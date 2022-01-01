Tacos in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants that serve tacos

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
Crispy Fish Taco$6.00
Fried panko crusted Cod, Avocado Lime Sauce, Pico de Gallo, shredded Cabbage and our famous Chipotle Sour Cream. A fan favorite!
*Gluten Sensitive
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
BAJA TACOS$18.00
Lightly fried cod, lettuce, pepper jack, avocado salsa, cilantro crema, soft flour tortilla
FISH OF THE DAY TACOS$18.00
Blackened fish of the day, Veracruz slaw, sweet chili sambal aioli, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, soft corn tortillas Gluten Free
Paddle Inn

27 State Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Veggie Tacos$17.00
3 flour tortilla tacos filled with fried zucchini, cumin cauliflower salsa, refried butternut squash, queso fresco, cilantro-lime vinaigrette. Finished with cilantro. **Can be made gluten free.
