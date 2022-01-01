Go
Toast

Billy's Sports Grill

inside and outside dining , covered patio, huge projection screen and multiple flat screens, bar, happy hours, hand spun milkshakes, cones, frozen daiquiris

4520 Overton Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
A grilled flour tortilla filled with chicken & cheese, served with lettuce, sour cream & salsa.
Dressings Side
Billys Chicken$11.00
A Billy’s tradition since 1979. Grilled
marinated chicken topped with lettuce
on a bakery fresh brioche bun. Add
cheese 1
Sauces
Kids Chicken Finger$8.00
Golden fried chicken tenderloin served with fries
10pc Wings$19.00
Ten Fried wings, tossed in a medium heat sauce, served with celery & ranch or blue cheese. Also available fried without sauce
Double fried double sauced add 1
Chicken Fingers$13.00
Fresh battered tenderloins, seasoned & fried, with a side of honey mustard.
Burger$12.00
Half pound burger marinated & grilled to
perfection, served with lettuce, tomato,
& onion, brioche bun.* add cheese or
jalapeno 1, add bacon 2, add fried egg 1.5
Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Fried chicken breast tossed in Billy’s
award winning wing sauce on a bakery fresh brioche bun, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese (or make it a wrap)
Breast Plate$15.00
Two of our famous marinated grilled chicken breasts served with a choice
of two sides*
See full menu

Location

4520 Overton Rd

Birmingham AL

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saw's Juke Joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Basil Pizza & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mudtown Eat & Drink

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cookie Fix

No reviews yet

Welcome to Cookie Fix! We are excited to make your event sweet!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston