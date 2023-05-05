Restaurant header imageView gallery

Teriyaki 4 U

1111W Frankford ste102

Carrollton, TX 75007

Food

Starters

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.00

5 pieces served with T4U Sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00
Grilled Pineapple

Grilled Pineapple

$4.00

lightly sauced and grilled 1 piece

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$3.95

Glazed with Teriyaki sauce

Entrées

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.00

House teriyaki sauce, steamed rice, cabbage, mac salad

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

$13.00

House spicy teriyaki sauce, steamed rice, cabbage, mac salad

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.00

House teriyaki sauce, steamed rice, cabbage, mac salad

Spicy Salmon Teriyaki

$16.00

Loco Moco

$15.00

Hamburg steak, steamed rice, caramelized onion and mushroom gravy, fried egg

Tofu Teriyaki

$11.00Out of stock

House teriyaki sauce, tempura tofu, steamed rice, marinated cabbage

Spicy Tofu Teriyaki

$11.00Out of stock

House spicy teriyaki sauce, steamed rice, cabbage, mac salad

Garlic Noodle Bowl

$11.00

Garlic butter, cracked black pepper, garlic crumble, green onion. DOES NOT COME WITH CABBAGE OR MAC SALAD.

Japanese Curry Bowl

$11.00

Potato, carrots, onions, steamed rice. DOES NOT COME WITH CABBAGE OR MAC SALAD

Sides

Side Steamed Rice

$3.00

Side Garlic Noodles

$5.00

3 oz portion

Side Macaroni Salad

$3.00

5oz macaroni portion

Side Curry Sauce

$4.00

side order of rice and curry

Extras - Sauces/Proteins

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.50

Caramelized Onion and Mushroom Gravy

$1.00

House Made Chili Oil

$1.00

T4U Nuoc Cham

$0.50

Side Salmon (1/2 portion)

$6.00

Side Chicken Teriyaki

$3.50

3.5 oz

Side Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

$3.50

3.5 oz

Side Tofu (1/2 portion)

$3.00

Drink

Beverage

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.75

Thai Milk Tea

$4.75

T4U Iced Coffee

$4.75

Honey Aloe Green Tea

$4.75

Mango Green Tea

$4.75

Mango Black Tea

$4.75

Yuzu Black Tea

$4.75

Yuzu Green Tea

$4.75

Grab N Go

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Milkis

$2.00

Cake Slice

$5.50

Ramune

$3.00

Mochi

$4.50

Yerba

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Cookie

$3.75

Rusk

$5.99

Peanut Crisps

$3.99

Lemon Meringue Sticks

$3.25

Coconut Meringues

$4.50

Strawberry Twists

$2.99

Almond Cookies

$5.99

Mini Choco Chips

$5.25

Sables

$5.25

Apple Pudding Cake

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Teriyaki 4 U is a fast-casual teriyaki restaurant also serving boba

