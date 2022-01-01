Newburyport bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Newburyport

Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT) image

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Burrito$12.00
Panko crusted fried cod, with shredded lettuce, chipotle sour cream, shaved cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, black beans, and spicy tartar sauce.
Chicken Burrito$11.00
Grilled chicken with pico de gallo, sweet caramelized onions, rice, and black beans, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese and chipotle crema.
Steak Burrito$13.00
Steak with pico de gallo, sweet caramelized onions, rice, and black beans, topped with shredded cheese and chipotle crema.
More about Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
Carmine image

 

Carmine

25 State Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.8 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crazy Alfredo$22.00
Filet Marsala$50.00
Eggplant parm$15.00
More about Carmine
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FISH OF THE DAY TACOS$18.00
Blackened fish of the day, Veracruz slaw, sweet chili sambal aioli, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, soft corn tortillas Gluten Free
LOBSTER ROLL$29.00
A New England favorite, served cold with celery and mayo. Served on a brioche bun, with house-made chips and coleslaw
BURGER$17.00
8oz combo chuck-short rib patty cooked to order, served with fries, coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, onion & side of Sea Level sauce. Add sautéed mushrooms, onion, peppers, bacon, Swiss, American, cheddar or bleu cheese for 1ea
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Brine Oyster Bar image

 

Brine Oyster Bar

17 State Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yakisoba Ramen$26.00
(From the Sea)
Shrimp, Crispy Chili + Garlic, Scallions, Leeks, Furikake
Shoyu Ramen$24.00
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeno, Shitake, Soft Boiled Eggs, Furikake
Tunkatsu Ramen$24.00
(From the Butcher)
Chasu Pork, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Ajitama Mushrooms
More about Brine Oyster Bar
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA image

 

The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

26 Millyard #8, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$17.00
garlic aioli, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & fries
Everything Burger$14.00
2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries
More about The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA
Metzy's Taqueria (TRUCK) image

 

Metzy's Taqueria (TRUCK)

Today's Truck Location:, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Metzy's Taqueria (TRUCK)
The Port Tavern image

 

The Port Tavern

84 State St., The Port Tavern, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Port Tavern
Bar 25 Newburyport image

 

Bar 25 Newburyport

38 State Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bar 25 Newburyport

