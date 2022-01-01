Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Smokin' Betty's BBQ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Great BBQ and Southern fare with a Southern hospitality to match!
Location
94 Lafayette St., Salem, MA 01970
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Salem
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
4.5 • 2,467
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall Salem, MA 01970
View restaurant