La Birria Loca
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
27w570 High Lake Road, Winfield IL 60190
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Scone House Café - 0S050 Winfield Road, Winfield IL 60192
No Reviews
0s050 North Winfield Road Winfield, IL 60190
View restaurant
Schmaltz Express - Wheaton
4.0 • 29
390 W. Front Street. Wheaton, IL 60187 Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurant