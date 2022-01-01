Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Newburyport restaurants that serve edamame

Brown Sugar by the Sea image

SALADS • NOODLES

Brown Sugar by the Sea

75 Water Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.4 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$5.00
Edamame$5.00
More about Brown Sugar by the Sea
Spicy Edamame image

NOODLES

The Joy Nest

50 Water St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Edamame$9.00
Edamame lightly tossed with fresh ginger, garlic, tamari, chili powder, sesame seeds, honey and sriracha. (Gluten free & Vegan)
More about The Joy Nest
Consumer pic

 

NU Kitchen Newburyport

19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame Dumplings$6.99
(6) Dumplings stuffed with edamame, shiitake mushrooms, and cabbage served with house sweet and spicy sauce
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
Restaurant banner

 

China Wok Newburyport

45 Storey Ave, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$5.25
Steam soybean
More about China Wok Newburyport

