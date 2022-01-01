Tacos in Cedar Rapids

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cedar Rapids restaurants
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve tacos

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN image

 

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN

411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cauliflower Tacos$13.00
3 tacos prepared with dry rubbed and roasted cauliflower, sauteed jalapeno sweet corn, pickled onion, and house-made avocado basil sauce
More about CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
Lion Bridge Brewing Company image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lion Bridge Brewing Company

59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.7 (784 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Tacos$13.00
Three flour tortillas with fried avocado pieces topped with fresh house pico and LB baja sauce (vegetarian).
Fish Tacos$13.00
Three Beer Battered Fish Tacos on flour tortillas with LB baja sauce topped with fresh house-made pico.
More about Lion Bridge Brewing Company
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fong's Pizza

1006 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1999 reviews)
Takeout
SM-Classic Taco$14.99
Black bean base with ground beef, onion, jalapeno, mozzarella and cheddar. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, and Doritos; served with taco sauce and sour cream.
More about Fong's Pizza
Item pic

 

30hop

951 Blairs Ferry Rd, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tinga Tacos$14.95
chipotle chicken, slaw, cilantro-lime crema, queso fresco
Fish Tacos$16.95
beer battered cod, corn, black bean, cilantro-lime crema, queso fresco, slaw
Birria Tacos$16.00
More about 30hop
Taco Salad Bowl image

 

Rawlicious

1101 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Avg 5 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad Bowl$14.00
Lettuce, walnut taco meat, tomatoes, guacamole, olives, red onion, salsa, dairy-free sour cream, served w/ French-style dressing & side of house-made chips
Lettuce Eat Tacos$13.00
3 romaine lettuce tacos stuffed w/ guacamole, house-made walnut
taco meat, carrots, salsa, kale crisps,
sprouts, & dairy-free sour cream
More about Rawlicious
Emil's Hideaway image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Emil's Hideaway

222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Whole Taco Salad$16.50
Taco chili, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, black olives, tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
Cup of Taco Chili$5.50
Half Taco Salad$10.95
Taco chili, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, black olives, tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
More about Emil's Hideaway
Taco Party Pack image

 

Caucho

1202 3rd St SE Suite 102, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesabirria Tacos$16.25
Fresh corn tortillas stuffed with carne asada, chihuahua cheese, marinated onions & cilantro, served with beef broth and limes.
Taco Party Pack$50.25
12 tortillas, your choice of two proteins, a mix of our favorite toppings & rice and beans!
3 Tacos (Mix & Match)$14.25
More about Caucho
Indian Street Tacos image

 

DELHICACY

921 BLAIRS FERRY RD NE, STE 150, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Indian Street Tacos$13.99
3 toasted tacos topped with onions, cucumbers, house-made slaw, curry sauce, chutneys & sour cream
Protein choice available.
More about DELHICACY
Item pic

 

BREWHEMIA

1202 3rd St SE,Ste 101, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tacos (3)$8.99
3 Hearty Breakfast Tacos on Soft Corn Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico & Sour Cream. Your choice of meat or veggie. Gluten Free. Can be made Vegetarian.
More about BREWHEMIA

