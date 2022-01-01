Tacos in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve tacos
CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$13.00
3 tacos prepared with dry rubbed and roasted cauliflower, sauteed jalapeno sweet corn, pickled onion, and house-made avocado basil sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids
|Avocado Tacos
|$13.00
Three flour tortillas with fried avocado pieces topped with fresh house pico and LB baja sauce (vegetarian).
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Three Beer Battered Fish Tacos on flour tortillas with LB baja sauce topped with fresh house-made pico.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fong's Pizza
1006 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids
|SM-Classic Taco
|$14.99
Black bean base with ground beef, onion, jalapeno, mozzarella and cheddar. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, and Doritos; served with taco sauce and sour cream.
30hop
951 Blairs Ferry Rd, Cedar Rapids
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$14.95
chipotle chicken, slaw, cilantro-lime crema, queso fresco
|Fish Tacos
|$16.95
beer battered cod, corn, black bean, cilantro-lime crema, queso fresco, slaw
|Birria Tacos
|$16.00
Rawlicious
1101 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids
|Taco Salad Bowl
|$14.00
Lettuce, walnut taco meat, tomatoes, guacamole, olives, red onion, salsa, dairy-free sour cream, served w/ French-style dressing & side of house-made chips
|Lettuce Eat Tacos
|$13.00
3 romaine lettuce tacos stuffed w/ guacamole, house-made walnut
taco meat, carrots, salsa, kale crisps,
sprouts, & dairy-free sour cream
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Emil's Hideaway
222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids
|Whole Taco Salad
|$16.50
Taco chili, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, black olives, tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
|Cup of Taco Chili
|$5.50
|Half Taco Salad
|$10.95
Taco chili, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, black olives, tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
Caucho
1202 3rd St SE Suite 102, Cedar Rapids
|Quesabirria Tacos
|$16.25
Fresh corn tortillas stuffed with carne asada, chihuahua cheese, marinated onions & cilantro, served with beef broth and limes.
|Taco Party Pack
|$50.25
12 tortillas, your choice of two proteins, a mix of our favorite toppings & rice and beans!
|3 Tacos (Mix & Match)
|$14.25
DELHICACY
921 BLAIRS FERRY RD NE, STE 150, Cedar Rapids
|Indian Street Tacos
|$13.99
3 toasted tacos topped with onions, cucumbers, house-made slaw, curry sauce, chutneys & sour cream
Protein choice available.