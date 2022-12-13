The Port Tavern imageView gallery
The Port Tavern

No reviews yet

84 State St.

Newburyport, MA 01950

DRAFT BEER

ALLAGASH

$8.00

BAVIK

$7.50

BENTWATER PRIMORDIAL HAZE

$8.50

BLACK AND TAN

$9.00

BLACK VELVET - SNAKE BITE

$9.00

BLIZZARD OF '78

$7.50

CARLSBERG

$7.50

CHIMAY GRAND RESERVE

$10.00

DESTIHL PB PORTER

$8.50

DOWNEAST

$8.00

FIDDLEHEAD

$8.00

GUINNESS

$9.00

Half Guinness

$5.00

IPSWICH 101

$8.00

IPSWICH ENIGMA SESSION

$8.00

JACKS ABBY HOPONIOUS

$6.50

LORD HOBO BOOM SAUCE

$9.00

MAINE LUNCH

$10.00

MAST LANDING GUNNERS DAUGHTER

$8.50

MAYFLOWER LOVE & WRESTLING

$8.50

NBPT GREENHEAD

$8.00

NITE LITE

$6.00

PULP DADDY

$8.50

RIVERWALK IPA

$8.00

ROCKPORT JETTY JUICE

$8.50

SAM SEASONAL

$8.00

SIERRA CELEBRATION

$6.50

SIERRA PALE ALE

$6.50

SMITHWICKS

$8.00

SMUTTYNOSE SOUR

$7.50

SULLIVANS MALTINGS

$7.50

SWITCHBACK

$7.50

BOTTLED BEER

Amstel Light

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Chimay Red

$9.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.50

Corona Light

$6.50

Glutenburg

$8.00

Gulden Draak

$12.00

Harp

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Newburyport Maritime

$7.50

Newburyport Meltaway

$6.50

Omission

$7.00

PBR

$5.00

Stella

$7.00

Strongbow

$7.50

White Claw Cherry

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

HEINEKIN 00 NA

$6.50

DOWNEAST CAN

$6.50

Athletic

$5.00

High Noon

$9.00

GLASS WHITE WINE

GL CASALINI Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL NAUTILUS Sav Blanc

$12.00

GL NOVELLUM Chardonnay

$10.00

GL LA CREMA Chardonnay

$12.00

GL BARTOLOMEO Prosecco

$10.00

GL AIX Rose

$12.00

GLASS RED WINE

GL DIORA PINOT NOIR

$12.00

GL SEVEN FALLS CABERNET

$12.00

GL 14 HANDS MERLOT

$10.00

GL CONTOUR PINOT NOIR

$10.00

BOTTLE WHITE WINE

BOTTLE CASALINI

$31.00

BOTTLE NAUTILUS

$38.00

BOTTLE NOVELLUM

$38.00

BOTTLE LA CREMA

$46.00

BOTTLE BARTOLOMEO

$35.00

BOTTLE AIX ROSE

$46.00

BOTTLE RED WINE

BTL DIORA

$46.00

BTL SEVEN FALLS

$46.00

BTL 14 HANDS MERLOT

$38.00

BTL CONTOUR

$38.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

AQUA PANNA

$4.00

PELLIGRINO

$4.00

COFFEE

$2.50

TEA

$2.50

ROY ROGERS

$2.50

MILK

$3.00

CRAN JUICE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

SODA WATER

$2.00

RED BULL

$4.00

VIRGIN BLOODY

$6.00

GINGER BEER

$2.50

KIDS SODA

$1.50

COLD BREW

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$10.00

ABSOLUT VANILLA

$10.00

CITRON

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$11.00

ICE PIK

$8.00

KETEL ONE

$11.00

STATESIDE

$10.00

STOLI

$9.00

STOLI ORANGE

$9.00

STOLI BLUEBERRY

$9.00

STOLI RAZ

$9.00

TITOS

$10.00

House Vodka

$6.50Out of stock

GIN

BEEFEATER

$9.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$10.00

BOTANIST

$10.00

BROCKMANS

$9.00

GIN MARE

$10.00Out of stock

HENDRICKS

$10.00

PLYMOUTH GIN

$9.00

SIPSMITH GIN

$9.00

TANQUERAY

$9.00

Minke gin

$10.00

RUM

BACARDI

$8.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.00

COCONUT

$8.00

DEACON GILES AMBER

$9.00

GOSLINGS

$8.00

HOUSE RUM

$6.50

MT GAY

$8.00

MYERS

$8.00

SAILOR JERRY

$8.00

TEQUILA

CASAMIGOS

$11.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$12.00

CUERVO SILVER

$9.00

GHOST TEQUILA

$10.00

MEZCAL

$9.00

MILAGRO

$9.00

PATRON

$10.00

PATRON ANEJO

$11.00

1800 Coconut

$8.00

CUERVO GOLD

$9.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

WHISKEY

Black Bush

$11.00

Blue Spot

$20.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Green Spot

$17.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

Jameson Caskmates IPA

$10.00

Jameson Caskmates Stout

$10.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$10.00

Midleton Very Rare

$40.00

Redbreast 12

$14.00

Redbreast 15

$25.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Teelings Pot Still

$15.00

Teelings Single Grain

$15.00

Teelings Single Malt

$15.00

Teelings Small Batch

$15.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Tullamore Dew 12

$14.00

Tullamore Dew 18

$32.00

Tullamore Dew Caribbean

$9.00

Tullamore Dew Cider Cask

$10.00

Writer's Tears

$12.00

Yellow Spot

$23.00Out of stock

Putnam Rye

$11.00

SCOTCH

ARDBEG

$14.00

BALVENIE 12 DOUBLEWOOD

$13.00

BALVENIE 14 CARIBBEAN CASK

$18.00

BALVENIE 21 PORTWOOD

$55.00

BENRIACH 21 OLD TEMPORIS

$52.00

BENROMACH

$15.00

DALWHINNIE

$19.00

GLENFIDDICH 12

$13.00

GLENFIDDICH 14

$15.00

GLENGLASSAUGH

$16.00

GLENLIVET 12

$13.00

GLENLIVET 14

$15.00

GLENLIVET 15

$18.00

GLENLIVET FOUNDERS RESERVE

$12.00

GLENMORANGIE 10 YEAR

$13.00

HIGHLAND PARK 18

$26.00

HIGHLAND PARK MAGNUS

$12.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$12.00

LAGAVULIN 16

$18.00Out of stock

LAPHROAIG 10 YEAR

$13.00

MCALLAN 12

$17.00

OBAN

$16.00Out of stock

SINGLETON 12

$13.00

TALISKER

$13.00

TALISKER STORM

$15.00

BOURBON & RYE

ANGEL'S ENVY

$15.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$13.00

BASIL HAYDEN RYE

$14.00Out of stock

BLANTONS

$15.00

BOOKERS

$18.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$14.00

BULLEIT

$11.00

BULLEIT RYE

$10.00

CLYDE MAY RYE

$13.00

CLYDE MAYS

$13.00

E.H. TAYLOR

$12.00Out of stock

EAGLE RARE

$11.00

JIM BEAM

$9.00

KNOB CREEK

$11.00

MAKER'S MARK

$10.00

OLD FORESTER

$9.00

REDEMPTION RYE

$8.00

ROWAN'S CREEK

$12.00

TEMPLETON RYE

$9.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$12.00

JEFFERSONS

$19.00

MARTINIS

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$12.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$10.00

FRENCH MARTINI

$12.00

GIMLET

$9.00

GIN MARTINI

$9.00

LEMONDROP

$10.00

MANHATTAN

$12.50

VODKA MARTINI

$9.00

NEGRONI

$10.00

PUMPKIN PIE MARTINI

$13.00

COCKTAILS

0-0-7

$9.00

AMARETTO SOUR

$9.00

BLACK RUSH

$9.00

BLOODY MARY

$9.00

BLUE HAWAIIAN

$9.00

CAPE CODDER

$8.00

DARK N' STORMY

$10.00

DIRTY SHIRLEY

$8.00

GRATEFUL DEAD

$12.00

HOT TODDY

$9.00

LONG ISLAND

$12.00

HOT TODDY

$9.00

MADRAS

$8.00

MAI TAI

$10.00

MARGARITA

$10.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

MULE

$8.00

MUDSLIDE

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$11.00

RUM RUNNER

$11.00

SCREWDRIVER

$8.00

SEA BREEZE

$8.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$8.00

SKINNY MARGARITA

$8.00

SOMBRERO

$9.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$9.00

WHITE RUSH

$10.00

CORDIALS

AMARETTO DI SARONNO

$10.00

AMARETTO

$7.00

BAILEYS

$9.00

BRANDY

$8.00

CAMPARI

$8.00

CHAMBORD

$10.00

COINTREAU

$8.00

FRANGELICO

$8.00

GRAND MARNIER

$9.00

HENNESSY

$12.00

KAHLUA

$7.00

SAMBUCCA

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

SHOTS

B-52

$8.00

BABY GUINNESS

$8.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$8.00

BLOW JOB

$8.00

BUTTERBALL

$8.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$8.00

CAR BOMB

$11.00

DR. MCGILLICUDDY

$8.00

FIREBALL

$8.00

GRAPE CRUSH

$8.00

GREEN TEA

$9.00

JAGER BOMB

$11.00

JAGERMEISTER

$8.00

KAMIKAZE

$8.00

LEMON DROP SHOT

$9.00

RED HEAD SLUT

$8.00

SURFER ON ACID

$8.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$8.00

WOO WOO

$8.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

APEROL SPRITZ

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00

IRISH COLD BREW

$12.00

Mad Hattan

$14.00

PAIN AWAY

$12.00

PALOMA

$12.00

SHAVE AND A HAIRCUT

$10.00

Spicy Pineapple Marg

$12.00

THE G&T

$13.00

RED SANGRIA

$11.00

ROSE SANGRIA

$11.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$11.00

JUNGLE BIRD

$11.00

PUMPKIN PIE MARTINI

$13.00

COFFEE DRINKS

IRISH COFFEE

$10.00

IRISH COFFEE W/BAILYS

$11.00

KAHLUA COFFEE

$9.00

MEXICAN COFFEE

$11.00

NUTTY IRISHMAN

$11.00

SPANISH COFFEE

$10.00

COFFEE JUST BAILEYS

$10.00

APPETIZERS

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Crispy Wings

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Warm Pretzels

$11.00

Bangers

$13.00

Fried Brie

$12.00Out of stock

SALADS

1/2 Ceasar

$6.00

1/2 Tavern Salad

$6.00

Chopped Cobb Salad

$13.00

Classic Ceasar

$9.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Tavern Salad

$9.00

1/2 Spinach Salad

$9.00

SOUPS

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$9.00

Cup Tomato Soup

$5.00

Bowl Tomato Soup

$8.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Bowl Chili

$9.00

SIDES

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw

$2.50

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$5.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Spinach

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Tots

$5.00

Side Spanish Rice

$5.00

Side Curry

$3.00

ENTREES

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$22.00

Steak Tips

$22.00

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$18.00

SANDWICHES

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Chicken BLT

$12.00

Farm Fresh

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Reuben

$13.00

Sirloin Burger

$12.00

Tavern Toasty

$9.00

French Dip

$14.00

SPECIALS

Peanutbutter Pie

$8.00

Mango Hab Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Mango Hab Tenders

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandy

$14.00

Irish Salmon

$23.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

KIDS FISH & CHIPS

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$10.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$10.00

KIDS SHEPHERD'S PIE

$10.00

KIDS STEAK TIPS

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.00

KIDS DRINK

$1.50

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
84 State St., The Port Tavern, Newburyport, MA 01950

