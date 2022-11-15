Restaurant header imageView gallery

West End Diner

123 Reviews

$$

809 6th Avenue

Marion, IA 52302

Popular Items

1/2 Sandwich & Soup
1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad
Turkey Club

Sandwiches

Signature breakfast sandwiches.
Best Ever Breakfast Sandwich

Best Ever Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Texas toast, bacon, fried egg, Münster cheese, red onion and tomato with a side of cornbread and house jam.

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Jumbo croissant, scrambled egg, ham and gouda cheese.

Scrambles/Burritos

Distinctive breakfast choice with 100% fresh ingredients.

Santa Fe

$8.50

Chorizo, peppers & onion mix, corn, black beans and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa & sour cream. Your choice of a burrito or scramble.

Sherwood Forest

Sherwood Forest

$8.50Out of stock

Mushrooms, spinach, sunflower seeds, & a house roasted garlic aioli. Your choice of a burrito or scramble.

Northern Montana

$8.50

Canadian bacon, peppers & onion mix, Jarlsberg cheese. Your choice of a burrito or scramble.

Classic

Classic

$8.50

Sausage, pepper & onion mix, hash browns, and a house burrito sauce. Your choice of a burrito or scramble.

Entrees

Pancakes & Syrup

$6.00

A breakfast staple, two large pancakes drizzled in butter with a side of syrup.

Blueberry Pancakes

$6.25

A breakfast staple, two large blueberry pancakes drizzled in butter with a side of syrup.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.25

Two large chocolate chip pancakes drizzled in butter & topped with our house peanut butter/honey sauce and a side of syrup.

Brisket Hash

Brisket Hash

$9.25Out of stock

In-house smoked brisket, hash browns, peppers & onion mix topped with an over easy egg.

Egg, bacon, toast, hash browns

$8.25

Classic breakfast of 2 eggs, bacon, hash browns & toast. Add on pancakes to complete your meal!

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$7.95

Sweet, light and fluffy brioche slices topped with bacon, pecans and powdered sugar. Finished with a drizzle of butter and syrup.

Kids pancake and egg

$4.75

Two small pancakes and a side of scrambled eggs.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.95

A slice of our whole wheat toast topped with avocado & a house seasoning. Add an egg, bacon or veggies!

Waffles and Strawberries

Four squares of our Signature West End waffles with a side of syrup.
Waffles, Whip & Strawberries

Waffles, Whip & Strawberries

$7.95

Signature waffles topped with whip cream & fresh strawberries.

Housemade Granola & Yogurt

Layers of greek yogurt, mixed raw nuts, berries and housemade granola.
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.25

Extras

Extra Egg

$1.25

Extra Cornbread

$0.75

Extra Jam

Extra Toast

$1.00

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Extra Hashbrowns

$2.25

Croissant

$3.50

Biscuits and Gravy (Saturday only)

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.25+Out of stock

In-house classic white gravy topped over buttermilk biscuits. Choose between a half order or a full order!

Half & Half Meal

A pick two meal with your choice between a half sandwich, half salad or cup of soup.
1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad

1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad

$8.25
1/2 Sandwich & Soup

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$8.25
1/2 Salad & Soup

1/2 Salad & Soup

$8.25

Sandwiches

Choose from one of our amazing sandwiches. Comes with one side of your choice.

B.L.T. with avocado

$8.25

Bacon, romaine leaf, tomato, avocado and mayo all layered on our toasted white bread.

Beef and Cheddar

Beef and Cheddar

$8.25

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, romaine leaf, onion and horseradish on a toasted sourdough.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.25

Our famous chicken salad with romaine on your choice of toasted ciabatta or croissant. For a gluten free option, skip the bread and have it on a leaf romaine.

Garden

Garden

$7.50

Tomato, avocado, cucumber, red onion, romaine, Havarti cheese and our special dill spread stacked on our toasted whole wheat bread.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

White American, Muenster, & Havarti cheese melted on a golden Texas Toast.

Rachel

$8.25

Turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut/thousand island mix on a toasted marble rye or substitute the sauerkraut/thousand island mix with coleslaw instead!

Reuben

Reuben

$8.25

Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut/thousand island mix on a toasted marble rye.

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$7.95

Generous slices of ham, spicy mustard sauce, tomato, lettuce, red onion on toasted white or wheat bread.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$8.25

Turkey, bacon, avocado, romaine, tomato & mayo on your choice of toasted white or wheat bread.

Salads

Chicken caesar

Chicken caesar

$7.95

Grilled chicken, freshly grated asiago cheese, and croutons all tossed in Caesar dressing. Served with baguette.

Cranberry Pecan Salad

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$7.95

Field greens, cranberries, pecans, red onion, and goat cheese tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette. Served with a baguette.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.75

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives and feta cheese tossed in our Greek vinaigrette. Served with a baguette.

Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.95

A hearty, sweet and tangy salad with grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, red peppers and red onion on a bed of romaine with house-made honey mustard dressing. Served with a baguette.

Side Salad

$4.25

A small salad with cucumbers, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomatoes on a bed of romaine lettuce. Your choice of ranch, blue cheese or Italian vinaigrette.

Southwest Salsa Verde

$8.25

Field greens topped with chicken, tomato, black beans, corn, queso fresco, cilantro, and toritlla strips tossed in our salsa verde dressing. Add avocado for extra flavor!

Salad Duo

Salad Duo

$7.25

A personalized salad bar! Your choice of two small portions of our signature salads. Served with a baguette.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.25

Large version of the classic Cobb Salad with grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, and tomato. Your choice of house made Bleu cheese, Ranch dressing or Italian vinaigrette. Served with a baguette.

SALAD EXTRAS

Soup & Sides

Our delicious, made from scratch soups & sides to warm up any day.
Broccoli Cheddar

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.25

A classic broccoli cheddar soup with a cheese blend and a slight peppery finish. Served with a baguette.

Chicken Wild Rice

Chicken Wild Rice

$4.25

A creamy chicken and wild rice soup with herbal notes. Served with a baguette.

Chicken Enchilada

Chicken Enchilada

$4.25

A creamy Mexican inspired soup with black beans, corn, tomatoes, chicken and a hint of spice topped with tortilla strips. Served with a baguette. (Removed the bread for a gluten-free option)

Tomato Bisque

$4.25

A creamy, classic tomato soup with a hint of basil. Served with croutons & a baguette. (Remove the bread for a gluten-free option)

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.25

Elbow pasta noodles smothered in our home-made cheese sauce.

Wraps

For a lighter lunch, try some of our classic menu items in a tortilla with a side of your choice.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.95

Our signature chicken Caesar salad wrapped in a tortilla and served with a side of your choice.

Club Wrap

$6.95

Turkey club filling consisting of turkey, bacon, avocado, romaine and tomato wrapped in our tortilla (no mayo). Served with a side of your choice.

Garden Wrap

$6.95

Our garden sandwich filling consisting of tomato, avocado, cucumber, romaine, red onion with our in-house dill spread all wrapped into a tortilla. Served with a side of your choice.

Extras

Extra Bread

$0.50

Extra Coleslaw

$0.75

Extra Pasta Salad

$0.75

Extra Cottage Cheese

$0.75

Fruit Cup

$1.50

House Chips

$0.75

Miss Vicki's Sea Salt and Vinegar Chips

$1.25

Miss Vicki's BBQ Chips

$1.25

Miss Vicki's Jalapeno Chips

$1.25

Miss Vicki's Salted

$1.25

Ex Dressing

$0.50

Brisket [WEDNESDAY ONLY]

Our savory in-house smoked beef brisket special.
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Smoked brisket sandwich with choice of house-made sides and corn bread. Wednesdays only.

Cheddar Brisket

Cheddar Brisket

$8.50Out of stock

Our famous smoked brisket on a toasted hoagie bun with mayo, cheddar cheese and onions. Served with cornbread and your choice of a side.

Brisket Salad

Brisket Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Smoked brisket over a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with tomatoes, onion, cheddar cheese. Your choice of ranch, blue cheese, Italian vinaigrette or BBQ. Served with a baguette.

1/2 Brisket on a Roll 1/2 Soup

1/2 Brisket on a Roll 1/2 Soup

$8.25Out of stock

Half of our smoked brisket on a toasted roll and your choice of soup.

1/2 Brisket on a Roll 1/2 Salad

1/2 Brisket on a Roll 1/2 Salad

$8.25Out of stock

Half smoked brisket on a toasted roll and a half salad of your choice.

Brisket with two sides (no bun)

$8.25Out of stock

Skip the buns and have our famous smoked brisket drizzled in BBQ sauce with a choice of two sides.

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00

A morning staple, brewed coffee served black. Your choice between a dark or light roast, add cream or flavors to start off your day!

Iced Coffee - 16 oz

$2.95Out of stock
Cold Brew - 16 oz

Cold Brew - 16 oz

$3.50

A slow-steep process for an iced coffee packed full of flavor. Optional additions of cream, milk or syrup.

Snickerdoodle Cold Brew - 16 oz

$4.25Out of stock

Cafe Au Lait

$2.00+

A mix of 1/2 brewed coffee & 1/2 steamed milk

12oz Hot Water

$1.00

Syrup

$0.75

Espresso

Americano

$2.75+

Freshly pulled espresso shots topped with hot water. Two shots for a 12 oz. and three shots for a 16 oz. Add a splash of cream to level the flavor.

Cappuccino

$3.75+

A frothy milk poured into freshly pulled espresso shots.

Latte

$3.75+

Steamed milk poured into freshly pulled espresso shots. Add flavors or milk substitutes of your choice.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Vanilla syrup mixed with milk and topped with freshly pulled espresso shots all drizzled with caramel sauce.

Mocha

$4.75+

Steamed milk poured into chocolate sauce and mixed with freshly pulled espresso shots. Add whip cream for a sweet topping!

Chai

$3.75+

Steamed milk poured into a powder mix of black tea & spices. Notes of vanilla, cinnamon, & clove. Sprinkled with cinnamon powder.

Dirty Chai

$4.75+

Steamed milk poured into a mix of espresso shots, black tea & spices. Notes of vanilla, cinnamon, & clove. Sprinkled with cinnamon powder.

Black Eye

$3.75+

Two freshly pulled espresso shots poured over drip coffee.

Steamer 16 oz

$3.75

Steamed milk and your choice of flavoring.

Single Espresso Shot

$1.25

Double Espresso Shot

$2.50

Quad Shot Espresso

$5.00

Tea

Matcha - 16 oz

$4.95

A ceremonial grade, green tea mixed with your choice of milk.

London Fog

$4.25

Lavender syrup & earl grey tea brewed together and topped off with steamed milk.

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Half lemonade & half brewed iced tea.

Hot Tea

$2.75

A variety of hot tea options. Decaf teas: Honey Chamomile Vanilla & Orange Spice.

Iced Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened, cold brew black tea poured over ice. Add a special flavoring like raspberry or lavender!

Flavored Tea Refill

$1.50

West End Specialties

Andes Mint

$5.25+

Chips Ahoy

$5.25+

Honey Maple Oatmilk Latte

$5.25+Out of stock

Fall vibes all year long with sweet honey and spiced maple syrup flavors mixed into freshly pulled espresso shots and milk. Sprinkled with cinnamon powder. Try this one hot or iced.

Lavender White Mocha

$5.25+

White chocolate and lavender syrup mixed with freshly pulled espresso shots and milk. Top it with whip for a sweet treat!

Raspberry White Mocha

$5.25+

Tart raspberry & sweet white chocolate mixed with freshly poured espresso shots & milk. Top it off with some whip cream. Try it iced or hot!

S'mores Mocha

$5.25+

A campfire classic with notes of chocolate and toasted marshmallow mixed into freshly pulled espresso shots and milk. Top it with whip cream and a chocolate drizzle.

Snickers Mocha

$5.25+

Classic Snickers candy bar in a cup. Chocolate, caramel & hazelnut mixed with freshly pulled espresso shots and milk. Top it with whip, caramel & chocolate drizzle.

Van-Halen

$5.25+

Vanilla & hazelnut syrups mixed with our freshly pulled espresso shots and milk for a nutty & warm beverage.

White Choc Hazelnut Cold Brew

$5.25+Out of stock

Our bold cold brew mixed with white chocolate & hazelnut. Add a splash of cream to level the flavors.

Beer & Wine

Social Club Beer Special

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.50

Breckenridge Brewery - Autumn Ale

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Mango Cart

$4.25

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Pseudo Sue

$4.25

Ruthie's

$4.75

Voodoo Ranger

$5.00

Wine

$4.00+

Coffee Cocktails

Chai White Russian 12 oz

$5.50

Twist on the classic white Russian by mixing in our vanilla chai powder & topped with cinnamon dust. Try this iced or hot!

Schnapps Mocha 12 oz

$5.50Out of stock

Espresso, peppermint schnapps, chocolate sauce, milk and served either iced or hot!

Irish Coffee 12 oz

$5.50

Brown sugar cinnamon, freshly brewed coffee, and Irish whiskey paired together for a perfectly balanced cocktail. All topped off with in-house whip cream and cinnamon dusting.

Schnapps Hot Chocolate 12 Oz

$5.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Gin + Tonic

$5.00

Mimosa

$2.00

Mudslide

$5.50

Rum + Coke

$5.00

Vodka + Juice

$4.00

White Russian

$5.00

Liquor Shot

$2.00

A full shot of your choice of liquor in any drink.

Other

Apple Cider - 16 oz

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Lemonade - 16 oz

$1.75

Flavored Lem Refill

$1.50

Milk

$2.00+

Juice

$1.75+

Canned Bevs

$1.75

San Pel Water

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

12 oz Cocoa Bombs

Bakery

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25Out of stock

House-made cinnamon rolls with thick layer of sour cream icing.

Frosted Cookie

$2.50+

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.25
Loaded Oatmeal Cookie

Loaded Oatmeal Cookie

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75
Cranberry Bar

Cranberry Bar

$3.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Bar

$3.75Out of stock

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Espresso Torte

$3.75Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$2.75Out of stock

Whole Pie

$22.00Out of stock

CharBoard

$4.00Out of stock

Diner Dog T's

XS

$12.00

S

$12.00

M

$12.00Out of stock

L

$12.00

XL

$12.00

2XL

$12.00

Social Club T's

ADULTS

$18.00+

YOUTH

$14.00+

Red West End T's

XS

$15.00

S

$15.00

M

$15.00

L

$15.00

XL

$15.00Out of stock

Blue Walking Club T's

S

$10.00

M

$10.00

L

$10.00

XL

$10.00

2XL

$10.00

Diner Dog Sweatshirt

S

$22.00Out of stock

M

$22.00Out of stock

L

$22.00Out of stock

XL

$22.00Out of stock

2XL

$22.00Out of stock

Kids Diner Dog Sweatshirt

S

$18.00

M

$18.00

Hats

Diner Dog Beanie

Diner Dog Beanie

$17.00

Baseball Cap

$22.00

Diner Dog Mug

Diner Dog Mug

$8.00

Delivery Charge

Delivery Charge (outside of boundary)

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Contemporary neighborhood diner serving the best local breakfast and lunch in Marion!

Location

809 6th Avenue, Marion, IA 52302

Directions

Gallery
West End Diner image
West End Diner image
West End Diner image
West End Diner image

