bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
2625 Old Denton Rd
Location
2625 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton TX
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:30 pm - 1:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Too Thai Street Eats
Come on in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
0201 - TX-Carrollton
Come in and enjoy!
Parks Coffee Roastery & Cafe
Local coffee shop and roastery in Carrollton, TX. Buy freshly roasted coffee beans, a delicious hand crafted beverage, or a tasty La Casita pastry.