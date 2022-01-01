Go
Toast
  • /
  • Marion
  • /
  • Big Shots Bar and Grill

Big Shots Bar and Grill

Local neighborhood bar and grill with cold drinks, tasty broasted chicken, burgers and other classic bar favorites! Great place to enjoy a few drinks and meet new and old friends!

GRILL

1803 6th Ave • $

Avg 4.2 (139 reviews)

Popular Items

BRST CHICKEN 8 PC 2 OF EACH$17.00
JUICY GOLDEN BROASTED CHICKEN
Only Broasted Potatoes (4 CT)$3.00
1 LG RUSSET WEDGED INTO 4 PC
See full menu

Location

1803 6th Ave

Marion IA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BARKER'S ICE CREAM AND MORE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Goldfinch Tap + Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

West End Diner

No reviews yet

Contemporary neighborhood diner serving fresh regional favorites.

Frydae

No reviews yet

Street Fries & Ice Cream

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston