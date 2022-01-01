Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Bend
/
Bend
/
Waffles
Bend restaurants that serve waffles
The Wallow Bar & Grill
17363 Spring River Rd, Sunriver
No reviews yet
Kids Waffle
$8.00
More about The Wallow Bar & Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie
803 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Avg 4.7
(695 reviews)
Chicken & Liège Waffles
$22.00
Crispy fried chicken breast tenders & classic
Belgian Liège waffle, thick cut bacon, maple syrup,
whipped butter, served with Louisiana hot sauce
More about Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie
Browse other tasty dishes in Bend
Chopped Salad
Turkey Wraps
Burritos
Chef Salad
Barbacoas
Cake
Grilled Chicken
Kale Salad
More near Bend to explore
Salem
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Redmond
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Government Camp
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Silverton
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(62 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(223 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(560 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(156 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston