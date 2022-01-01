Calamari in Newburyport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Poynt image

 

The Poynt

31 Water Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$17.00
More about The Poynt
The Joy Nest image

NOODLES

The Joy Nest

50 Water St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$14.00
More about The Joy Nest
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY CALAMARI$17.00
Lightly fried, choose one of the following; Rhode Island style cherry peppers topped with Parmesan served with marinara; or signature buffalo style with bleu cheese drizzle
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mission Oak Grill

26 Green St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$14.00
Fried Lemon, Fried Cherry Pepper, Fiery Citrus Pepper-Tartar, Arugula
More about Mission Oak Grill
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA image

 

The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

26 Millyard #8, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$15.00
More about The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

