Brine Oyster Bar imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Steakhouses

Brine Oyster Bar 17 State Street

review star

No reviews yet

17 State Street

Newburyport, MA 01950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

MAINS

Turkey + Chicken Casserole

$40.00+

Spinach, Carrots, Celery, Herbs

Stuffed Delicata Squash

$26.00+

Cous Cous, Lemon, Shallots, Goat Cheese

Apple Bread Stuffing

$22.00+

Sweet Potato + Pecans

$19.00+

Chive Cream Potatoes

$18.00+

Cranberry Sauce

$22.00+

Foie Gras Gravy

$18.00+

THANKSGIVING FEAST

The Thanksgiving Feast

$153.00+

One of each main dish including Turkey + Chicken Casserole, Stuffed Delicata Squash, Apple Bread Stuffing, Sweet Potato + Pecans, Chive Cream Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce, and Foie Gras Gravy.

ADDITIONS

Rosemary Foccacia Bread

$10.00

Baked Oysters

$4.50

Raw Oysters (with Sauces)

$4.00

Pork Belly + Clam Chowder

$24.00

Baked Mushrooms + Brussels

$28.00

House Turkey Brine

$16.00

Caviar Dip + Blini Mix

$170.00

WINE

White Six Pack

$150.00

Red Six Pack

$180.00

Mixed Six Pack

$165.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

New England's first oyster, crudo and chop bar.

Location

17 State Street, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

Gallery
Brine Oyster Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brown Sugar by the Sea
orange star4.4 • 405
75 Water Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Sea Level Oyster Bar - Newburyport
orange star4.0 • 1,265
1 MARKET SQ Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Mission Oak Grill
orange star4.0 • 421
26 Green St Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Bar 25 Newburyport - 38 State Street
orange starNo Reviews
38 State Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
The Port Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
84 State St. The Port Tavern, Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Metzy's Taqueria (TRUCK) - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
Today's Truck Location: Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newburyport

Sea Level Oyster Bar - Newburyport
orange star4.0 • 1,265
1 MARKET SQ Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza - Downtown Newburyport
orange star4.5 • 1,067
44 State Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
orange star4.0 • 891
5 Boston Way Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Port Pizza & Subs
orange star4.7 • 881
25 Storey Ave Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Mission Oak Grill
orange star4.0 • 421
26 Green St Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Brown Sugar by the Sea
orange star4.4 • 405
75 Water Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newburyport
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Amesbury
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Haverhill
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
North Andover
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston