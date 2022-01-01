Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

NU Kitchen Newburyport

19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Impossible Burrito$9.99
Impossible sausage, vegan JUST egg OR fresh cracked eggs, Vegan Mozzarella OR cheddar, scallions, sweet potato, and kale and chipotle mayo on a wheat wrap.
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
EVERY SUNDAY 11-2 pm, BRUNCH!!! (still have our regular menu available) Come in, sit and be served for an even wider Brunch selection and a full range of amazing Bar drinks. To start, for take-out Brunch options we are only offering our Breakfast Burritos and Tacos, but will add more soon! Our in-house Sunday Brunch includes amazing Avocado Toast and French Toast Churros options, as well as much more! Spread the word for us, and come on down to try the delectable Brunch Menu our fantastic Culinary Team has prepared for you!
Our Breakfast Burrito comes with 3 scrambled eggs, black beans, jack cheese, salsa, peppers, onions, and chipotle sour cream. It is topped with Queso and served with home fries on the side!
Sweet Potato Black Bean Burrito (Vegan)$10.00
Our Famous panko crusted Sweet Potato & Black Bean Hush Puppies with pico de gallo, and shaved lettuce. Daiya vegan Mozzarella available.
Sweet Potato Black Bean Burrito$11.00
Our Famous panko crusted Sweet Potato & Black Bean Hush Puppies with pico de gallo, shaved lettuce, avocado lime sauce, chipotle sour cream, rice, and shredded cheese.
More about Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Anchor Stone Deck Pizza

44 State Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.5 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Basin Burrito$18.00
A white pizza with roasted Red Bliss potatoes, bacon, sour cream, & fresh scallions.
SM Basin Burrito$18.00
A white pizza with seasoned ground beef, fresh shaved corn, black bean, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded lettuce and sour cream.
LG Basin Burrito$24.00
A white pizza with seasoned ground beef, fresh shaved corn, black bean, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded lettuce and sour cream!
More about Anchor Stone Deck Pizza
Ohana Kitchen image

 

Ohana Kitchen

45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Crunchy Ahi Burrito$14.50
Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice
Miso Salmon Burrito$14.50
Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice
BYO Sushi Burrito Regular (2 Protein)$13.50
More about Ohana Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad

Turkey Wraps

Avocado Toast

Turkey Burgers

Massaman Curry

Tuna Salad

Bruschetta

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston