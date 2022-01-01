Cedar Rapids bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Cedar Rapids
30hop
951 Blairs Ferry Rd, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Yakisoba Bowl
|$11.50
noodles, wok veg, Asian marinade, scallion, sesame seed
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.50
served with: cheese fondue & honey mustard
|Vegan Burger
|$13.95
impossible patty, tofu mayo, vegan cheese, glazed shiitake
FRENCH FRIES
Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids
1125 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken & Bacon
|$11.95
Cajun grilled chicken and crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper and cheese.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.95
Parlor beer battered mozzarella with choice of dipping sauce
|Pork Tenderloin
|$11.95
Fresh cut and tenderized tenderloin prepared breaded or grilled and served on a kaiser bun.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Emil's Hideaway
222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Cuban
|$15.25
Smoked ham, pulled pork, and swiss cheese on Cuban Bread. Garnished
with pickles & honey mustard dressing
|Dynamite Shrimp
|$13.25
Tender, crispy jumbo shrimp, seasoned, fried, and tossed in a creamy, spicy
Boom-Boom sauce
|French Dip
|$14.25
Roast Beef and Apple Jack Cheese melted together and served on a toasted white hoagie roll. Served with a side of Au jus for dipping
Caucho
1202 3rd St SE Suite 102, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Side of Beans
|$4.00
Topped with garlic oil, scallions, and cotija cheese.
|Taco Party Pack
|$45.00
12 tortillas, your choice of two proteins, a mix of our favorite toppings & rice and beans!
|Pollo Coloradito Enchiladas
|$14.50
Rolled enchiladas with verde chicken, black bean purée, & chihuahua cheese, topped with squash mole coloradito, pickled peppers, avocado, crema, & cilantro.