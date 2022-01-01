Go
Oven Baked Pancakes will re-define your thoughts about what a pancake should be. Order On-Line & Eat In our Courtyard or Take Our food home. Our Biscuits are made from Scratch and our Meats are the Cleanest the market has to offer. Our produce is brought in daily and hand washed, including our tomatoes which are like eating tomatoes grown in a home garden. At OB we care about what serve. Come Taste the difference quality products make in your take-out foods.

333 Himmarshee Street

Popular Items

Can’t Get Better Chocolate Chip Cookies
Made from Scratch in house using our secret recipe.
Creamy Cheese Grits$5.00
2 Slices Thick Oven Baked Bacon$6.00
OB Breakfast$14.00
2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs cooked to order. Your choice of Thick Sliced Oven-Baked Bacon, Crispy Brown Country Sausage Patty, Country Baked Ham or Locally Made Chicken Sausages. Served with one of our great sides, your choice!
The Best Morning Ever$12.00
Single Hard Fried Cage-Free Egg, Melted Down Soft White American Cheese & Thick Sliced Oven Baked Bacon on our Made from Scratch & Baked Fresh Biscuit.
Original
Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Cooked in Our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.
Strawberry With Fresh Mango
Made from scratch every day in house using organic flour and whole real ingredients including fresh fruit.
OB House Roast Cup$3.00
A Proprietary Roast that I have used for 30 + years in my restaurants. Created using a Blend of Central & Southern American coffees, roasted every 10 days in a Roastery that has been in place since 1890 by a Master Roaster who has 40 + years of experience roasting coffees.
2 Eggs$5.00
Iced OB House Roast$3.00
A Proprietary Roast that I have used for 30 + years in my restaurants. Created using a Blend of Central & Southern American coffees, roasted every 10 days in a Roastery that has been in place since 1890 by a Master Roaster who has 40 + years of experience roasting coffees.
Location

333 Himmarshee Street

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday8:45 am - 2:25 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:45 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:45 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:45 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:45 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:45 am - 2:25 pm
