Oyamel

401 7th St. NW

Washington, DC 20004

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips and Salsa
Carnitas
Tamal Verde

Family Feast

Dinner for 2

$51.00

Chips & Salsa, Choice of Main Protein - Arrachera (Skirt Steak) or Camarones (Shrimp), Rice, Frijoles Refritos (Refried Beans), Bruselas, and Ensalada Caesar. Serves 2.

Dinner for 4

$101.00

Chips & Salsa, Choice of Main Protein - Arrachera (Skirt Steak) or Camarones (Shrimp), Rice, Brussels Sprouts, Frijoles Refritos (Refried Beans), and Ensalada Caesar. Serves 4.

Enchilada Feast

$39.00Out of stock

Chicken enchiladas served with a salsa verde made of tomatillo, serrano and cilantro, topped with melted Clover Hill Farms Monterey Jack cheese, rajas and green onions served with rice and beans. Serves 2.

Salsa and Guacamole

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Guacamole

$17.00

Freshly made to order with green tomatillo, serrano chile, crumbled queso fresco and a basket of fresh tortilla chips

Sopas y Ensaladas

"Gaspacho" Estilo Morelia

$11.00

From the historic city of Morelia, a salad of pineapple, orange, jicama, cucumber, queso fresco and a dusting of chile pequin

Caldo Tlalpeno

$12.00

Chicken soup with season vegetables, carrots, rice and smoky chipotle

Ensalada de Alex- Cesar Cardini

$12.00

The classic Cesar salad of romaine lettuce, anchovies, soft boiled egg, Parmesan cheese and house-made croutons

Ensalada de Palmitos

$18.00

Fresh Hamakua Farms hearts of palm, red cabbage, grapefruit, radish, cucumber with a grapefruit-papaya dressing

Verduras

Arroz Huitlacoche

$14.00

Anson Mills Charleston Gold rice with Roy Burns Farm Mexican corn truffles, queso cotija and epazote

Chayote Asado

$12.00

Grilled chayote squash, broccoli and cauliflower over a tomato-arbol chile salsa, watercress and pumpkin seeds

Chilaquiles con Salsa Verde y Queso

$13.00

House-made tortilla chips with melted monterey jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, crema and onion

Col de Bruselas Estilo San Quintin

$12.00

Crispy brussels sprouts with a chile de arbol sauce, pumpkin seeds, peanuts and lime

Coliflor Frito

$11.00

Cauliflower in a smoky, rich almond salsa macha, mezcal raisins and rajas over a hoja santa crema

Esquites

$10.00Out of stock

Sauteed local fresh corn served with a house-made mayo, queso fresco and chile pequin

Frijoles con Repollo Guisado

$13.00

Rancho Gordo alubia blanca beans stewed with guajillo and costeno rojo chiles, green cabbage and cauliflower

Frijoles Refritos con Queso

$11.00

Refried black beans slow cooked with manteca with melted Monterrey jack cheese served with crema and tortillas

Quesadilla Huitlacoche

$13.00

Tortilla with melted monterey jack cheese and Roy Burns Mexican corn truffles

Tamal de Camote

$11.00

Sweet potato tamal filled with black beans, served with a guajillo salsa, Mexican crema, queso fresco and pumpkin seeds

Carnes y Mariscos

Albondigas Enchipotladas con Queso Doble Crema

$12.00

Meatballs in chipotle sauce with queso cotija and cilantro

Bistec con Mole Coloradito

$22.00

Grilled dry aged flank steak with a Oaxacan mole of ancho, guajillo, almonds, pecans and chocolate, crispy fingerling potatoes and parsley

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo Negro

$18.00

Gulf Coast white shrimp sauteed with shallots, arbol chile, poblano pepper, lime and sweet aged black garlic

Enchiladas Rojas con Pollo

$12.00

Chicken enchiladas with a guajilo and pasilla negro salsa, crema and cotija cheese

Minilla Veracruzana

$13.00

Veracruz style house smoked tuna picadillo inside crispy tortillas with salsa de chile manzano

Pulpo Negra

$20.00

Grilled salsa negra marinated Spanish octopus served over creamy sweet potato, topped with an hoja santa salsa

Quesadilla de Chicharrones

$13.00

Crispy Rocky Hollow Farms pork belly in a tortilla with melted monterey jack cheese, refried black beans, onions and a five chile salsa

Tamal Verde

$13.00

Shredded chicken tamal with a green sauce of tomatillo, serrano chile and garlic

Tacos

Carnitas

$13.00

Confit pork with avocado salsa verde, pork rinds, onions and cilantro

Sides

Side Cesar

$7.00

Side Crema

$1.50

Side Habanero

$1.50

Side Rice

$7.00

Postres

Jericalla de Chocolate con Maracuya

$11.00

Oaxacan chocolate custard with chocolate sorbet, passion fruit gelatin, chocolate and pumpkin seed crumble and fresh passion fruit

Pastel de Tres Leches con Fresa

$11.00

A traditional cake soaked in rum and three milks, with rum-milk espuma, charred strawberry sauce and served with a scoop of caramel ice cream

Alcoholic Beverages

Margarita Kits

$45.00Out of stock

TOGO Margarita

$14.00Out of stock

TOGO Mezcal Margarita

$16.00Out of stock

TOGO Mojito

$12.00Out of stock

TOGO Pitcher Margarita

$49.00

TOGO Pitcher Mezcal

$54.00

TOGO Pitcher Mojito

$40.00Out of stock

TOGO Pitcher Pom

$56.00Out of stock

TOGO Pitcher Serrano

$49.00

TOGO Pom Marg

$15.00Out of stock

TOGO Quiereme Mucho 50ml

$17.00

TOGO Serrano Marg

$15.00Out of stock

TOGO Caballito del Mar BTB

$20.00Out of stock

TOGO Tres Ojos BTB

$20.00Out of stock

Agave Trio

$120.00Out of stock

Bodega

Molcajete

$35.00Out of stock

Vegetables Unleashed

$29.00Out of stock

Agave Shop

Altos Olmeca Blanco

$24.00

Arte Nom 1479 Blanco

$60.00

Astral Blanco

$49.00

Avion Blanco

$58.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$55.00

Codigo Blanco

$55.00

Don Julio Blanco

$45.00

El Luchador Blanco

$54.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$55.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$62.00

Fuenteseca Blanco

$98.00

Gran Mayan Blanco

$77.00

Libelula Blanco

$34.00

Mijente Blanco

$55.00

Milagro Blanco

$28.00

Milagro Select Blanco

$73.00

Organic 1 Blanco

$45.00

Partida Blanco

$37.00

Patron Blanco

$60.00

Siembra Azul Blanco

$60.00

Siembra Valles Ancestral Blanco

$140.00

Siembra Valles Blanco

$57.00

Siembra Valles High Proof Blanco

$51.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$66.00

Tapatio Blanco

$52.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$51.00

Tres Agaves Blanco

$35.00

Altos Olmeca Reposado

$67.00

Arte Nom 1414 Reposado

$65.00

Avion Reposado

$65.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$55.00

Codigo Reposado

$77.00

Codigo Rosa Reposado

$72.00

Don Julio Reposado

$68.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$55.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$73.00

Mijente Reposado

$79.00

Milagro Reposado

$39.00

Milagro Select Reposado

$77.00

Organic 2

$58.00

Partida Reposado

$55.00

Patron Reposado

$60.00

Siembra Azul Reposado

$65.00

Siembra Valles Reposado

$55.00

Siembra Valles Reposado

$55.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$76.00

Tapatio Reposado

$60.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$67.00

Tres Agaves Reposado

$39.00

Altos Olmeca Anejo

$48.00

Avion Anejo

$71.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$72.00

Don Julio Anejo

$101.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$69.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$102.00

Milagro Anejo

$70.00

Milagro Select Anejo

$82.00

Organic 3

$69.00

Partida Anejo

$61.00

Patron Anejo

$74.00

Patron Gran Burdeos Anejo

$600.00

Siembra Azul Anejo

$70.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$78.00

Tapatio Anejo

$57.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$78.00

Tres Agave Anejo

$46.00

Avion 44

$106.00

Don Julio 1942

$184.00

Don Julio 70th

$184.00

Tequila Ocho Extra Anejo

$237.00

Agave de Cortes Joven

$43.00

Agave de Cortez Reposado

$92.00

Alipus en Barro Tio Leonardo

$78.00

Alipus San Andres

$60.00

Alipus San Juan del Rio

$55.00

Alipus Santa Ana

$55.00

Cinco Sentidos Jabali

$140.00

Cinco Sentidos Madrecuixe

$134.00

Cinco Sentidos Papalemetl

$134.00

Cinco Sentidos Pechuga

$139.00

Cinco Sentidos Sierra Negra

$134.00

Del Maguey Arroqueno

$222.00

Del Maguey Azul

$115.00

Del Maguey Boca del Cerro

$221.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$74.00

Del Maguey Crema Mezcal

$47.00

Del Maguey Espadin

$107.00

Del Maguey Iberico

$220.00

Del Maguey Las Milpas

$81.00

Del Maguey Madrecuixe

$115.00

Del Maguey Minero

$136.00

Del Maguey Papalome

$114.00

Del Maguey Pechuga

$221.00

Del Maguey Puebla

$222.00

Del Maguey San Jose Rio Minas

$114.00

Del Maguey San Luis

$81.00

Del Maguey Santo Domingo

$74.00

Del Maguey SL Jarnac

$112.00

Del Maguey Tepextate

$115.00

Del Maguey Tobala

$138.00

Del Maguey Vida

$40.00

Del Maguey Vida de Muertos

$60.00

Derrumbes Durango

$75.00

Derrumbes Michoacan

$90.00Out of stock

Derrumbes Oaxaca

$63.00

Derrumbes San Luis

$40.00Out of stock

Derrumbes Tamaulipas

$83.00

Derrumbes Zacatecas

$63.00

Don Mateo Manso

$120.00

Don Mateo Sierra Alto

$65.00

Don Mateo Sierra Alto Pechuga

$113.00

Don Mateo Silvestre

$98.00

El Buho

$53.00

El Buho Jabali

$115.00

El Buho Pechuga Mango

$113.00

El Buho Pulquero

$115.00

Fidencio Clasico

$44.00

Fidencio Madrecuixe

$149.00

Fidencio Pechuga

$113.00

Fidencio Tierra Blanca

$78.00

Fidencio Tobala

$133.00

Fidencio Unico

$45.00

Ilegal Anejo

$105.00

Ilegal Joven

$38.00

Ilegal Reposado

$50.00

Jologorio Arroqueno

$201.00

Jologorio Barril

$150.00

Jologorio Coyote

$228.00

Jologorio Cuixe

$150.00

Jologorio Espadin

$150.00

Jologorio Jabali

$228.00

Jologorio Madrecuixe

$150.00

Jologorio Mexicano

$150.00

Jologorio Pechuga

$173.00

Jologorio Tepeztate

$155.00

Jologorio Tobala

$145.00

Jologorio Tobaziche

$180.00

Koch Barril

$132.00

Koch Coyote

$35.00

Koch Ensamble

$90.00

Koch Lumbre

$120.00

Koch Tepextate

$157.00

Koch Tobasiche

$120.00

Leyenda Durango

$100.00

Leyenda Guerrero

$101.00

Leyenda Oaxaca

$74.00

Leyenda Peloton

$43.00

Leyenda Puebla

$98.00

Leyenda San Luis Potosi

$93.00

Marca Negra Arroqueno

$130.00

Maximo Mezcal

$34.00

Mezcal Craneo

$62.00

Nuestra Sol Balthaz

$66.00

Nuestra Sol Lachigui Miahu

$60.00

Nuestra Sol San Luis Rio

$59.00

Nuestra Sol Santi Matalan

$58.00

Nuestra Sol Zoquitlan

$66.00

Pierde Almas Conejo

$330.00

Pierde Almas Dobadaan

$79.00

Pierde Almas Espadin

$76.00

Pierde Almas Pechuga

$220.00

Pierde Almas Tequilana

$80.00

Pierde Almas Tobala

$145.00

Pierde Almas Tobaziche

$142.00

Quiereme Mucho Espadin

$15.00Out of stock

Quiereme Mucho Tepeztate

$18.00

Quiereme Mucho Tobala

$17.00

Real Minero Barril

$133.00

Real Minero Espadin

$118.00

Real Minero Largo

$161.00

Real Minero Mezcla 4

$133.00

Real Minero Pechuga

$182.00

Real Minero Tobala

$143.00

Rey Campero Cuishe

$89.00

Rey Campero Espadin

$56.00

Rey Campero Jabali

$112.00

Rey Campero Madre Cuishe

$89.00

Rey Campero Mexicano

$89.00

Rey Campero Tepextate

$112.00

Rey Campero Tobala

$112.00

Siembra Metl Cenizo

$95.00

Siembra Metl Cupreata

$83.00

Sombra Mezcal

$51.00

Vago Cuixe

$105.00

Vago Elote

$66.00

Vago Ensamble

$85.00

Vago Espadin

$61.00

Vago Madre Cuixe

$80.00

Vago Mexicano

$99.00

Vago Sierra Negra

$108.00

Vago Tepeztate

$104.00

Vago Tobala

$127.00

Vino de Mezcal

$300.00

Wahaka Ensamble

$117.00

Wahaka Espadin Botaniko

$105.00

Wahaka Espadin Manzana

$105.00

Wahaka Joven Espadin

$40.00

Wahaka Madre Cuishe

$98.00

Wahaka Reposado Gusano

$53.00

Wahaka Tobala

$78.00

La Venenosa Black

$45.00

La Venenosa Green

$90.00

La Venenosa Orange

$135.00

La Venenosa Red

$104.00

Le Venenosa White

$45.00

Mezonte Japo

$175.00

Mezonte Santo

$175.00

Mezonte Tepe

$175.00

Rancho Tepua Bacanora

$70.00

Fabriquero Sotol

$71.00

La Higuera Sotol

$45.00
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
At Oyamel, José Andrés and his team combine Mexico’s rich regional diversity with the vibrant urban atmosphere of Mexico City. The liveliness of the dining room is matched by the creativity of the menu and cocktail list, featuring antojitos—Mexican small plates—ceviches and tacos, plus unique margaritas, and an impressive array of wine, tequila and mezcal.

401 7th St. NW, Washington, DC 20004

