Go
Toast

Benedetti's Deli

Home of the Rocket. Our sandwiches are so big we call them Rockets! Since 1961 Benedetti's Deli has been a family owned business. Today it is run by brother & sister, Edward & Mary.

350 Washington Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries$4.99
SM Italian$8.25
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
LG Italian$15.50
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
Cajun Fries$5.50
Onion Rings$5.50
LG Chicken Finger Rocket$15.99
Crispy Chicken ~ Please Select Condiments & Toppings
SM Chicken Cordon Bleu Supreme$9.50
Ham, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
Side Chicken Fingers$10.25
10 pieces of chicken fingers
SM Chicken Parm$8.75
Crispy Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
SM Chicken Finger Rocket$8.50
Crispy Chicken ~ Please Select Condiments & Toppings
See full menu

Location

350 Washington Street

Haverhill MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

G's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Hidden Pig

No reviews yet

Independently Owned+Operated GastroPub. Serving Downtown Haverhill, MA + the Merrimack Valley. TopQuality Meats, Local Produce, Craft Beers.

Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA

No reviews yet

Come. Sit. Stay

Barrio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston