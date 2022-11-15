Bar 25 Newburyport imageView gallery
Bar 25 Newburyport 38 State Street

review star

No reviews yet

38 State Street

Newburyport, MA 01950

Order Again

TO GO COCKTAILS

IV BAG Goodbye To My Goodside

$16.00

tequila, mezcal, white rum, coconut, lime juice, grand marnier, creme de cacao All IV Bags must be ordered with food by law. Your order will be cancelled if it does not contain food items. Thank you.

IV BAG Ain't No Palomine

$16.00

habanero infused tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, agave, grapefruit soda All IV Bags must be ordered with food by law. Your order will be cancelled if it does not contain food items. Thank you.

IV BAG Show Me The Money

$16.00

tequila, lime juice, grand marnier, choice of jam: mango peach, strawberry apple rhubarb, or cinnamon pear All IV Bags must be ordered with food by law. Your order will be cancelled if it does not contain food items. Thank you.

IV BAG Passin' Me By

$16.00

Vodka, tropical fruit juice blend, cardamom syrup All IV Bags must be ordered with food by law. Your order will be cancelled if it does not contain food items. Thank you.

MEZZE

Fel Fel

$10.00

Garbanzo, zucchini, carrot falafel, marinara tzatziki

Haloum

$14.00

Breaded halloumi cheese Plated on marinara tzatziki

B25 Slider & Fries

$14.00

One grass-fed beef patty, griddled onion, melted brie, nodine's bacon, tomato, 25-island, potato roll served with parmesan truffle dusted fries

Fried Artichoke & Meyer Lemon Aioli

$14.00

Pan fried artichoke hearts, panko crust, Meyer lemon, fresh herbs

Braised Lentil & Naan

$15.00

braised lentil, Calabria chili, yogurt, fried shallot, fried garlic, crispy naan bread

Magic Mushrooms

$15.00

shittake, king oyster, hon shimeji, fresh herbs, porcini oil, chard scallion chimichurri, iberico chorizo, parmesan truffle

Street Fries

$18.00

truffle oil, shaved ribeye, parmesan, tzatziki drizzle, onion strings

Haifa Garden Flatbread

$20.00

crispy flatbread, tomato fondue, sharp cheddar, roasted baby beets, sweet potato & heirloom carrots, fried brussels leaves

The Olive Tree

$10.00

garbanzo puree, arbequina olive oil, fresh garlic, fresh squeezed lime juice, sesame, tahini, focaccia

Aubergine

$12.00

flash fried eggplant, roasted grape tomatoes, parmesan, focaccia

Carrot & Honey Hummus

$12.00

heirloom carrot crudité, arbequina olive oil, focaccia

Spicy Sweet Potato & White Bean Hummus

$12.00

spicy sweet potato & white bean hummus, sambal, hot chili oil, focaccia

Side Tzatziki

$1.00

Side Naan For Shwarma Plate (Dont Cut)

$3.00

ENTREES

Turmeric Chicken Breast

$28.00

grilled turmeric chicken breast, roasted butternut squash & grape agrodolce, and saffron basmati

Beef KOO.FTEH

$28.00

stuffed with split pea, yukon gold, apricots, caramelized onion, tomato fried rice, balsamic braised sweet onion, fried garlic, pecorino romano

Faroe Island Salmon

$34.00

roasted faroe island salmon, tamarind herb glaze, potato pureé, long stem artichoke

Swordfish Kebab Basmati

$34.00
Shawarma Plate

$25.00

olive tree hummus, fried chickpeas, cucumber & tomato & red onion salad, tzatziki, hand pressed naan

Shiraz Rice Festival

Saffron Basmati

$30.00

long grain basmati, persian saffron, fresh herbs grilled tomato, heirloom carrots, pea shoots, tzatziki

Sour Cherry

$32.00

long grain basmati, sour cherry, pomegranate cream, fresh herbs grilled tomato , heirloom carrots, pea shoots, tzatziki

Barberry

$34.00

long grain basmati, persian saffron, imported barberry, pecorino romano, preserved lemon, grilled tomato , heirloom carrots, pea shoots, tzatziki

Haifa Gardens

The Roots

$15.00

little leaf lettuce, roasted beets, goat cheese, hydrated walnuts, shaved carrots, and pomegranate reduction

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$18.00

baby kale, quinoa, roasted squash, barberry, crumbled feta, spiced pecan, sour cherry vinaigrette

Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.00

100% cacao chocolate crust, topped with fresh blackberry preserve

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

38 State Street, Newburyport, MA 01950

