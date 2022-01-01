Edamame in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve edamame
More about Brown Sugar by the Sea
SALADS • NOODLES
Brown Sugar by the Sea
75 Water Street, Newburyport
|Edamame
|$5.00
|Edamame
|$5.00
More about The Joy Nest
NOODLES
The Joy Nest
50 Water St, Newburyport
|Spicy Edamame
|$9.00
Edamame lightly tossed with fresh ginger, garlic, tamari, chili powder, sesame seeds, honey and sriracha. (Gluten free & Vegan)
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
NU Kitchen Newburyport
19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport
|Edamame Dumplings
|$6.99
(6) Dumplings stuffed with edamame, shiitake mushrooms, and cabbage served with house sweet and spicy sauce