The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
315 West Front Street
Wheaton, IL 60187
FOOD
Appetizers
Pub Chips
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach artichoke dip, toasted crostinis
Garlic Breadsticks
Warm breadsticks, garlic butter, romano cheese, served with marinara for dipping
Homemade Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella, crispy panko, marinara
Homemade Spinach Sticks
Spinach, mozzarella, crispy panko, marinara
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Jumbo chicken wings*, buffalo or BBQ sauce, carrot and celery sticks, ranch or blue cheese dressing
Fried Calamari
Crispy hand-battered calamari, lemon pieces, cocktail sauce
Cheesy Pizza Bread
French bread roll, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and Romano cheese, and basil
Toasted Ravioli
Panko battered cheese raviolis served with marinara sauce for dipping
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Lightly breaded chicken tenders served with ranch or BBQ sauce
Bruschetta
Juicy tomato and balsamic mix served with toasted crostinis
Minestrone
Traditional Soup made Vegan
French Fries
Basket of Crispy Golden Fries
Salads
Gino's House
Romaine, field greees, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives, croutons, choice of dressing
DINE IN ONLY Fam Style House (2min)
Romaine, field greees, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives, croutons, choice of dressing
Pasta Salad
"All-In" Chopped
Tender chicken tossed with a chopped salad, pasta, tomatoes, cucumbers, and our house dressing and garlic breadsticks.
Caesar
Romaine, Parmesan, creamy Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, served with garlic breadsticks.
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, garlic bread, basil
Meatball Sub
Hearty meatballs on a French roll with marinara.
Italian Beef Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, garlic bread, basil
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Tender chicken breast grilled on a gourmet roll with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and fresh mozzarella
Pastas
PIZZA
Thin Crust
Cheese BYO (MTh)
12" Build Your Own Tavern Style Thin Crust
Meaty Legend (MTh)
12" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon
Chicago Fire (MTh)
12" Hot and spicy sausage, fire-roasted red peppers, red onions
Roni Supreme (MTh)
12" Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Crum Supreme (MTh)
12" Italian Sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Veggie (MTh)
12" Classic vegetarian with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and basil
Margherita (MTh)
12" Spinach cheese blend*, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
4 Cheese (MTh)
12" Combination of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and romano cheeses, a garlic butter base with a traditional tomato pizza sauce
BBQ Chicken (MTh)
12" Italian beef, sweet peppers and giardiniera
Spin Artichoke (MTh)
12" White sauce, spinach cheese blend*, chopped artichoke hearts, lemon, no tomato sauce
Cheese BYO (LTh)
14" Build Your Own Tavern Style Thin Crust
Meaty Legend (LTh)
14" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon
Chicago Fire (LTh)
14" Hot and spicy sausage, fire-roasted red peppers, red onions
Roni Supreme (LTh)
14" Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Crum Supreme (LTh)
14" Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Veggie (LTh)
14" Classic vegetarian with onions, mushrooms and green peppers
Margherita (LTh)
14" Spinach cheese blend*, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
4 Cheese (LTh)
14" Combination of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and romano cheeses, a garlic butter base with a traditional tomato pizza sauce
BBQ Chicken (LTh)
14" Italian beef, sweet peppers and giardiniera
Spin Artichoke (LTh)
14" White sauce, spinach cheese blend*, chopped artichoke hearts, lemon, no tomato sauce
Cheese BYO (XTh)
16" Build Your Own Tavern Style Thin Crust
Meaty Legend (XTh)
16" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon
Chicago Fire (XTh)
16" Hot and spicy sausage, fire-roasted red peppers, red onions
Supreme Roni (XTh)
16" Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Supreme Crum (XTh)
16" Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Veggie (XTh)
16" Classic vegetarian with onions, mushrooms and green peppers
Margherita (XTh)
16" Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
4 Cheese (XTh)
16" Combination of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and romano cheeses, a garlic butter base with a traditional tomato pizza sauce
BBQ Chicken (XTh)
16" Italian beef, sweet peppers and giardiniera
Spin Artichoke (XTh)
16" White sauce, spinach cheese blend*, chopped artichoke hearts, lemon, no tomato sauce
GLUTEN FREE Cheese
12" Build Your Own Tavern Style Thin Crust
GLUTEN FREE Meaty Legend
12" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon
GLUTEN FREE Chicago Fire
12" Hot and spicy sausage, fire-roasted red peppers, red onions
GLUTEN FREE Roni Supreme
12" Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
GLUTEN FREE Crum Supreme
12" Italian Sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
GLUTEN FREE Veggie
12" Classic vegetarian with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and basil
GLUTEN FREE Margherita
12" Spinach cheese blend*, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
GLUTEN FREE 4 Cheese
12" Combination of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and romano cheeses, a garlic butter base with a traditional tomato pizza sauce
GLUTEN FREE BBQ Chick
12" Italian beef, sweet peppers and giardiniera
GLUTEN FREE Spin Artichoke
12" White sauce, spinach cheese blend*, chopped artichoke hearts, lemon, no tomato sauce
Deep Dish
Cheese BYO (SDD)
9" Build Your Own Chicago Deep Dish (4 Slices)
Meaty Legend (SDD)
9" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon
Chicago Fire (SDD)
9" Hot and spicy sausage, fire-roasted red peppers, red onions
Roni Supreme (SDD)
9" Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Crum Supreme (SDD)
9" Italian sausage crumbles, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Patty Supreme (SDD)
9" Famous patty sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Spin Margherita (SDD)
9" Spinach cheese blend*, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
4 Cheese (SDD)
9" Buffalo sauce, ranch, blue cheese crumbles, chopped red onion, crispy buffalo chicken, celery and carrot relish
Veggie (SDD)
9" Classic vegetarian with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and basil
Cheese BYO (MDD)
12" Build Your Own Chicago Deep Dish Pizza (6 Slices)
Meaty Legend (MDD)
12" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon
Chicago Fire (MDD)
12" Hot and spicy sausage, fire-roasted red peppers, red onions
Roni Supreme (MDD)
12" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon
Crum Supreme (MDD)
12" Italian sausage crumbles, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Patty Supreme (MDD)
12" Famous patty sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Spin Margherita (MDD)
12" Spinach cheese blend*, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
4 Cheese (MDD)
12" Buffalo sauce, ranch, blue cheese crumbles, chopped red onion, crispy buffalo chicken, celery and carrot relish
Veggie (MDD)
12" Classic vegetarian with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and basil
Cheese (LDD)
14" Chicago Deep Dish Build Your Own (8 Slices)
Meaty Legend (LDD)
14" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon
Chicago Fire (LDD)
14" Hot and spicy sausage, fire-roasted red peppers, red onions
Roni Supreme (LDD)
14" Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Crum Supreme (LDD)
14" Italian sausage crumbles, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Patty Supreme (LDD)
14" Famous patty sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Spin Margherita (LDD)
14" Spinach cheese blend*, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
4 Cheese (LDD)
14" Buffalo sauce, ranch, blue cheese crumbles, chopped red onion, crispy buffalo chicken, celery and carrot relish
Veggie (LDD)
14" Classic vegetarian with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and basil
DRINKS
Beer
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple
Coors Light
Corona
Ebel's Weiss
Lagunitas IPA
Lagunitas Lil' Sumpin
Lefthand Milkstout
MGD
Miller 64
Miller Lite
Miller Sharp (No Alcohol)
Modelo Especial
New Belgium Trippel Belgium Style Ale
Peroni
Pinball
Prairie Path
White Claw Mango
Porter, Breckenridge Brewery, Breckenridge, CO. 4.7%
White Claw Black Cherry
Porter, Breckenridge Brewery, Breckenridge, CO. 4.7%
FROZEN / RETAIL
Frozen 12" Deep Dish Must be place by 6pm day prior to pick up
FROZEN Deep-Cheese
12" Build Your Own Chicago Deep Dish Pizza (6 Slices)
FROZEN Deep-Meaty Legend
12" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon
FROZEN Deep-Chicago Fire
12" Hot and spicy sausage, fire-roasted red peppers, red onions
FROZEN Deep-Pepperoni Supreme
12" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon
FROZEN Deep-Crumble Sausage Supreme
12" Italian sausage crumbles, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
FROZEN Deep-Patty Sausage Supreme
12" Famous patty sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
FROZEN Deep-Spinach Margerita
12" Spinach cheese blend*, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
FROZEN Deep-4 Cheese
12" Buffalo sauce, ranch, blue cheese crumbles, chopped red onion, crispy buffalo chicken, celery and carrot relish
FROZEN Deep-Veggie
12" Classic vegetarian with onions, mushrooms and green peppers
CATERING
Catering Appetizers
Breadsticks
Warm breadsticks, garlic butter, romano cheese, marinara and ranch or giardiniera ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Wholemilk mozzarella, cispy Panko, marinara
Spinach & Mozzarella Sticks
Spinach, wholemilk mozzarella, crispy panko, marinara
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach artichoke dip, chopped kale, toasted panko, carrot sticks, tortilla chips
Charred Brussels Sprouts
Crispy Brussels sprouts, pancetta, garlic, panko
Jumbo Wings
Jumbo chicken wings*, buffalo or spicy BBQ sauce, fries, carrot and celery sticks, ranch or blue cheese dressing
Chicken Tenders
Served with dipping sauce
Mediterranean Plate
Homemade hummus, Kalamata olives, carrot sticks, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, arugula, radish, warm pita
Market Fresh Vegtable Tray
Premium Fromage Platter
Select Cured Meat Platter
Fruit Platter
Catering Salads
Catering Sandwiches
Veggie sandwich tray
Italian Sub sandwich tray
Casalingo, sopresatta, Canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese, shredded lettuce, mayo, tomato and red wine vinaigrette on a French roll.
Italian Beef sandwich tray
Choice of roasted sweet peppers or giardiniera
Italain Sausage sandwich tray
Choice of roasted sweet peppers or giardiniera
Meatball Sub sandwich tary
Hearty meatballs on a French roll with marinara.
Eggplant Parmesan sandwich tray
Crispy breaded eggplant on a French roll with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
Catering Pastas
Catering Desserts
