  The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop

No reviews yet

315 West Front Street

Wheaton, IL 60187

FOOD

Appetizers

Pub Chips

$7.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Creamy spinach artichoke dip, toasted crostinis

Garlic Breadsticks

Garlic Breadsticks

$10.00

Warm breadsticks, garlic butter, romano cheese, served with marinara for dipping

Homemade Mozzarella Sticks

Homemade Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Mozzarella, crispy panko, marinara

Homemade Spinach Sticks

Homemade Spinach Sticks

$11.00

Spinach, mozzarella, crispy panko, marinara

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$12.00

Jumbo chicken wings*, buffalo or BBQ sauce, carrot and celery sticks, ranch or blue cheese dressing

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Crispy hand-battered calamari, lemon pieces, cocktail sauce

Cheesy Pizza Bread

$9.00

French bread roll, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and Romano cheese, and basil

Toasted Ravioli

$10.00

Panko battered cheese raviolis served with marinara sauce for dipping

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$12.00

Lightly breaded chicken tenders served with ranch or BBQ sauce

Bruschetta

$10.00

Juicy tomato and balsamic mix served with toasted crostinis

Minestrone

$4.00

Traditional Soup made Vegan

French Fries

$4.25

Basket of Crispy Golden Fries

Salads

Gino's House

Gino's House

$6.50

Romaine, field greees, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives, croutons, choice of dressing

DINE IN ONLY Fam Style House (2min)

DINE IN ONLY Fam Style House (2min)

$6.00

Romaine, field greees, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives, croutons, choice of dressing

Pasta Salad

$4.00

"All-In" Chopped

$12.00

Tender chicken tossed with a chopped salad, pasta, tomatoes, cucumbers, and our house dressing and garlic breadsticks.

Caesar

$9.50

Romaine, Parmesan, creamy Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, served with garlic breadsticks.

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, garlic bread, basil

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Hearty meatballs on a French roll with marinara.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, garlic bread, basil

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.00

Tender chicken breast grilled on a gourmet roll with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and fresh mozzarella

Pastas

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.00

Tradition! get it with meatballs

Mostaccioli Marinara

$13.00

Tradition! get it with meatballs

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Creamy, nutmeg, parsley

Kids

Kids Spaghetti

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Thin Crust Mini-Cheese

$9.00

Desserts

Eli's Cheesecake

$3.00

Cannoli

$4.00

PIZZA

Thin Crust

Cheese BYO (MTh)

Cheese BYO (MTh)

$15.00

12" Build Your Own Tavern Style Thin Crust

Meaty Legend (MTh)

Meaty Legend (MTh)

$23.00

12" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon

Chicago Fire (MTh)

Chicago Fire (MTh)

$22.00

12" Hot and spicy sausage, fire-roasted red peppers, red onions

Roni Supreme (MTh)

Roni Supreme (MTh)

$23.00

12" Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Crum Supreme (MTh)

Crum Supreme (MTh)

$23.00

12" Italian Sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Veggie (MTh)

Veggie (MTh)

$22.00

12" Classic vegetarian with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and basil

Margherita (MTh)

Margherita (MTh)

$21.00

12" Spinach cheese blend*, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil

4 Cheese (MTh)

$23.00

12" Combination of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and romano cheeses, a garlic butter base with a traditional tomato pizza sauce

BBQ Chicken (MTh)

BBQ Chicken (MTh)

$23.00

12" Italian beef, sweet peppers and giardiniera

Spin Artichoke (MTh)

Spin Artichoke (MTh)

$22.00

12" White sauce, spinach cheese blend*, chopped artichoke hearts, lemon, no tomato sauce

Cheese BYO (LTh)

Cheese BYO (LTh)

$20.00

14" Build Your Own Tavern Style Thin Crust

Meaty Legend (LTh)

Meaty Legend (LTh)

$28.00

14" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon

Chicago Fire (LTh)

Chicago Fire (LTh)

$27.00

14" Hot and spicy sausage, fire-roasted red peppers, red onions

Roni Supreme (LTh)

Roni Supreme (LTh)

$28.00

14" Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Crum Supreme (LTh)

Crum Supreme (LTh)

$28.00

14" Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Veggie (LTh)

Veggie (LTh)

$26.00

14" Classic vegetarian with onions, mushrooms and green peppers

Margherita (LTh)

Margherita (LTh)

$25.00

14" Spinach cheese blend*, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil

4 Cheese (LTh)

$27.00

14" Combination of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and romano cheeses, a garlic butter base with a traditional tomato pizza sauce

BBQ Chicken (LTh)

BBQ Chicken (LTh)

$27.00

14" Italian beef, sweet peppers and giardiniera

Spin Artichoke (LTh)

Spin Artichoke (LTh)

$26.00

14" White sauce, spinach cheese blend*, chopped artichoke hearts, lemon, no tomato sauce

Cheese BYO (XTh)

Cheese BYO (XTh)

$24.00

16" Build Your Own Tavern Style Thin Crust

Meaty Legend (XTh)

Meaty Legend (XTh)

$34.50

16" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon

Chicago Fire (XTh)

Chicago Fire (XTh)

$32.00

16" Hot and spicy sausage, fire-roasted red peppers, red onions

Supreme Roni (XTh)

Supreme Roni (XTh)

$33.50

16" Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Supreme Crum (XTh)

Supreme Crum (XTh)

$33.50

16" Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Veggie (XTh)

Veggie (XTh)

$29.50

16" Classic vegetarian with onions, mushrooms and green peppers

Margherita (XTh)

Margherita (XTh)

$28.00

16" Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil

4 Cheese (XTh)

4 Cheese (XTh)

$30.50

16" Combination of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and romano cheeses, a garlic butter base with a traditional tomato pizza sauce

BBQ Chicken (XTh)

BBQ Chicken (XTh)

$30.50

16" Italian beef, sweet peppers and giardiniera

Spin Artichoke (XTh)

Spin Artichoke (XTh)

$29.50

16" White sauce, spinach cheese blend*, chopped artichoke hearts, lemon, no tomato sauce

GLUTEN FREE Cheese

GLUTEN FREE Cheese

$20.00

12" Build Your Own Tavern Style Thin Crust

GLUTEN FREE Meaty Legend

GLUTEN FREE Meaty Legend

$28.00

12" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon

GLUTEN FREE Chicago Fire

GLUTEN FREE Chicago Fire

$27.00

12" Hot and spicy sausage, fire-roasted red peppers, red onions

GLUTEN FREE Roni Supreme

GLUTEN FREE Roni Supreme

$28.00

12" Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

GLUTEN FREE Crum Supreme

GLUTEN FREE Crum Supreme

$28.00

12" Italian Sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

GLUTEN FREE Veggie

GLUTEN FREE Veggie

$26.00

12" Classic vegetarian with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and basil

GLUTEN FREE Margherita

GLUTEN FREE Margherita

$26.00

12" Spinach cheese blend*, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil

GLUTEN FREE 4 Cheese

$28.00

12" Combination of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and romano cheeses, a garlic butter base with a traditional tomato pizza sauce

GLUTEN FREE BBQ Chick

GLUTEN FREE BBQ Chick

$28.00

12" Italian beef, sweet peppers and giardiniera

GLUTEN FREE Spin Artichoke

GLUTEN FREE Spin Artichoke

$27.00

12" White sauce, spinach cheese blend*, chopped artichoke hearts, lemon, no tomato sauce

Deep Dish

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Beer

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$4.75
Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.00
Corona

Corona

$5.50

Ebel's Weiss

$5.50

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Lagunitas Lil' Sumpin

$6.00

Lefthand Milkstout

$6.50

MGD

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00

Miller Sharp (No Alcohol)

$4.00
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$6.00

New Belgium Trippel Belgium Style Ale

$7.50

Peroni

$5.50

Pinball

$5.50

Prairie Path

$5.50
White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$5.50

Porter, Breckenridge Brewery, Breckenridge, CO. 4.7%

White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

Porter, Breckenridge Brewery, Breckenridge, CO. 4.7%

Wine

GLS Stella Rose

$4.00

BLT Stella Rose

$11.00

FROZEN / RETAIL

Frozen 12" Deep Dish Must be place by 6pm day prior to pick up

Custom Frozen 12" Chicago Deep Dish Pizzas, Please place by 6pm the day prior to pick up.
FROZEN Deep-Cheese

FROZEN Deep-Cheese

$26.00

12" Build Your Own Chicago Deep Dish Pizza (6 Slices)

FROZEN Deep-Meaty Legend

FROZEN Deep-Meaty Legend

$36.50

12" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon

FROZEN Deep-Chicago Fire

FROZEN Deep-Chicago Fire

$35.50

12" Hot and spicy sausage, fire-roasted red peppers, red onions

FROZEN Deep-Pepperoni Supreme

FROZEN Deep-Pepperoni Supreme

$35.50

12" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon

FROZEN Deep-Crumble Sausage Supreme

FROZEN Deep-Crumble Sausage Supreme

$35.50

12" Italian sausage crumbles, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

FROZEN Deep-Patty Sausage Supreme

FROZEN Deep-Patty Sausage Supreme

$35.50

12" Famous patty sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

FROZEN Deep-Spinach Margerita

FROZEN Deep-Spinach Margerita

$31.50

12" Spinach cheese blend*, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil

FROZEN Deep-4 Cheese

FROZEN Deep-4 Cheese

$31.95

12" Buffalo sauce, ranch, blue cheese crumbles, chopped red onion, crispy buffalo chicken, celery and carrot relish

FROZEN Deep-Veggie

FROZEN Deep-Veggie

$30.50

12" Classic vegetarian with onions, mushrooms and green peppers

Retail

T-Shirt Staff

$23.00+

Gino's East Pint Glass

$7.00

Gino's East Shot Glass

$4.00

CATERING

Catering Appetizers

Breadsticks

$24.00

Warm breadsticks, garlic butter, romano cheese, marinara and ranch or giardiniera ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$49.00

Wholemilk mozzarella, cispy Panko, marinara

Spinach & Mozzarella Sticks

$49.00

Spinach, wholemilk mozzarella, crispy panko, marinara

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$46.00

Creamy spinach artichoke dip, chopped kale, toasted panko, carrot sticks, tortilla chips

Charred Brussels Sprouts

$44.00

Crispy Brussels sprouts, pancetta, garlic, panko

Jumbo Wings

$55.00

Jumbo chicken wings*, buffalo or spicy BBQ sauce, fries, carrot and celery sticks, ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chicken Tenders

$59.00

Served with dipping sauce

Mediterranean Plate

$36.00

Homemade hummus, Kalamata olives, carrot sticks, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, arugula, radish, warm pita

Market Fresh Vegtable Tray

$55.00

Premium Fromage Platter

$86.00

Select Cured Meat Platter

$84.00

Fruit Platter

$55.00

Catering Salads

Half Pan Gino's House Salad

$27.00

Half Pan Kale Cesar Salad

$27.00

Half Pan Caprese Pasta

$35.00

Half Pan Harvest

$35.00

Half Pan Antipasti

$36.00

Full Pan Gino's House Salad

$39.00

Full Pan Kale Cesar Salad

$39.00

Full Pan Caprese Pasta

$49.00

Full Pan Harvest

$49.00

Full Pan Antipasti

$49.00

Catering Sandwiches

Veggie sandwich tray

$46.00

Italian Sub sandwich tray

$55.00

Casalingo, sopresatta, Canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese, shredded lettuce, mayo, tomato and red wine vinaigrette on a French roll.

Italian Beef sandwich tray

$80.00

Choice of roasted sweet peppers or giardiniera

Italain Sausage sandwich tray

$65.00

Choice of roasted sweet peppers or giardiniera

Meatball Sub sandwich tary

$54.00

Hearty meatballs on a French roll with marinara.

Eggplant Parmesan sandwich tray

$50.00

Crispy breaded eggplant on a French roll with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.

Catering Pastas

Penne Pasta

$36.00

Bake Penne Marinara

$39.00

Catering Desserts

Cookie Tray

$19.00

Brownie Tray

$29.00

Assorted Dessert Tray

$25.00

D

