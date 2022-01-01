Penne in Bayside

Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer

39-38 Bell Boulevard, Bayside

No reviews yet
Penne Vodka$19.95
Penne with Fresh Tomatoes in a Creamy Pink Vodka Sauce
More about Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
Trattoria 35

213-15 35th Ave., Bayside

Avg 4.3 (990 reviews)
Penne alla Vodka$18.00
More about Trattoria 35

