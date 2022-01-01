Tacos in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve tacos
More about Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
SOUPS • TACOS
Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Crispy Fish Taco
|$6.00
Fried panko crusted Cod, Avocado Lime Sauce, Pico de Gallo, shredded Cabbage and our famous Chipotle Sour Cream. A fan favorite!
*Gluten Sensitive
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport
|BAJA TACOS
|$18.00
Lightly fried cod, lettuce, pepper jack, avocado salsa, cilantro crema, soft flour tortilla
|FISH OF THE DAY TACOS
|$18.00
Blackened fish of the day, Veracruz slaw, sweet chili sambal aioli, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, soft corn tortillas Gluten Free