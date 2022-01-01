Go
Bennett's Sandwich Shop

AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicious food and great service! Ask us to cater your next event!

SANDWICHES

200 Sea Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)

Popular Items

Cold Veggie$5.00
american and provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, hot pepper spread, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper..
Italian$6.09
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
BLT$5.00
grilled bacon, melted american cheese, served with freshly sliced shredded lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
French Fries$3.79
Famous Steak And Cheese$8.99
This Sandwich made us Famous! Our 100% All-natural sirloin steak is grilled and shaved to perfection and served with melted cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms. Spice it up with our delicious Hot Pepper Relish or our House-Made Sriracha Mayo!
Turkey$5.00
all-natural pan roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
Going HAM$5.00
thinly sliced ham served with lettuce, onion, fresh peppers, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.
TBLT
all-natural pan roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo.
Famous Chicken Cheesesteak$8.99
shaved chicken breast with melted american cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

200 Sea Rd

Kennebunk ME

Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
