Rebel Wine Bar

Rebel Wine Bar is a unique wine bar of its own. Featuring main and minority wineries, wine tastings and of course local music. Currently Rebel Wine Bar operates in Oakland Park Fl (5 minutes from Fort Lauderdale to 45 minutes to Miami Fl). One of the major draws is the intimacy of the space, but the unique vibe is also noteworthy.

3520 NE 12th Ave

Popular Items

Sweet & Savory Board$22.90
Italian Prosciutto, Italian Salami & Kielbasa Sausage served along with Olives, peanuts, truffle oil, brie cheese & honey a sweet & savory treat that matches any wine pairing!
Perrier Water (sparkling)$3.50

3520 NE 12th Ave

Oakland Park FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
