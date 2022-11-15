West End Diner
123 Reviews
$$
809 6th Avenue
Marion, IA 52302
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sandwiches
Scrambles/Burritos
Santa Fe
Chorizo, peppers & onion mix, corn, black beans and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa & sour cream. Your choice of a burrito or scramble.
Sherwood Forest
Mushrooms, spinach, sunflower seeds, & a house roasted garlic aioli. Your choice of a burrito or scramble.
Northern Montana
Canadian bacon, peppers & onion mix, Jarlsberg cheese. Your choice of a burrito or scramble.
Classic
Sausage, pepper & onion mix, hash browns, and a house burrito sauce. Your choice of a burrito or scramble.
Entrees
Pancakes & Syrup
A breakfast staple, two large pancakes drizzled in butter with a side of syrup.
Blueberry Pancakes
A breakfast staple, two large blueberry pancakes drizzled in butter with a side of syrup.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Two large chocolate chip pancakes drizzled in butter & topped with our house peanut butter/honey sauce and a side of syrup.
Brisket Hash
In-house smoked brisket, hash browns, peppers & onion mix topped with an over easy egg.
Egg, bacon, toast, hash browns
Classic breakfast of 2 eggs, bacon, hash browns & toast. Add on pancakes to complete your meal!
Brioche French Toast
Sweet, light and fluffy brioche slices topped with bacon, pecans and powdered sugar. Finished with a drizzle of butter and syrup.
Kids pancake and egg
Two small pancakes and a side of scrambled eggs.
Avocado Toast
A slice of our whole wheat toast topped with avocado & a house seasoning. Add an egg, bacon or veggies!
Waffles and Strawberries
Housemade Granola & Yogurt
Extras
Biscuits and Gravy (Saturday only)
Half & Half Meal
Sandwiches
B.L.T. with avocado
Bacon, romaine leaf, tomato, avocado and mayo all layered on our toasted white bread.
Beef and Cheddar
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, romaine leaf, onion and horseradish on a toasted sourdough.
Chicken Salad
Our famous chicken salad with romaine on your choice of toasted ciabatta or croissant. For a gluten free option, skip the bread and have it on a leaf romaine.
Garden
Tomato, avocado, cucumber, red onion, romaine, Havarti cheese and our special dill spread stacked on our toasted whole wheat bread.
Grilled Cheese
White American, Muenster, & Havarti cheese melted on a golden Texas Toast.
Rachel
Turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut/thousand island mix on a toasted marble rye or substitute the sauerkraut/thousand island mix with coleslaw instead!
Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut/thousand island mix on a toasted marble rye.
Ham Sandwich
Generous slices of ham, spicy mustard sauce, tomato, lettuce, red onion on toasted white or wheat bread.
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, avocado, romaine, tomato & mayo on your choice of toasted white or wheat bread.
Salads
Chicken caesar
Grilled chicken, freshly grated asiago cheese, and croutons all tossed in Caesar dressing. Served with baguette.
Cranberry Pecan Salad
Field greens, cranberries, pecans, red onion, and goat cheese tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette. Served with a baguette.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives and feta cheese tossed in our Greek vinaigrette. Served with a baguette.
Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken Salad
A hearty, sweet and tangy salad with grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, red peppers and red onion on a bed of romaine with house-made honey mustard dressing. Served with a baguette.
Side Salad
A small salad with cucumbers, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomatoes on a bed of romaine lettuce. Your choice of ranch, blue cheese or Italian vinaigrette.
Southwest Salsa Verde
Field greens topped with chicken, tomato, black beans, corn, queso fresco, cilantro, and toritlla strips tossed in our salsa verde dressing. Add avocado for extra flavor!
Salad Duo
A personalized salad bar! Your choice of two small portions of our signature salads. Served with a baguette.
Cobb Salad
Large version of the classic Cobb Salad with grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, and tomato. Your choice of house made Bleu cheese, Ranch dressing or Italian vinaigrette. Served with a baguette.
SALAD EXTRAS
Soup & Sides
Broccoli Cheddar
A classic broccoli cheddar soup with a cheese blend and a slight peppery finish. Served with a baguette.
Chicken Wild Rice
A creamy chicken and wild rice soup with herbal notes. Served with a baguette.
Chicken Enchilada
A creamy Mexican inspired soup with black beans, corn, tomatoes, chicken and a hint of spice topped with tortilla strips. Served with a baguette. (Removed the bread for a gluten-free option)
Tomato Bisque
A creamy, classic tomato soup with a hint of basil. Served with croutons & a baguette. (Remove the bread for a gluten-free option)
Mac & Cheese
Elbow pasta noodles smothered in our home-made cheese sauce.
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Our signature chicken Caesar salad wrapped in a tortilla and served with a side of your choice.
Club Wrap
Turkey club filling consisting of turkey, bacon, avocado, romaine and tomato wrapped in our tortilla (no mayo). Served with a side of your choice.
Garden Wrap
Our garden sandwich filling consisting of tomato, avocado, cucumber, romaine, red onion with our in-house dill spread all wrapped into a tortilla. Served with a side of your choice.
Extras
Brisket [WEDNESDAY ONLY]
Brisket Sandwich
Smoked brisket sandwich with choice of house-made sides and corn bread. Wednesdays only.
Cheddar Brisket
Our famous smoked brisket on a toasted hoagie bun with mayo, cheddar cheese and onions. Served with cornbread and your choice of a side.
Brisket Salad
Smoked brisket over a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with tomatoes, onion, cheddar cheese. Your choice of ranch, blue cheese, Italian vinaigrette or BBQ. Served with a baguette.
1/2 Brisket on a Roll 1/2 Soup
Half of our smoked brisket on a toasted roll and your choice of soup.
1/2 Brisket on a Roll 1/2 Salad
Half smoked brisket on a toasted roll and a half salad of your choice.
Brisket with two sides (no bun)
Skip the buns and have our famous smoked brisket drizzled in BBQ sauce with a choice of two sides.
Coffee
Drip Coffee
A morning staple, brewed coffee served black. Your choice between a dark or light roast, add cream or flavors to start off your day!
Iced Coffee - 16 oz
Cold Brew - 16 oz
A slow-steep process for an iced coffee packed full of flavor. Optional additions of cream, milk or syrup.
Snickerdoodle Cold Brew - 16 oz
Cafe Au Lait
A mix of 1/2 brewed coffee & 1/2 steamed milk
12oz Hot Water
Syrup
Espresso
Americano
Freshly pulled espresso shots topped with hot water. Two shots for a 12 oz. and three shots for a 16 oz. Add a splash of cream to level the flavor.
Cappuccino
A frothy milk poured into freshly pulled espresso shots.
Latte
Steamed milk poured into freshly pulled espresso shots. Add flavors or milk substitutes of your choice.
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla syrup mixed with milk and topped with freshly pulled espresso shots all drizzled with caramel sauce.
Mocha
Steamed milk poured into chocolate sauce and mixed with freshly pulled espresso shots. Add whip cream for a sweet topping!
Chai
Steamed milk poured into a powder mix of black tea & spices. Notes of vanilla, cinnamon, & clove. Sprinkled with cinnamon powder.
Dirty Chai
Steamed milk poured into a mix of espresso shots, black tea & spices. Notes of vanilla, cinnamon, & clove. Sprinkled with cinnamon powder.
Black Eye
Two freshly pulled espresso shots poured over drip coffee.
Steamer 16 oz
Steamed milk and your choice of flavoring.
Single Espresso Shot
Double Espresso Shot
Quad Shot Espresso
Tea
Matcha - 16 oz
A ceremonial grade, green tea mixed with your choice of milk.
London Fog
Lavender syrup & earl grey tea brewed together and topped off with steamed milk.
Arnold Palmer
Half lemonade & half brewed iced tea.
Hot Tea
A variety of hot tea options. Decaf teas: Honey Chamomile Vanilla & Orange Spice.
Iced Tea
Unsweetened, cold brew black tea poured over ice. Add a special flavoring like raspberry or lavender!
Flavored Tea Refill
West End Specialties
Andes Mint
Chips Ahoy
Honey Maple Oatmilk Latte
Fall vibes all year long with sweet honey and spiced maple syrup flavors mixed into freshly pulled espresso shots and milk. Sprinkled with cinnamon powder. Try this one hot or iced.
Lavender White Mocha
White chocolate and lavender syrup mixed with freshly pulled espresso shots and milk. Top it with whip for a sweet treat!
Raspberry White Mocha
Tart raspberry & sweet white chocolate mixed with freshly poured espresso shots & milk. Top it off with some whip cream. Try it iced or hot!
S'mores Mocha
A campfire classic with notes of chocolate and toasted marshmallow mixed into freshly pulled espresso shots and milk. Top it with whip cream and a chocolate drizzle.
Snickers Mocha
Classic Snickers candy bar in a cup. Chocolate, caramel & hazelnut mixed with freshly pulled espresso shots and milk. Top it with whip, caramel & chocolate drizzle.
Van-Halen
Vanilla & hazelnut syrups mixed with our freshly pulled espresso shots and milk for a nutty & warm beverage.
White Choc Hazelnut Cold Brew
Our bold cold brew mixed with white chocolate & hazelnut. Add a splash of cream to level the flavors.
Beer & Wine
Coffee Cocktails
Chai White Russian 12 oz
Twist on the classic white Russian by mixing in our vanilla chai powder & topped with cinnamon dust. Try this iced or hot!
Schnapps Mocha 12 oz
Espresso, peppermint schnapps, chocolate sauce, milk and served either iced or hot!
Irish Coffee 12 oz
Brown sugar cinnamon, freshly brewed coffee, and Irish whiskey paired together for a perfectly balanced cocktail. All topped off with in-house whip cream and cinnamon dusting.
Schnapps Hot Chocolate 12 Oz
Cocktails
Other
Social Club T's
Red West End T's
Diner Dog Sweatshirt
Diner Dog Mug
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Contemporary neighborhood diner serving the best local breakfast and lunch in Marion!
809 6th Avenue, Marion, IA 52302