Billy's Downtown Diner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

123 South 3rd Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (469 reviews)

Popular Items

Water
Side Turkey Bacon$3.99
Side Sausage Patty$3.99
Hand patties sausage patty
CLASSIC PAPAS$3.79
OUR SIGNATURE HOME FRIES
OPA THE PAPAS$3.89
ONIONS, PEPPERS, AND AMERICAN CHEESE
BERRY KRUNCH$10.29
CREME BRÛLÉE MIXTURE FRENCH TOAST, GRANOLA, STRAWBERRIES, DRIED CRANBERRIES AND DRIZZLED WITH OUR SUGAR GLAZE. CROWNED WITH WHIPPED CREAM, DUSTED WITH POWDERED SUGAR.
Side Bacon$3.99
Georgias Berry Good Salad$9.99
GEORGIA’S BERRY GOOD SALAD
Mixed greens topped with cranberries, strawberries, bacon, and chèvre cheese. Tossed with raspberry vinaigrette.
Add grilled chicken breast to your favorite salad +3.00
PAPAS RANCHEROS$4.79
OUR SIGNATURE HOME FRIES, TOPPED WITH BUBBLING MONTEREY JACK AND CHEDDAR CHEESE, CRISPY BACON, SCALLIONS, DRIZZLED WITH BUTTERMILK RANCH DRESSING
Warm Hearts Latte$5.29
Creamy Caramel and vanilla espresso with steamed milk, crowned with whipped cream.
Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

123 South 3rd Street

Easton PA

