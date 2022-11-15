Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Brown Sugar by the Sea

405 Reviews

$$

75 Water Street

Newburyport, MA 01950

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai(D)
Brown Rice
Chicken Wings

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

Appetizer Platter

$21.00

2 - chicken satay, 3 - Ollie's favorite spring rolls, 3 - Crispy Veggie Spring rolls, 3 - crab rangoon

Veggie Fresh Rolls

$10.00Out of stock
Shrimp Fresh Rolls

Shrimp Fresh Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

Shredded carrots, cucumber, lettuce, vermicelli and basil leaves wrapped in a rice wrapper and served with peanut sauce and sweet chili sauce

Chicken Fresh Rolls

Chicken Fresh Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

Fresh rolls filled with marinated chicken, mint, shredded carrot and mixed greens. Served with peanut sauce and sweet chili sauce

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$11.00

Homemade wontons filled with cream cheese, crab meat and chopped onion, served with sweet chili sauce

Veggie Curry Puffs

Veggie Curry Puffs

$11.00

Homemade pastries filled with potatoes, carrots, shitake mushroomscorn, onions, green peas and curry powder.

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$10.00

Crispy spring rolls filled with chopped cabbage, taro root, celery, shredded carrots, and shitake mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce

Ollie's Favorite Spring Rolls

Ollie's Favorite Spring Rolls

$10.00

Crispy spring rolls filled with chicken, shredded carrots, celery, tarot roots and glass noodles, served with sweet chili sauce

Beef Satay

$15.00
Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber rice vinegar sweet sauce

Shumai

Shumai

$11.00

Steamed or fried dumplings, filled with shrimp and vegetables. Served with a mustard aioli.

Crispy Chive Cakes

Crispy Chive Cakes

$11.00

Vegetarian crispy dumplngs served with a ginger soy dressing

Tofu Triangles

$10.00

Golden fried tofu, served with sweet chili sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Scallion Pancakes

$10.00

Crispy vegetarian scallion pancakes, serevd with house ginger soy sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Crispy wings served wih sweet chili sauce

Gyoza

Gyoza

$11.00

Steamed or fried, served with ginger soy sauce

Poh-pia Tod

Poh-pia Tod

$10.00

Ground chicken simmered in coconut milk and garlic, and topped with crushed peanuts and scallions. Served with cripsy rice cakes for dipping.

Jumbo Griled Shrimp

Jumbo Griled Shrimp

$10.00

Six marinated shrimp on skewers, served with a traditional spicy chili sauce

Nua Prik Thai Nahm Jim

$16.00

Grilled marinated beef sirloin tips served with a traditional spicy and tangy chili sauce

Golden Triangle

$10.00

Salads and Soups

Brown Sugar Salad`

$14.00

Grilled tumeric chicken, fried tofu, croutons, hard boiled egg, on a bed of greens with peanut sauce dressing

Plar Mango Salad (with Salmon)

Plar Mango Salad (with Salmon)

$19.00

Grilled salmon on top of julienned strips of mango, with a spicy lime dressing on a bed of greens

Spicy Mango Salad with Shrimp

Spicy Mango Salad with Shrimp

$18.00

Grilled shrimp on top of julienned strips of mango, with a spicy lime dressing and served on a bed of greens

Yum Salad Beef(D)

Yum Salad Beef(D)

$18.00

Grilled beef tossed in a spicy lime dressing and served over a bed of mint leaves, red onions, cucumbers, scallions and cilantro

Yum Salad Shrimp(D)

$18.00

Grilled shrimp tossed in a spicy lime dressing and served over a bed of mint leaves, red onions, cucumbers, scallions and cilantro

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$6.00

Classic Thai hot and sour soup herb-based soup with lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, chilis, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms and lime jiuce

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$6.00

A tangy sweet and sour coconut based soup seasoned with Thai herbs, lime juice, kaffir lime, lemongrass, babycorn and mushrooms

Som Tum

Som Tum

$17.00
Laab

Laab

Noodles and Rice

Pad Thai(D)

Pad Thai(D)

A popular Thai noodle dish. Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, scallions, tamarind sauce, beansprouts and ground peanuts

Pad Thai Country Style(D)

A traditional, slightly spicy version of pad thai.

Pad See Ew(D)

Pad See Ew(D)

Flat rice noodles, broccoli, sliced carrots and egg, stir-fried in a savory sauce

Drunken Noodles(D)

Drunken Noodles(D)

Flat rice noodles, onions, green beans, red peppers, basil leaves and hot peppers, stir-fried in a spicy special sauce

Kua Gai(D)

Kua Gai(D)

Flat rice noodles, chopped scallions, cilantro, egg and garlic, stir-fried with soy sauce and white pepper

Pineapple Fried Rice(D)

Pineapple Fried Rice(D)

Fried rice with egg, pineapple chunks, snow peas, onions, cherry tomatoes, green beans, raisins and curry powder

Basil Fried Rice(D)

Basil Fried Rice(D)

Spicy Fried Rice with fresh basil, red onions and peppers.

Lo-mein Kee Mow

$17.00

Lo-Mein Stir-Fry

$17.00

Brown Sugar Specialty Noodles and Rice

Annika's Spicy Noodle Soup(D)

Annika's Spicy Noodle Soup(D)

A fragrant bowl of spicy noodle soup with chilis, lime juice and mushrooms, topped with scallions, cilantro and ground peanuts

Khao Soi(D)

Khao Soi(D)

Steamed egg noodles in yellow curry sauce, topped with crispy egg noodles, scallions, crispy garlic and cilantro

Mango Fried Rice(D)

Mango Fried Rice(D)

Fried Rice with fresh chunks of mango, chicken, shrimp, shredded ginger, onions and carrots, topped with roasted almonds, scallions and cilantro

Street Fried Rice(D)

A traditional fried rice with chicken and shrimp, egg, chinese broccoli, onion and tomatoes

Entrees

Ginger Stir Fry(D)

Ginger Stir Fry(D)

Shredded fresh ginger, onions, mushrooms, peppers and scallions in soy sauce

Garlic Stir Fry(D)

Garlic Stir Fry(D)

Stir fry with carrots, garlic, mushrooms and topped with black pepper, cilantro, scallions and crispy garlic

Tamarind Stir Fry(D)

Pineapple, fresh ginger, onions, green and red peppers, sauteed in a tangy tamarind sauce

Cashew Nuts(D)

Cashew Nuts(D)

Lightly spicy saute of pineapple, onions, mushrroms, scallions and red and green peppers, topped with roasted cashew nuts

Spicy Roasted Eggplant Saute(D)

Spicy Roasted Eggplant Saute(D)

Roasted eggplant, peppers, green beans and basil, stir-fried in a spicy sauce

Broccoli with Garlic Sauce(D)

Broccoli with Garlic Sauce(D)

Stir-fried broccoi with garlic, mushrooms and carrots

Prik Khing(D)

Prik Khing(D)

Traditional Prik Khing chili paste stir fried with green beans, bell peppers, basil and Kaffir lime leaves

Basil(D)

Chili Sauce with green beans, mushrooms, green and red peppers, onions and sweet basil leaves

Rama Garden(D)

Simple medley of steamed vegetables, served with our special house peanut sauce

Massaman Curry(D)

Massaman Curry(D)

Massaman curry and coconut milk, potatoes, sliced carrots and onions, topeed with roasted peanuts

Red Curry(D)

Red Curry(D)

Red curry and coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, green beans, green and red peppers, carrots and sweet basil leaves

Green Curry(D)

Green Curry(D)

Green curry and coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, green beans, green and red peppers, zucchini, green peas and sweet basil leaves

Yellow Curry(D)

Yellow Curry(D)

Yellow curry and coconut milk with onions, tomatoes, summer squash, pineapple, carrots and red peppers

Panang Curry(D)

Panang curry and coconut milk with green and red peppers, snow peas, green beans, carrots and basil. Topped with kaffir lime leaves

Jungle Curry(D)

Spicy curry of Nothern Thailand prepared with no coconut milk, and stir-fried with fresh ginger, eggplant, green beans, basil and baby corn.

Mango Curry(D)

Mango Curry(D)

Fresh mango simmered in yellow curry, with cherry tomatoes, green and red peppers, onions and summer squash

Gaprow(D)

Gaprow(D)

Minced meat sauteed in chili sauce, with green beans, mushrooms, green and red peppers, red onions and basil

Fisherman's Madness(D)

Fisherman's Madness(D)

$25.00

Duck Choo Chee(D)

$28.00
Salmon Choo Chee(D)

Salmon Choo Chee(D)

$26.00

Crispy Tamarind Duck(D)

$28.00

Green Ocean Salmon(D)

$26.00
Three Taste Salmon(D)

Three Taste Salmon(D)

$26.00

Veggie and Vegan

Vegetable Pad Thai(D)

$17.00
Vegetable Pad Thai Country Style(D)

Vegetable Pad Thai Country Style(D)

$17.00

Vegetable Fried Rice(D)

$15.00

Fried rice with an assortment of fresh vegetabes, egg and white rice (available vegan)

Tofu Stir Fry(D)

$18.00

Sauteed fried tofu, shitake mushrooms, and Chinese broccoli

Paradise Garden(D)

Paradise Garden(D)

$16.00

Red Curry and coconut milk with zucchini, bamboo shoots, summer squash, eggplant, cauliflower, snow peas, broccoli, carrots, green beans and green and red peppers, and basil

Stir-Fried Bok Choy(D)

$18.00

Bok choy stir-fried with soy sauce and garlic, tofu and topped with crispy garlic

Mixed Stir-Fried Veggies(D)

$17.00

Medley of vegetables and basil, stir-fried in a soy and garlic sauce

Tofu Goodness(D)

$16.00

Fried tofu stir-fried with mushrooms, snow peas, beansprouts and scallions

Sides

Jasmine White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.50

White Sticky Rice

$4.00

Steamed Noodles

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Carrot Salad

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Peanut Sauce 3 oz

$2.00

Peanut Sauce 8 oz

$6.00

Edamame

$6.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.50

Ginger Soy Sauce

$1.50

Fish Sauce w/ chilis

$1.50

Soy Sauce

$1.00

Chili Garlic Sauce

$1.50

Drinks

Milk

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Spring Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Thai Iced Coffee (Sweetened)

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea (Sweetened)

$5.00

Thai Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea (variable selection)

$2.00

Desserts

Coconut Ice Cream

$7.00

Ginger Ice Cream

$7.00

Brown Sugar Crepe

$10.00
Restaurant info

Best Thai on the North Shore since 2012, with a modern, cozy vibe.

Location

75 Water Street, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

