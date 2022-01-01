Bender's Tavern
Located in the historic district of downtown Canton, Bender’s Tavern offers its customers an elegant, relaxing atmosphere where one can enjoy fine food, cocktails, wine and craft beer. Bender’s has been satisfying customers with culinary classics, drink and hospitality since 1902. Today, we continue our long tradition by offering only the highest quality seafood fresh from Foley Fish in Boston, Mass.
If you are looking for beef, Bender’s Tavern consistently serves Prime Cuts of beef. Known nationally for the extensive and moderately priced wine list, The Jacob family years of experience tasting and selecting wines will certainly impress your palate.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
137 Court Ave. SW • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
137 Court Ave. SW
Canton OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Papa Gyros
Come in and enjoy!
Willow Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!
Tugboat's Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Game Time
Come in and enjoy!