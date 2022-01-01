Go
Toast

Big Acai Bowls

Welcome to Big Acai, located in Valley Junction! We are currently offering on-line ordering for take-out Mon-Fri 9:15 - 7:00 and Sat - Sun 9:15 - 5:00. Pick-up lead times will vary depending on volume of orders. During the COVID-19 crisis, we ask that you please come at your scheduled pick-up time only and wear a mask.

117 5th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Thai Kale Salad$10.50
mandarins, red cabbage, green onions, crunchy chow mein noodles, crushed peanuts tossed with a spicy house-made creamy sesame peanut dressing
Spicy Chicken Burrito$6.50
shredded chicken, pinto beans, cheddar cheese, white rice, cashew cream sauce, green onion, and avocado (when available).
Acai CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Mediterranean Toast
avocado spread, tomato, cucumber, parsley, feta, Kalamata olives, pesto
Coffee Smoothie$6.00
CASHEW, COFFEE GROUNDS, COLD BREW,CACAO NIBS, AGAVE
Vegan Burrito$6.50
Curried sweet potatoes, cilantro lime rice and jalapeno cream sauce, cuban black beans, toasted pepitas, and fresh avocado (when available) wrapped in a spinach tortilla shell.
Acai POWER$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
Tropical Smoothie$6.00
STRAWBERRY, MANGO, CHIA, COCONUT, BANANA, AGAVE
Acai BIG$12.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
Chipotle Turkey Burrito$6.50
chipotle ground turkey, green rice, quesadilla cheese, cilantro lime cashew cream, green onion, and fresh spinach in a sun-dried tomato tortilla shell
See full menu

Location

117 5th Street

West Des Moines IA

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Heavenly Asian Cuisine & Lounge

No reviews yet

Heavenly is an authentic Chinese experience that has to be tasted to be believed. We bring authentic cuisine from the Sichuan and Gansu provinces of China to central Iowa!

G Mig's 5th St. Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mitzi's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Hall DSM

No reviews yet

The Hall is where you can meet your friends, or make a hundred new ones. Where tables are long and conversations are longer. Where cocktails are crafted and the food is served fresh from the Justice League of Food. Where a refurbished railcar building is not only a location, but also the center of conversation. Where music plays, games are on, communities connect—and all are welcome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston