Broward Center for the Performing Arts

201 SW 5th Avenue

2 Person Pod: Best of the Eagles$90.00
Your choice of: 2 Food Offerings and 1 Bottle of Premium Wine, plus 2 FIJI Bottled Water (500ml) delivered to your seat after you arrive for In the Best of the Eagles, BACKLOT LIVE, February 27, 2021 - notify an Usher once you are seated.
2 Person Pod: Slow Burn Theatre Co.$90.00
Your choice of: 2 Food Offerings and 1 Bottle of Premium Wine, plus 2 FIJI Bottled Water (500ml) delivered to your seat after you arrive forSlow Burn Theatre Co: Topsy Turvy Cabaret, BACKLOT LIVE, April 24, 2021 - notify an Usher once you are seated.
4 Person Pod: In the Light of Led Zeppelin$135.00
Your choice of: 4 Food Offerings and 1 Bottle of Premium Wine, plus 4 FIJI Bottled Water (500ml) delivered to your seat after you arrive for In the Light of Led Zepplin, BACKLOT LIVE, February 20, 2021 - notify an Usher once you are seated.
2 Person Pod: Shelea$90.00
Your choice of: 2 Food Offerings and 1 Bottle of Premium Wine, plus 2 FIJI Bottled Water (500ml) delivered to your seat after you arrive for Shelea, BACKLOT LIVE, March 20, 2021 - notify an Usher once you are seated.
4 Person Pod: Slow Burn Theatre Co.$135.00
Your choice of: 4 Food Offerings and 1 Bottle of Premium Wine, plus 4 FIJI Bottled Water (500ml) delivered to your seat after you arrive for Slow Burn Theatre Co: Topsy Turvy Cabaret, BACKLOT LIVE, April 24, 2021 - notify an Usher once you are seated.
4 Person Pod: Symphony of the Americas$135.00
Your choice of: 4 Food Offerings and 1 Bottle of Premium Wine, plus 4 FIJI Bottled Water (500ml) delivered to your seat after you arrive for Symphony of the Americas, BACKLOT LIVE, April 22, or 23, 2021 - notify an Usher once you are seated.
2 Person Pod: In the Light of Led Zeppelin$90.00
Your choice of: 2 Food Offerings and 1 Bottle of Premium Wine, plus 2 FIJI Bottled Water (500ml) delivered to your seat after you arrive for In the Light of Led Zeppelin, BACKLOT LIVE, February 20, 2021 - notify an Usher once you are seated.
4 Person Pod: Best of The Eagles$135.00
Your choice of: 4 Food Offerings and 1 Bottle of Premium Wine, plus 4 FIJI Bottled Water (500ml) delivered to your seat after you arrive for The Best of the Eagles, BACKLOT LIVE, February 27, 2021 - notify an Usher once you are seated.
4 Person Pod: Rob Schneider$108.00
Your choice of: 4 Food Offerings and 1 Bottle of Premium Wine, delivered to your seat after you arrive for Rob Schneider, BACKLOT LIVE, January 22, 2021 - notify an Usher once you are seated.
2 Person Pod: Gold Coast Jazz$90.00
Your choice of: 2 Food Offerings and 1 Bottle of Premium Wine, plus 2 FIJI Bottled Water (500ml) delivered to your seat after you arrive for Gold Coast Jazz: Ken Peplowski Quartet, BACKLOT LIVE, April 14, 2021 - notify an Usher once you are seated.
201 SW 5th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
