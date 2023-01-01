Tortilla soup in Newburyport
More about Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
SOUPS • TACOS
Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Tortilla soup
|$0.00
Tortilla Soup | roasted tomatillos and tomatoes, onions, garlic, toasted poblano and spices all thickened with fresh and fried tortillas. Loaded with more crispy tortillas, avocado, cilantro stem and fresh cheese.
More about Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street
Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street
10 Center Street, Newburyport
|Tortilla Soup
|$10.00
Creamy guajillo chicken broth base, topped with shredded chicken, fried tortilla strips, avocado and a touch of cheese crumbles and sour cream drizzled