

$75.00

Porterhouse

$140.00

Filet Mignon

$55.00

Pork Chop

$39.00

Tomahawk For Two

$160.00

Au Poivre

$6.00

Bearnaise

$6.00

Truffle Butter

$6.00

Bone Marrow Butter

$6.00

Skirt Steak

$55.00

NY Strip

$65.00

Entrees

Pan roasted Chicken

$33.00

Short Ribs Pot Pie

$34.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmsean

$30.00

Duck Breast

$38.00

Roasted Eggplant

$28.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Arlo Burger

$24.00

Sides

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$30.00

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$12.00

Pommes Puree

$14.00

Kitchen Sink Potato

$14.00

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Broccolini

$12.00

French Fries

$10.00

Wild Mushrooms

$12.00

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Sautéed Spinach

$12.00

Dessert

Baked Alaska

$16.00

Creme Brulee

$13.00

Gelato

$8.00

Cheesecake

$13.00

Chocolate Mousse

$13.00

Apple Crostada

$13.00

Fresh Fruit

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

American Pinot Noir

Domaine Anderson Pinot Noir

$95.00

The Vice “The House” Pinot Noir

$65.00

Merryvale Pinot Noir

$85.00

ZD Wines Pinot Noir

$135.00

Robert Sinskey Vineyards

$115.00

Brewer-Clifton Pinot Noir

$90.00

Gothic Maelstrom Pinot Noir

$100.00

Talley Vineyards Bishop’s Peak Pinot Noir

$60.00

The Calling Sunny View Vineyard Pinot Noir

$108.00

Evening Land Seven Springs Pinot Noir

$80.00

FEL Savoy Vineyard Pinot Noir

$158.00

Domaine Serene Evenstad Reserve Pinot Noir,

$225.00

Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir

$105.00

Gran Moraine Pinot Noir

$120.00

Maggy Hawk “Stormin” Pinot Noir

$150.00

Chapter 24 Vineyards “The Flood” Pinot Noir

$140.00

Lavinea Wines Pinot Noir Temperance Hill Vineyard

$180.00

El Molino Pinot Noir

$170.00

Merry Edwards Pinot Noir

$75.00

Campania/Sardonia/Sicily

Mastroberadino Radici Taurasi DOCG

$115.00

Salvatore Molettieri Vigna Cinque Querce

$92.00

Sella & Mosca Alghero Marchese Di Villamarina

$122.00

Passopisciaro Passorosso

$90.00

Planeta Dorilli Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico DOCG

$108.00

Red Wine BTG

BonAnno Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

The Critic Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Château La Vieille Cure La Sacristie

$17.00

Lemelson Pinot Noir

$16.00

IL Poggione Rosso di Toscana

$15.00

Columbia Winery Merlot

$13.00

Saracina Atrea Old Soul Red

$17.00

Lemelson Pinot Noir BTL

$46.00

BonAnno Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$58.00

The Critic Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$45.00

Château La Vieille Cure La Sacristie BTL

$40.00

IL Poggione Rosso di Toscana BTL

$40.00

Tuscany/Puglia

Castello Monaci Artas Primitivo

$75.00

Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia Bolgheri

$1.00Out of stock

Palazzo Brunello di Montalcino Riserva

$220.00

Tenuta Guado al Tasso IL Bruciato Bolgheri

$90.00

Marchese Antinori Tignanello Estate Chianti Classico Riserva

$85.00

Tenuta Col d’Orcia Brunello di Montalcino

$145.00

Fattoria La Massa Giorgio Primo

$225.00

II Colle Brunello di Montalcino

$140.00

Monastero La Pineta

$125.00

Poggio Scalette II Carbonaione

$120.00

Grattamacco Bolgheri Superiore

$240.00

Luiano “lui” Toscana

$85.00

Arceno II Fauno di Arcanum Toscana IGT

$90.00

Castellare di Castellina Chianti Classico

$58.00

Rose

Left Coast Estate White Pinot Noir

$55.00

Fournier Pere & Fills Sancerre Pinot Noir Rose

$65.00

Julian Ostoloza Getariako Txakolina Ganeta Rose

$60.00

White Wine BTG

Robert Talbott Vineyards Chardonnay

$14.00

Textbook Chardonnay

$17.00

Trimbach Riesling

$13.00

Kettmeir Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Fleur de Mer Rose

$14.00

Paul Direder Gruner Veltliner

$12.00

Olema Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Lamberti Prosecco

$11.00

Bourbon/Rye

Bulleit Bourbon

$16.00

Bulleit Rye

$16.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Hudson baby

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$17.00

Michters

$14.00

Whistle Pig

$18.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$17.00

Blantons

$17.00

Wellers Green

$15.00

Hudson Rye

$15.00

Pappy 10 yr

$27.00

Pappy 12 yr

$35.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$16.00

Four Rose's

$12.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Gin

Beefeater

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Bar Hill

$14.00

Bombay Saphhire

$14.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

Tangueray

$13.00

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$13.00

Red Breast

$18.00

Japanese Whiskey

Takamine

$18.00Out of stock

Hibiki

$16.00Out of stock

Kikori

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi

$13.00

Goslings

$13.00

Sailor Jerry

$13.00

Ron Zacapa

$15.00

Malibu

$13.00

Scotch

Johnny Black

$12.00

Lagavulin 8yr

$18.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 15

$38.00

Macallan 18

$65.00

Oban

$20.00

Balvenie Carribean Cask

$18.00

Lagavulin 16 yr

$26.00

Johnny Blue

$50.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Glenmorangie X

$13.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$14.00

Seagrams 7

$13.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Casamigo Anejo

$18.00

Casamigo Reposado

$17.00

Casamigo Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Artenom Reposado

$16.00

Artenom Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Silencio Mezcal

$13.00

Wahaka

$13.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$42.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$14.00

Don Julio Primavera Reposado

$30.00

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$14.00

Patron Blanco

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$18.00

Altos tequila

$13.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$38.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$15.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Tito's

$14.00

Stoli O

$13.00

Stoli Elite

$17.00

Stoli Razz

$13.00

Stoli Citrus

$13.00

Cordials

White Sambuca

$13.00

Campari

$13.00

Aperol

$13.00

Cynar

$13.00

Montenegro

$14.00

Fernet

$13.00

Borghetti

$13.00

Black Sambuca

$13.00

Disarrono Amaretto

$17.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Grand Mariner

$13.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$15.00

Courvoisier

$17.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Unsweetened Icetea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Panna

$8.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Mocktail

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located on the Gold Coast of Long Island, nestled into a hilltop which sits on 2 acres of lush forest like property. Designed by The Standard Hospitality Group, Arlo offers a Multi-level dining experience with an open kitchen, two bars and a magnificent outdoor patio. Every detail was carefully curated with endless wood detail, luxurious banquets and custom finishings. Our Executive chef offers an exciting well rounded menu that is sure to delight every pallet. The menu focuses on sourcing the finest ingredients available to create dishes that will excite diners taste buds. Arlo’s menu includes a wide range from Appetizers, Salads, Fresh Raw Bar offerings to Fresh Pastas, Wild Caught Seafood and Prime Steaks.For the wine lover’s, Arlo will be your top destination. With hundreds of selections by the bottle and dozens by the glass you will be able to enjoy varieties from around the world. The cocktail program has been designed by some of the top mixologists on Long Island.

Location

1036 fort salonga road, Northport, NY 11768

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

INTERMEZZO - WOOD FIRED PIZZERIA - AND RISTORANTE - Fort Salonga, NY
orange star4.8 • 192
10 Fort Salonga Rd Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Batata Cafe & Macadoo's Grille - 847 Fort Salonga Rd
orange starNo Reviews
847 Fort Salonga Rd Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Lota Veco
orange star4.6 • 106
192 Laurel Rd East Northport, NY 11731
View restaurantnext
Sweet Mama's Restaurant - Sweet Mama's Northport
orange star4.4 • 1,912
9 alsace Pl Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
PieZano's Of Northport - 395 Fort Salonga Road
orange starNo Reviews
395 Fort Salonga Road Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Feed and Grain - Northport, NY
orange starNo Reviews
73 Main Street Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Northport

Sweet Mama's Restaurant - Sweet Mama's Northport
orange star4.4 • 1,912
9 alsace Pl Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
SKIPPERS KITCHEN BAR NORTHPORT NY
orange star4.1 • 632
34 Main Street Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
INTERMEZZO - WOOD FIRED PIZZERIA - AND RISTORANTE - Fort Salonga, NY
orange star4.8 • 192
10 Fort Salonga Rd Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Northport
East Northport
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Huntington Station
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Commack
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston