Newburyport bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Newburyport
More about Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
SOUPS • TACOS
Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Fish Burrito
|$12.00
Panko crusted fried cod, with shredded lettuce, chipotle sour cream, shaved cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, black beans, and spicy tartar sauce.
|Chicken Burrito
|$11.00
Grilled chicken with pico de gallo, sweet caramelized onions, rice, and black beans, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese and chipotle crema.
|Steak Burrito
|$13.00
Steak with pico de gallo, sweet caramelized onions, rice, and black beans, topped with shredded cheese and chipotle crema.
More about Carmine
Carmine
25 State Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Crazy Alfredo
|$22.00
|Filet Marsala
|$50.00
|Eggplant parm
|$15.00
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport
|Popular items
|FISH OF THE DAY TACOS
|$18.00
Blackened fish of the day, Veracruz slaw, sweet chili sambal aioli, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, soft corn tortillas Gluten Free
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$29.00
A New England favorite, served cold with celery and mayo. Served on a brioche bun, with house-made chips and coleslaw
|BURGER
|$17.00
8oz combo chuck-short rib patty cooked to order, served with fries, coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, onion & side of Sea Level sauce. Add sautéed mushrooms, onion, peppers, bacon, Swiss, American, cheddar or bleu cheese for 1ea
More about Brine Oyster Bar
Brine Oyster Bar
17 State Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Yakisoba Ramen
|$26.00
(From the Sea)
Shrimp, Crispy Chili + Garlic, Scallions, Leeks, Furikake
|Shoyu Ramen
|$24.00
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeno, Shitake, Soft Boiled Eggs, Furikake
|Tunkatsu Ramen
|$24.00
(From the Butcher)
Chasu Pork, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Ajitama Mushrooms
More about The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA
26 Millyard #8, Amesbury
|Popular items
|Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
garlic aioli, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & fries
|Everything Burger
|$14.00
2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries