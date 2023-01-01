Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortilla soup$0.00
Tortilla Soup | roasted tomatillos and tomatoes, onions, garlic, toasted poblano and spices all thickened with fresh and fried tortillas. Loaded with more crispy tortillas, avocado, cilantro stem and fresh cheese.
More about Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
Banner pic

 

Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street

10 Center Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortilla Soup$10.00
Creamy guajillo chicken broth base, topped with shredded chicken, fried tortilla strips, avocado and a touch of cheese crumbles and sour cream drizzled
More about Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Whoopie Pies

Scallops

Garden Salad

Chocolate Cake

Beef Noodles

Waffles

Margherita Pizza

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (611 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (593 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (625 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2035 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston