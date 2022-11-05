Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Moe's Italian Sandwiches Newburyport

227 Reviews

$

81 Storey Ave

Newburyport, MA 01950

Popular Items

Moe's Original
Turkey
Tuna

Signature Sandwiches

Moe's Original

$6.39

Mild Cooked Salami, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives

Turkey

$6.39

Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives

Ham

$6.39

Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives

Tuna

$6.39

Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives. Cheese is not included in the price!

Chicken Salad

$6.39

Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives . Cheese is not included in the price!

Veggie

$5.99

Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives

Capicola

$6.39

Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Genoa

$6.39

Genoa, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Premium Sandwich

Madmoe

$7.49

Salami, Ham, Turkey , Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

MadSicilian

$7.49

Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

MoeZilla

$7.99

Salami, Ham, Turkey, Genoa, Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball

$7.99

Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesean

Pastrami

$8.49

Pastrami, provolone, pickles, brown mustard

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$1.99

Chips

Lays Plain (small)

$1.50

BBQ (small)

$1.50

Sour Cream & Onion (small)

Salt and Vinegar (small)

$1.50

Plain (large)

$2.99

BBQ (large)

$2.99

SC&O (large)

$2.99

Salt & Vinegar (large)

$2.99

small wachusetts

$1.25

Wachusetts

$2.19

Wise Chips

$1.79

Desserts

Marshmallow Square

$2.75

Whoopie

$3.49

7 Layer

$3.49

Brownies

$2.99

Pickle

Pickle

$1.50

Kids Meal

kids meal

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:15 am - 5:45 pm
Monday10:15 am - 5:45 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 5:45 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 5:45 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 5:45 pm
Friday10:15 am - 5:45 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 5:45 pm
