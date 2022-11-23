Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Steakhouses
Brine Oyster Bar 17 State Street
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
New England's first oyster, crudo and chop bar.
17 State Street, Newburyport, MA 01950
