Go
Toast

Big Fin Poke

Big Fin Poké is a family owned local business began in Westbrook, Maine. In total, our family has more than 30 years of kitchen and restaurant experience and an everlasting love for cooking and different cuisines. We found our love for poké through our Hawaiian friends from the islands, it was by all accounts the first poke restaurant in Maine. We are so excited to bring this new food to Maine. We opened our first store in 2016, right on Main St. in Westbrook which moved to Rock Row in 2021. We then opened locations in South Portland, ME and Peabody, MA.

210 Andover St #F101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LARGE$15.95
TORCHED SALMON$14.95
Salmon, Japanese mayo, Big Fin Shoyu, togarashi, green onions, avocado, cucumber, pickled ginger
CHOPSTICKS
FORKS
REGULAR$13.95
TERIYAKI MUSUBI$2.50
WASABI SALMON
Salmon, Creamy Wasabi, Big Fin Shoyu, green onion, sweet onion, masago, ginger, sweet corn, edamame, cucumber, seaweed salad , wasabi peas, fried wontons, sesame seeds
HAWAIIAN ORIGINAL
Ahi Tuna, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame oil, Togarashi, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, hijiki seaweed, seaweed salad, crab salad, pineapple, cucumber, avocado, crispy onions, sesame seeds
FOUNTAIN DRINK$2.50
SPICY TUNA
Ahi Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, masago, seaweed salad, crab salad, cucumber, edamame, avocado, masago arare, sesame seeds
See full menu

Location

210 Andover St #F101

Peabody MA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

hop + grind

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

No reviews yet

Offering a wide variety of deliciously fresh and authentic Mexican Food!

Eatery 58 Marketplace

No reviews yet

Wood-Fired Oven Imported from Italy
Authentic Napolitano Pizza
Homemade Meatballs, Hand-Breaded
Chicken Cutlet Parm, Imported Italian
Prosciutto, Salame, Provolone

Flip the Bird

No reviews yet

A Fried Chicken Joint!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston