Go
Toast

Bender's Tavern

Located in the historic district of downtown Canton, Bender’s Tavern offers its customers an elegant, relaxing atmosphere where one can enjoy fine food, cocktails, wine and craft beer. Bender’s has been satisfying customers with culinary classics, drink and hospitality since 1902. Today, we continue our long tradition by offering only the highest quality seafood fresh from Foley Fish in Boston, Mass.
If you are looking for beef, Bender’s Tavern consistently serves Prime Cuts of beef. Known nationally for the extensive and moderately priced wine list, The Jacob family years of experience tasting and selecting wines will certainly impress your palate.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

137 Court Ave. SW • $$$

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)

Popular Items

Soup Bowl$8.00
Lunch Special Sandwich$11.95
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich - B&E chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, red onion & honey mustard on a grilled brioche bun.
Served with a cup of soup
Benders Burger$11.00
House special blend of Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun w/chips
Mixed Greens Salad$3.00
Boston Bibb Salad Lunch$11.00
Boston bibb lettuce with craisins, marcona almonds, warm brie & white balsamic vinaigrette
Bread Pudding$7.00
Camp Kagel Walleye$31.00
Fresh Lake Erie Walleye served "Camp Kagle Style" (Lightly dusted with flour, salt, pepper, paprika and pan fried and baked in the oven) Served with tarter sauce and lemon
Lunch Special Wrap$10.95
Pulled Pork Wrap - Slow roasted pork shoulder, Goat cheese, caraway-horseradish slaw & caramelized
onions in a spinach wrap. Served with chips
SoCal Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Bacon, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun w/chips
Cheesecake$7.50
Our Monster Cheesecake is wonderful-Served with or without strawberries-Picture is shown with Strawberries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

137 Court Ave. SW

Canton OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Papa Gyros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Willow Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Tugboat's Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Game Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston