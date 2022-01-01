Go
Bindaas Bowls and Rolls

Come in and enjoy!

415 7th Street Northwest

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lamb Bowl$13.25
Signature Bowls inspired by Indian classics!
Mango Cheesecake$4.00
Paneer Roll$11.00
Indian-style wrap with tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions (no egg!)
Paneer Bowl$12.00
Signature Bowls inspired by Indian classics!
Gunpowder Fries$5.00
Chicken Puff$6.00
Salmon Bowl$13.25
Signature Bowls inspired by Indian classics!
Veggie Samosas$4.00
Two per order
Chicken Bowl$12.50
Signature Bowls inspired by Indian classics!
Chicken Roll$12.00
Indian-style, egg-washed wraps with tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions
Location

415 7th Street Northwest

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

