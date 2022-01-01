Cedar Rapids bars & lounges you'll love

30hop image

 

30hop

951 Blairs Ferry Rd, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Yakisoba Bowl$11.50
noodles, wok veg, Asian marinade, scallion, sesame seed
Pretzel Bites$8.50
served with: cheese fondue & honey mustard
Vegan Burger$13.95
impossible patty, tofu mayo, vegan cheese, glazed shiitake
More about 30hop
Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids image

FRENCH FRIES

Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids

1125 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.1 (1042 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blackened Chicken & Bacon$11.95
Cajun grilled chicken and crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper and cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Parlor beer battered mozzarella with choice of dipping sauce
Pork Tenderloin$11.95
Fresh cut and tenderized tenderloin prepared breaded or grilled and served on a kaiser bun.
More about Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids
Emil's Hideaway image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Emil's Hideaway

222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban$15.25
Smoked ham, pulled pork, and swiss cheese on Cuban Bread. Garnished
with pickles & honey mustard dressing
Dynamite Shrimp$13.25
Tender, crispy jumbo shrimp, seasoned, fried, and tossed in a creamy, spicy
Boom-Boom sauce
French Dip$14.25
Roast Beef and Apple Jack Cheese melted together and served on a toasted white hoagie roll. Served with a side of Au jus for dipping
More about Emil's Hideaway
Caucho image

 

Caucho

1202 3rd St SE Suite 102, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Beans$4.00
Topped with garlic oil, scallions, and cotija cheese.
Taco Party Pack$45.00
12 tortillas, your choice of two proteins, a mix of our favorite toppings & rice and beans!
Pollo Coloradito Enchiladas$14.50
Rolled enchiladas with verde chicken, black bean purée, & chihuahua cheese, topped with squash mole coloradito, pickled peppers, avocado, crema, & cilantro.
More about Caucho

