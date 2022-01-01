Rebel Wine Bar
Rebel Wine Bar is a unique wine bar of its own. Featuring main and minority wineries, wine tastings and of course local music. Currently Rebel Wine Bar operates in Oakland Park Fl (5 minutes from Fort Lauderdale to 45 minutes to Miami Fl). One of the major draws is the intimacy of the space, but the unique vibe is also noteworthy.
3520 NE 12th Ave
Oakland Park FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
