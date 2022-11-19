Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Emil's Hideaway

109 Reviews

$$

222 Glenbrook Dr Se

Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Rangoon
Hideaway Pasta
Pretzel Bites

Starters

Cheese Bread

$13.25

Garlic butter and our cheese blend melted to perfection. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch

Cheese Curds

$10.95

Bite size Wisconsin cheese in a golden batter. Served with a side of ranch for dipping

Dynamite Shrimp

$13.25

Tender, crispy jumbo shrimp, seasoned, fried, and tossed in a creamy, spicy Boom-Boom sauce

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.95

Thick cut pickle chips, served with a side of homemade ranch for dipping

Pretzel Bites

$9.95

Soft pretzel fries dusted with our house seasoning. Served with cheese sauce and honey mustard for dipping

Redneck Nachos

$15.25

Waffle fries smothered with cheese, smoked pulled pork, bacon, onion, tomato, and black olives

Spicy Chicken Rangoon

$10.95

Crispy wontons filled with our homemade mix of shredded smoked chicken, cream cheese, onion, and spices. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce for dipping

Roasted Red Pepper Feta Dip

$10.95

A mixture of crumbled feta cheese blended with, roasted red peppers and spices, served with pita bread. Extra Pita's $2

Smoked Wings

$15.95

Emil's Classic Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.95

In house smoked, hand-pulled pork tossed in tangy BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Served on a toasted bun

BLT

$14.25

Our smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on toasted sourdough

Cuban

$15.25

Smoked ham, pulled pork, and swiss cheese on Cuban Bread. Garnished with pickles & honey mustard dressing

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

A blend of our mild cheese’s, American and Apple Jack, grilled and melted on toasted sourdough

Gyro

$14.25

Authentic lamb & beef blend, served on a warm pita with tzatziki sauce, tomato, and onion

Pork Tenderloin

$14.25

Fresh pork tenderloin hand breaded or blackened. Served on a toasted bun with pickle, onion

Reuben

$14.25

Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese is grilled to perfection and topped with our homemade 1000 island dressing on our fresh grilled marble rye bread

Shrimp Bacon Club

$16.50

Seasoned and seared Jumbo Shrimp, smoked bacon, Apple Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato with mayonnaise. Served on toasted sourdough

Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

Your choice of a breaded or grilled chicken breast tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Chicken & Broccoli

$10.95

A 6 ounce, grilled chicken breast served with a side of steamed broccoli. Add an additional chicken breast for $4

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with Apple Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing served on toasted bun.

Chicken Fingers

$13.25

Boneless all white chicken breast strips, hand breaded and fried. Served with your choice of a dipping sauce

Chicken Pita Club

$15.25

A grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Apple jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served on a pita

Rangoon Sandwich

$15.25

Hand breaded crispy chicken tossed in sweet Asian sauce, topped with our homemade spicy cream cheese mix and wonton strips

Chicken Sandwich

$14.25

You choice of grilled or blackened chicken breast topped with Apple Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a toasted bun.

Smothered Chicken

$15.25

White meat chicken breast sliced and smothered with bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and Apple Jack cheese with Honey Mustard Dressing. Served on a toasted bun.

Burgers & Beef

Impossible Burger

$14.50

The Impossible Burger is made entirely from plants! It is a delicious, meaty “burger”, that contains soy but contains no animal products. Served as a vegetarian four ounce patty, American Classic style, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a buttered bun with a side of fries

American Classic

$14.25

American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion

Jr American Classic

$11.95

American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion

BBQ Burger

$15.25

Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onion Strings, and BBQ sauce

Jr BBQ Burger

$13.25

Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onion Strings, and BBQ sauce

Frisco Burger

$15.25

Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough bread

Jr Frisco Burger

$13.25

Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough bread

Patty Melt

$15.25

Homemade 1000 Island Dressing, with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread

Jr Patty Melt

$13.25

Homemade 1000 Island Dressing, with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread

Thai Peanut Butter Burger

$15.25

Cheddar, bacon and fried egg, topped with Thai peanut sauce, crispy wonton strips and sweet chili sauce

Jr Thai Peanut Butter Burger

$13.25

Cheddar, bacon and fried egg, topped with Thai peanut sauce, crispy wonton strips and sweet chili sauce

Hawkeye

$16.50

Lean Roast Beef, sautéed mushrooms, onions, and peppers, topped with smoked bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served on grilled Sourdough with homemade 1000 island dressing

French Dip

$14.25

Roast Beef and Apple Jack Cheese melted together and served on a toasted white hoagie roll. Served with a side of Au jus for dipping

Italian Beef

$14.25

Italian Seasoned Roast Beef and Apple Jack cheese piled with spicy giardiniera peppers on a toasted white hoagie. With a side of Au Jus for dipping

Philly

$16.50

Our version of an authentic Philadelphia classic. Tender Ribeye grilled with onions and peppers, topped with authentic cheese sauce and served on a white hoagie roll

Salads

Whole Asian Salad

$11.95

Green pepper, carrot, crushed peanuts, crispy wontons, and sesame ginger dressing. Add grilled shrimp $5 or grilled chicken $4

Half Asian Salad

$6.50

Green pepper, carrot, crushed peanuts, crispy wontons, and sesame ginger dressing. Add grilled shrimp $5 or grilled chicken $4

Whole BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.50

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken. Tomato, cheddar cheese, crispy wonton strips

Half BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.95

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken. Tomato, cheddar cheese, crispy wonton strips

Whole Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.50

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, and croutons

Half Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.95

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, and croutons

Whole Caesar Salad

$10.95

All Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing. Add grilled, blackened, or breaded chicken for $4

Half Caesar Salad

$5.50

All Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing. Add grilled, blackened, or breaded chicken for $4

Whole House Salad

$10.95

Topped with cheese, croutons, tomato, and choice of dressing. Add grilled, blackened, or breaded chicken $4

Half House Salad

$5.50

Topped with cheese, croutons, tomato, and choice of dressing. Add grilled, blackened, or breaded chicken $4

Whole Taco Salad

$16.50

Taco chili, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, black olives, tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa

Half Taco Salad

$10.95

Taco chili, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, black olives, tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$15.25

Create your own. Vegetables $1 (Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Green Onion, Onion, Tomato, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pineapple, Grapes, Sauerkraut). Meats $2 (Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Chicken)

BLT Pizza

$19.75

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Olive Oil

Cheese

$15.25

Our cheese blend (Mozzarella & Provolone), pizza sauce

Combo

$22.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, pizza sauce

Grape Gorgonzola

$18.75

Red Grapes, Italian sausage, rosemary, gorgonzola, olive oil

Hawaiian

$18.75

Canadian Bacon, pineapple, pizza sauce

Hawkeye Pizza

$22.95

Roast Beef, sautéed onion, pepper, and mushroom, bacon, 1000 island

Meat

$22.95

Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, pizza sauce

Reuben Pizza

$19.75

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing

Shrimp Rangoon

$22.95

Shrimp, green onion, yellow onion, fried wonton bits, sweet chili sauce with a seasoned cream cheese base

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.75

Chicken, onion, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce

Taco Pizza

$22.95

Seasoned Ground Beef, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, taco seasoned chips, pizza sauce

Pasta

BBQ Sundae

$16.95

House smoked baby back rib meat over mac n cheese and baked beans, topped with crispy onion strings, and BBQ drizzle

Chicken Parmesan

$16.75

Golden breaded chicken on top of a bed of penne noodles tossed in a pomodoro sauce, topped with our cheese blend and Italian seasoning

Hideaway Pasta

$19.75

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy parmesan marsala sauce with roasted chicken, jumbo shrimp, & bacon, topped with our cheese blend and finished in the broiler

Mongolian Beef Lo Mein

$16.75

Chopped ribeye with yellow onion, mushroom, green onion and carrot in a sweet and savory brown sauce, tossed with lo Mein noodles

Penne Alfredo

$11.95

Shrimp & Broccoli Portofino

$19.75

Sautéed shrimp, broccoli and linguine tossed in a lemon butter cream sauce

Soup

Bowl Mushroom

$7.75

Cup Mushroom

$5.50

Bowl of Taco Chili

$7.75

Cup of Taco Chili

$5.50

Bowl of Cauliflower Cheese

$7.75

Cup of Cauliflower Cheese

$5.50

Kids Meal

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.25

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.25

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

Cottage Cheese

$4.50

Baked Beans

$4.50

Potato Salad

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Pasta Salad

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Dessert

Cookies & Cream

$6.75

Three of Nate's famous homemade chocolate chip cookies. Served with malted milk

Monkey Bread

$8.75

Banana Cake

$12.95

Banana cake with browned butter cream cheese frosting, drizzled with caramel and topped with candied pecans

Draft Beer

Coors Light

$4.67

Mich Ultra

$4.67

Bud Light

$4.67

Dino Park

$7.75

Rotating Sour

$6.75

Blue Moon

$5.75

Wilson's Cider

$6.75

Witchslap

$6.75

Rotating Seasonal

$7.75

Compensation

$6.75

Easy Eddy

$6.75

Guinness

$5.75

Cider + Moon

$6.75

Black + Blue

$5.75

12oz Coors Light

$3.00

12oz Ultra

$3.00

12oz Bud Light

$3.00

12 oz Witchslap

$4.75

12oz Sour

$4.75

12oz Blue Moon

$4.75

12oz Wilson's

$4.75

12oz Dino Park

$5.75

12oz Seasonal

$5.75

12oz Compensation

$4.75

12oz Easy Eddy

$4.75

12oz Guinness

$4.75

Domestic Tower

$16.00

Premium Tower

$26.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Diet Dew

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Soda Water

Water

Monster

$3.00

12oz Milk

$2.50

20oz Milk

$3.50

Bottles & Cans

Bud Light BTL

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Coors Light Btl

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Btl

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

312

$4.25

Alaskan Amber

$4.25

All Day IPA

$4.25

Amberbock

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Beatnik Sour

$4.25

Big Grove Arms Race

$4.25

Big Wave

$4.00

BG Easy Eddy Can

$4.25

Slightly Blonde

$4.25

Boulevard Wheat

$4.25

Breck Vanilla Porter

$4.25

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Busch NA

$3.50

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Corona

$4.25

Corona Premier

$4.25

Dorthy's

$4.25

Dos Equis Lager

$4.25

Exile GiGi

$4.25

Exile Ruthie

$4.25

High Noon

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

High Life

$3.50

Heineken 0.0 (NA)

$3.50

Light Sky Tropical Wheat

$4.25

Mango Cart

$4.25

Miller 64

$3.50

Modelo

$4.25

Old Style Light

$3.50

PBR

$3.50

Press Blackberry

$4.00

Press Pomegranate

$4.00

PsuedoSue

$5.50

Sam Adam's Boston

$4.25

Sam Smith Chocolate

$4.25

Twisted Tea

$4.25

Stella

$4.25

Stella Cidre

$4.25

Surf Zombie IPA

$4.25

Tangerine Wheat

$4.25

Tip the Cow

$4.25

Topo Chico Seltzer

$4.25

Truly Lemonade

$4.25

Truly Margarita

$4.25

Two Hearted Ale

$4.25

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.25

White Claw Mango

$4.25

Summer Shandy

$3.00

Sauces

Large Ranch

$0.75

Large Smokey Ranch

$0.75

Large Boom Boom

$0.75

Large Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Large Honey Mustard

$0.75

Large Sweet Chili

$0.75

Large BBQ

$0.75

Large Sour Cream

$0.75

Large Buffalo

$0.75

Large 1000 Island

$0.75

Large French

$0.75

Large Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Large Caesar

$0.75

Large Sesame Ginger

$0.75

Large Italian

$0.75

Large Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Large Mayo

$0.75

Large Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Small Ranch

$0.50

Small Smokey Ranch

$0.50

Small Boom Boom

$0.50

Small Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Small Honey Mustard

$0.50

Small Sweet Chili

$0.50

Small BBQ

$0.50

Small Sour Cream

$0.50

Small Buffalo

$0.50

Small 1000 Island

$0.50

Small French

$0.50

Small Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Small Caesar

$0.50

Small Sesme Ginger

$0.50

Small Italian

$0.50

Small Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Small Mayo

$0.50

Small Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Small Tartar

$0.50

Large Tartar

$0.75

Nightly Specials

Half Rack

$19.99

Whole Rack

$27.99

Fish & Chips

$14.95Out of stock

Battered and fried cod nuggets served with tartar sauce and fries

Tuna Melt

$13.95Out of stock

Our house made tuna salad grilled to perfection and topped with Applejack cheese served on toasted marble rye bread

Thanksgiving Dinner

Meal for 2-4

$49.95

Meal for 4-6

$99.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Directions

Gallery
Emil's Hideaway image
Emil's Hideaway image
Emil's Hideaway image

Map
