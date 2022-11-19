- Home
Emil's Hideaway
109 Reviews
$$
222 Glenbrook Dr Se
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
Popular Items
Starters
Cheese Bread
Garlic butter and our cheese blend melted to perfection. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch
Cheese Curds
Bite size Wisconsin cheese in a golden batter. Served with a side of ranch for dipping
Dynamite Shrimp
Tender, crispy jumbo shrimp, seasoned, fried, and tossed in a creamy, spicy Boom-Boom sauce
Fried Pickle Chips
Thick cut pickle chips, served with a side of homemade ranch for dipping
Pretzel Bites
Soft pretzel fries dusted with our house seasoning. Served with cheese sauce and honey mustard for dipping
Redneck Nachos
Waffle fries smothered with cheese, smoked pulled pork, bacon, onion, tomato, and black olives
Spicy Chicken Rangoon
Crispy wontons filled with our homemade mix of shredded smoked chicken, cream cheese, onion, and spices. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce for dipping
Roasted Red Pepper Feta Dip
A mixture of crumbled feta cheese blended with, roasted red peppers and spices, served with pita bread. Extra Pita's $2
Smoked Wings
Emil's Classic Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork
In house smoked, hand-pulled pork tossed in tangy BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Served on a toasted bun
BLT
Our smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on toasted sourdough
Cuban
Smoked ham, pulled pork, and swiss cheese on Cuban Bread. Garnished with pickles & honey mustard dressing
Grilled Cheese
A blend of our mild cheese’s, American and Apple Jack, grilled and melted on toasted sourdough
Gyro
Authentic lamb & beef blend, served on a warm pita with tzatziki sauce, tomato, and onion
Pork Tenderloin
Fresh pork tenderloin hand breaded or blackened. Served on a toasted bun with pickle, onion
Reuben
Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese is grilled to perfection and topped with our homemade 1000 island dressing on our fresh grilled marble rye bread
Shrimp Bacon Club
Seasoned and seared Jumbo Shrimp, smoked bacon, Apple Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato with mayonnaise. Served on toasted sourdough
Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of a breaded or grilled chicken breast tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Chicken & Broccoli
A 6 ounce, grilled chicken breast served with a side of steamed broccoli. Add an additional chicken breast for $4
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken breast topped with Apple Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing served on toasted bun.
Chicken Fingers
Boneless all white chicken breast strips, hand breaded and fried. Served with your choice of a dipping sauce
Chicken Pita Club
A grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Apple jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served on a pita
Rangoon Sandwich
Hand breaded crispy chicken tossed in sweet Asian sauce, topped with our homemade spicy cream cheese mix and wonton strips
Chicken Sandwich
You choice of grilled or blackened chicken breast topped with Apple Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a toasted bun.
Smothered Chicken
White meat chicken breast sliced and smothered with bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and Apple Jack cheese with Honey Mustard Dressing. Served on a toasted bun.
Burgers & Beef
Impossible Burger
The Impossible Burger is made entirely from plants! It is a delicious, meaty “burger”, that contains soy but contains no animal products. Served as a vegetarian four ounce patty, American Classic style, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a buttered bun with a side of fries
American Classic
American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion
Jr American Classic
American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion
BBQ Burger
Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onion Strings, and BBQ sauce
Jr BBQ Burger
Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onion Strings, and BBQ sauce
Frisco Burger
Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough bread
Jr Frisco Burger
Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough bread
Patty Melt
Homemade 1000 Island Dressing, with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread
Jr Patty Melt
Homemade 1000 Island Dressing, with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread
Thai Peanut Butter Burger
Cheddar, bacon and fried egg, topped with Thai peanut sauce, crispy wonton strips and sweet chili sauce
Jr Thai Peanut Butter Burger
Cheddar, bacon and fried egg, topped with Thai peanut sauce, crispy wonton strips and sweet chili sauce
Hawkeye
Lean Roast Beef, sautéed mushrooms, onions, and peppers, topped with smoked bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served on grilled Sourdough with homemade 1000 island dressing
French Dip
Roast Beef and Apple Jack Cheese melted together and served on a toasted white hoagie roll. Served with a side of Au jus for dipping
Italian Beef
Italian Seasoned Roast Beef and Apple Jack cheese piled with spicy giardiniera peppers on a toasted white hoagie. With a side of Au Jus for dipping
Philly
Our version of an authentic Philadelphia classic. Tender Ribeye grilled with onions and peppers, topped with authentic cheese sauce and served on a white hoagie roll
Salads
Whole Asian Salad
Green pepper, carrot, crushed peanuts, crispy wontons, and sesame ginger dressing. Add grilled shrimp $5 or grilled chicken $4
Half Asian Salad
Green pepper, carrot, crushed peanuts, crispy wontons, and sesame ginger dressing. Add grilled shrimp $5 or grilled chicken $4
Whole BBQ Chicken Salad
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken. Tomato, cheddar cheese, crispy wonton strips
Half BBQ Chicken Salad
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken. Tomato, cheddar cheese, crispy wonton strips
Whole Buffalo Chicken Salad
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, and croutons
Half Buffalo Chicken Salad
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, and croutons
Whole Caesar Salad
All Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing. Add grilled, blackened, or breaded chicken for $4
Half Caesar Salad
All Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing. Add grilled, blackened, or breaded chicken for $4
Whole House Salad
Topped with cheese, croutons, tomato, and choice of dressing. Add grilled, blackened, or breaded chicken $4
Half House Salad
Topped with cheese, croutons, tomato, and choice of dressing. Add grilled, blackened, or breaded chicken $4
Whole Taco Salad
Taco chili, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, black olives, tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
Half Taco Salad
Taco chili, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, black olives, tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Create your own. Vegetables $1 (Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Green Onion, Onion, Tomato, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pineapple, Grapes, Sauerkraut). Meats $2 (Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Chicken)
BLT Pizza
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Olive Oil
Cheese
Our cheese blend (Mozzarella & Provolone), pizza sauce
Combo
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, pizza sauce
Grape Gorgonzola
Red Grapes, Italian sausage, rosemary, gorgonzola, olive oil
Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon, pineapple, pizza sauce
Hawkeye Pizza
Roast Beef, sautéed onion, pepper, and mushroom, bacon, 1000 island
Meat
Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, pizza sauce
Reuben Pizza
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing
Shrimp Rangoon
Shrimp, green onion, yellow onion, fried wonton bits, sweet chili sauce with a seasoned cream cheese base
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, onion, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce
Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, taco seasoned chips, pizza sauce
Pasta
BBQ Sundae
House smoked baby back rib meat over mac n cheese and baked beans, topped with crispy onion strings, and BBQ drizzle
Chicken Parmesan
Golden breaded chicken on top of a bed of penne noodles tossed in a pomodoro sauce, topped with our cheese blend and Italian seasoning
Hideaway Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in a creamy parmesan marsala sauce with roasted chicken, jumbo shrimp, & bacon, topped with our cheese blend and finished in the broiler
Mongolian Beef Lo Mein
Chopped ribeye with yellow onion, mushroom, green onion and carrot in a sweet and savory brown sauce, tossed with lo Mein noodles
Penne Alfredo
Shrimp & Broccoli Portofino
Sautéed shrimp, broccoli and linguine tossed in a lemon butter cream sauce
Soup
Sides
Dessert
Draft Beer
Coors Light
Mich Ultra
Bud Light
Dino Park
Rotating Sour
Blue Moon
Wilson's Cider
Witchslap
Rotating Seasonal
Compensation
Easy Eddy
Guinness
Cider + Moon
Black + Blue
12oz Coors Light
12oz Ultra
12oz Bud Light
12 oz Witchslap
12oz Sour
12oz Blue Moon
12oz Wilson's
12oz Dino Park
12oz Seasonal
12oz Compensation
12oz Easy Eddy
12oz Guinness
Domestic Tower
Premium Tower
Beverages
Bottles & Cans
Bud Light BTL
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Light Btl
Michelob Ultra Btl
Miller Lite
312
Alaskan Amber
All Day IPA
Amberbock
Angry Orchard
Beatnik Sour
Big Grove Arms Race
Big Wave
BG Easy Eddy Can
Slightly Blonde
Boulevard Wheat
Breck Vanilla Porter
Bud Light Lime
Busch NA
Coors Banquet
Corona
Corona Premier
Dorthy's
Dos Equis Lager
Exile GiGi
Exile Ruthie
High Noon
Heineken
High Life
Heineken 0.0 (NA)
Light Sky Tropical Wheat
Mango Cart
Miller 64
Modelo
Old Style Light
PBR
Press Blackberry
Press Pomegranate
PsuedoSue
Sam Adam's Boston
Sam Smith Chocolate
Twisted Tea
Stella
Stella Cidre
Surf Zombie IPA
Tangerine Wheat
Tip the Cow
Topo Chico Seltzer
Truly Lemonade
Truly Margarita
Two Hearted Ale
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
Summer Shandy
Nightly Specials
Thanksgiving Dinner
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403