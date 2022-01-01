Burritos in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve burritos
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
NU Kitchen Newburyport
19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport
|Impossible Burrito
|$9.99
Impossible sausage, vegan JUST egg OR fresh cracked eggs, Vegan Mozzarella OR cheddar, scallions, sweet potato, and kale and chipotle mayo on a wheat wrap.
More about Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
SOUPS • TACOS
Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
EVERY SUNDAY 11-2 pm, BRUNCH!!! (still have our regular menu available) Come in, sit and be served for an even wider Brunch selection and a full range of amazing Bar drinks. To start, for take-out Brunch options we are only offering our Breakfast Burritos and Tacos, but will add more soon! Our in-house Sunday Brunch includes amazing Avocado Toast and French Toast Churros options, as well as much more! Spread the word for us, and come on down to try the delectable Brunch Menu our fantastic Culinary Team has prepared for you!
Our Breakfast Burrito comes with 3 scrambled eggs, black beans, jack cheese, salsa, peppers, onions, and chipotle sour cream. It is topped with Queso and served with home fries on the side!
|Sweet Potato Black Bean Burrito (Vegan)
|$10.00
Our Famous panko crusted Sweet Potato & Black Bean Hush Puppies with pico de gallo, and shaved lettuce. Daiya vegan Mozzarella available.
|Sweet Potato Black Bean Burrito
|$11.00
Our Famous panko crusted Sweet Potato & Black Bean Hush Puppies with pico de gallo, shaved lettuce, avocado lime sauce, chipotle sour cream, rice, and shredded cheese.
More about Anchor Stone Deck Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza
44 State Street, Newburyport
|GF Basin Burrito
|$18.00
A white pizza with roasted Red Bliss potatoes, bacon, sour cream, & fresh scallions.
|SM Basin Burrito
|$18.00
A white pizza with seasoned ground beef, fresh shaved corn, black bean, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded lettuce and sour cream.
|LG Basin Burrito
|$24.00
A white pizza with seasoned ground beef, fresh shaved corn, black bean, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded lettuce and sour cream!
More about Ohana Kitchen
Ohana Kitchen
45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops, Newburyport
|Spicy Crunchy Ahi Burrito
|$14.50
Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice
|Miso Salmon Burrito
|$14.50
Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice
|BYO Sushi Burrito Regular (2 Protein)
|$13.50