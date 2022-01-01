Burritos in Newburyport

EVERY SUNDAY 11-2 pm, BRUNCH!!! (still have our regular menu available) Come in, sit and be served for an even wider Brunch selection and a full range of amazing Bar drinks. To start, for take-out Brunch options we are only offering our Breakfast Burritos and Tacos, but will add more soon! Our in-house Sunday Brunch includes amazing Avocado Toast and French Toast Churros options, as well as much more! Spread the word for us, and come on down to try the delectable Brunch Menu our fantastic Culinary Team has prepared for you!

Our Breakfast Burrito comes with 3 scrambled eggs, black beans, jack cheese, salsa, peppers, onions, and chipotle sour cream. It is topped with Queso and served with home fries on the side!

