Big Sky restaurants you'll love
Big Sky's top cuisines
Must-try Big Sky restaurants
More about Copper Big Sky
Copper Big Sky
145 Town Center Ave, Big Sky
|Popular items
|Slushman's Burger
|$17.00
bison patty, bacon jam, blue cheese, Swiss, arugula, onions, dijon, fresh cut fries
|Copper Burger
|$19.00
beef and bacon patty ground in house, topped with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, dijon, mayo, fresh cut fries
|Smoked Dry Rub Wings
|$15.00
brined & smoked, served with house-made BBQ, Catalina buffalo sauce, pickled cucumber salad
More about NISEKO -
RAMEN
NISEKO -
33 Lone Peak Dr, Big Sky
|Popular items
|SPICY
|$19.00
SPICY MISO BROTH, MARINATED CHICKEN, BEAN SPROUTS, BOK CHOY
|CURRY
|$19.00
SHOYU BROTH, MARINATED CHICKEN, SOFT EGG, BOK CHOY, MUSHROOM
|NISEKO
|$20.00
SHIRO MISO BROTH, MARINATED PORK BELLY, BUTTERED CORN, BOK CHOY, SOFT EGG
More about By Word Of Mouth/bywom
By Word Of Mouth/bywom
77 Aspen Leaf Drive #3, Big Sky
|Popular items
|Wasabi Cauliflower
|$6.00
|Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
|$22.00
More about Blue Moon Bakery
Blue Moon Bakery
120 Big Pine Drive, Big Sky