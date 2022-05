Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal

Haejang-guk (해장국, 解酲-) or hangover soup refers to all kinds of guk or soup eaten as a hangover cure in Korean cuisine. It means "soup to chase a hangover" and is also called sulguk (Korean:술국). It usually consists of dried Napa cabbage, vegetables and meat in a hearty beef broth. One type of haejangguk, Seonjiguk, includes sliced congealed ox blood (similar to black pudding).